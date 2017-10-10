Honda are offering great funbike savings until Dec 31

Honda Dollars available on many models

Honda Land are starting the Christmas celebrations early with savings across the entire Funbike range from the 1st October until 31st December, 2017.

The super popular CRF50F is the ultimate gift for beginners and will sit nicely under the tree with $300 Honda Dollars on offer.

If you are after something slightly bigger; the ideal step up models from the CRF50F are the CRF110F with $250 Honda Dollars up for grabs or the CRF125F/CRF125FB with $150 Honda Dollars on offer.

Both easy to ride and ultra reliable; a Christmas present that will provide endless fun well after the silly season ends.

The CRF150F is perfect for a rider with a little bit of experience already under their belt and with $200 Honda Dollars that can be used to reduce the price of the bike or on a range of accessories such as helmets, gloves and jackets, it really is a Christmas miracle.

With its 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled 4-stroke engine and great handling chassis, the CRF150F will become a little MX riders best mate.

If you want something of the four wheeled variety then the TRX90X is certainly a festive treat with $500 Honda Dollars available.

A bulletproof 86cc 4-stroke engine and styling cues from the bigger TRX models in Honda’s ATV range; this little beast would be on the top of many Christmas wish lists year in and year out.

Make the most of these yuletide specials and ensure your kids will have a very merry Christmas at Honda Land.

For more information on this sale or on entire Honda range; visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or visit www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

The Fine Print

*HondaDollars may be used instore to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce purchase price. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a new TRX90X. $300 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF50F. $250 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF110F. $150 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF125F/FB. $200 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF150F. HondaDollars are redeemable instore and are not redeemable for cash. HondaDollars include GST. Price includes GST. Available between 1 October and 31 December 2017. Only at participating Honda dealers. Overseas model shown.