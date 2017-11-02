Honda break new ground with Hybrid Scooter

Removeable Honda Mobile Power Pack – Swap & Go

PCX Hybrid breaks new ground on two wheels

Honda has joined the e-bandwagon with a battery only version of their highly successful Thai built PCX scooter, alongside a more versatile hybrid option, for 2018.

The PCX Electric is an electric scooter equipped with a high-output motor, developed independently by Honda, and powered by the Honda Mobile Power Pack, a detachable mobile battery pack. Honda PCX Electric is scheduled to go on sale in 2018 in the Asia region including Japan.

Little information is available at this point but the big selling points seems to be the use of the Honda Mobile Power Pack, which offers the option of removing the battery from the vehicle for charging, as well as the possibility of upgrading the battery options in the future, as technology further advances in this area.

And, of course, having spare batteries on charge, thus the rider can simply swap the batteries in and out as they see fit depending on charge state. We love this aspect of the concept.

The option to remove a battery and charge it as necessary would no doubt cover many of the concerns this technology carries, especially in a commuter model that is unlikely to be doing huge distances at a time.

Honda bring Hybrid technology to motorcycles and scooters

Honda also unveiled a newly-developed hybrid system designed for motorcycles. This compact hybrid system employs a high-output battery and ACG starter to assist the engine and enables the PCX Hybrid to realise a “torqueful” riding performance. The Honda PCX Hybrid, like the Electric, is scheduled to go on sale in 2018 in the Asia region including Japan.

It would seem likely that Honda will apply their hybrid experience in the four-wheeled market to the PCX Hybrid, while the ACG starter is technology already found in the PCX 125, and works as both a starter and alternator.





