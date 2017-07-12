Grab Honda Holeshot deal on a CRF450R or CRF450RX

Don’t miss the deals currently available on the ‘Absolute Holeshot’ 2017 CRF450R or the enduro-spec CRF450RX, you can pick up these ultimate race machines with a 1.99% p.a comparison rate plus CRF450R customers will also receive a free electric starter kit+ and $500 Honda Dollars*.

That’s a whole lot of value packaged up into a very nice winter bundle to help you get that podium finish. The CRF450R has a powered-up HRC designed engine with an 11% overall power boost from the previous model and stronger torque right through the rev range.

The CRF450RX was originally made for the AMA in the United States and is based on the all-new 2017 CRF450R but with some slight tweaks; including enduro-spec suspension, revised PGM-FI and EMSB mapping plus a larger fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, side stand and electric start as standard.

Both models are Honda’s first completely new 450cc moto-crossers in eight years and have impressed across the globe for their impressive power and light weight design.

For more information on this deal or on the entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

The fine print:

*HondaDollars may be used instore to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce purchase price. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a new 17YM or older CRF450R only. HondaDollars are redeemable in store and are not redeemable for cash. HondaDollars include GST. +Fitment of Electric Starter is not included. ^Credit provided by BOQ Credit Pty Limited ABN 92 080 151 266 (BOQC) (Australian Credit Licence Number 393331) trading as Honda MPE Financial Services. BOQC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 (BOQ). BOQ does not guarantee or otherwise support the obligations or performance of BOQC or the products it offers. BOQC’s standard credit assessment criteria apply and fees and charges are payable. The interest rate is 1.99%pa and applicable on a 36 month term consumer loan agreement. The comparison rate of 1.99%pa and is calculated on a loan amount of $10,000 for a term of 36 months. These rates are for secured loans only. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. This offer is subject to approved applicants who finance new 17YM and older Honda CRF450R and 17YM CRF450RX during 1/7/17 and 30/09/17. Full terms and conditions available at authorised, participating Honda MPE dealerships. Full terms and conditions available at authorised, participating Honda MPE dealerships. Price includes GST. Available between 1 July and 30 September 2017. Only at participating Honda Dealers. Overseas models shown.