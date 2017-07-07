Honda offers killer deal on the new 2017 CRF250R with 1.99% comparison rate

Honda is offering a very exciting combo deal on the 2017 CRF250R, from July 1st until September 30th you could pick up the CRF250R for $7,999 Ready to Ride and also have the option of a 1.99% p.a Comparison rate.

The 2017 CRF250R’s engine is smoother and stronger off the bottom, maintains its mid-range punch and as revs rise makes not only more power and torque, but also holds onto it at higher rpm and for noticeably longer.

49mm Showa SFF-TAC-Air forks enhance the CRF250Rs traction, suspension reaction, rider feel and adjustability, while the aluminium twin beam frame was designed from the outset around the use of air forks and with mass centralisation at its core.

Renowned around the world for its reliability, low maintenance and race winning performance; it’s never been a better time to get yourself a Honda CRF250R.

