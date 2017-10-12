Honda’s Grom be available for $3,999 Ride Away*

For a limited time Honda’s best selling Grom is available for the very exciting price of $3,999 Ride Away*, and having been described by V8 Supercar driver Craig Lowndes as ‘a great sized motorbike guaranteed to put a smile on your face,’ this Ride Away offer makes it even easier to join in on the fun.

The Grom has consistently been at the top of its class in 2017, owning the title of best-selling Naked bike^ on the market. The 125cc engine, sharp ‘street fighter’ looks and super user friendly approach give the Grom an enjoyable and exciting riding experience. Anyone can give it a go, because fun never discriminates.

The compact chassis features a sturdy steel frame, inverted front fork, monoshock rear suspension and hydraulic disc brakes on lightweight 12-inch wheels.

The Grom has a unique style from the fuel tank and side panels that integrate cleanly to give an edgy look, to the stacked LED headlight that offers a distinctive, modern face.

The 2017 Grom is available in four colours – Candy Caribbean Sea Blue, Candy Ultimate Pink, Pearl Valentine Red and Lemon Ice Yellow. For more information visit your local Honda Dealer, call 1 300 1 HONDA or visit www.hondamotorcycles.com.au (link).

The Fine Print

*Only at participating Honda motorcycle dealers. While stocks last, offer available on 2017-year model and older, from 1st October until 31st December 2017. For full terms and conditions see in store. Overseas model shown. ^Data from current FCAI report