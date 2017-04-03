Honda Red Sale on throughout April
From April 1-30 there’s red hot deals available on Honda’s line-up with the Red Sale
From 1st – 30th April; make the most of the red hot savings on Honda motorcycles with Honda Dollar deals, finance offers and ride away prices across the range, from Honda’s CRF110F through to the Africa Twin.
If you’re in the market for your first bike; keen on an upgrade, need a work horse for the farm or have a budding racer on your hands – then the Red Sale has something for you.
Interested in a serious adventure? Have a chat to your Honda dealer during the Red Sale about the great deals available on Australia’s bike of the year (2016 BikeSales Bike of the year award) – the Africa Twin.
500 Honda Dollars are also up for grabs on the popular CB500X, the perfect entry level bike for those new to adventure riding.
The Red Sale offers plenty of choice on a range of LAMS models, including the crowd favourite Grom – $3,999 Ride Away – or its ‘bigger street fighter brother’ the CB650FL at $9,999 Ride Away.
The ‘Free on Roads’ when purchasing a CBR500R – 16YM and older – will also get hearts racing.
With the reasuring bulletproof reliability Honda’s are renowned for, you really can’t go past a Honda for your first bike.
Honda Dollar deals are available on a selected range of Honda’s famous ATVs, including 500 Honda Dollars on the best-selling TRX500FM2 with electric power steering.
Purchasing a work machine that won’t let you down and has proven performance – now that makes great business sense.
Easter is right around the corner and with great deals on a range of kids’ fun bikes; including 300 Honda Dollars on the CRF110F and 400 Honda Dollars on the TRX90X, the Easter bunny could trump Santa this year.
There are also huge savings up for grabs on the 16YM CRF230F and 16YM CRF250L trail bikes and across the Honda scooter range.
Renowned around the world for its reliability, low maintenance and race winning performance; it’s never been a better time to get on a Honda CRF250R, with 1.99% Finance and Comparison rate on offer during the Red Sale.
Hurry, sale ends April 30, while stocks last. Head over to www.hondasale.com.au for more details.
For more information on the entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au
The fine print:
^Credit provided by BOQ Credit Pty Limited ABN 92 080 151 266 (BOQC) (Australian Credit Licence Number 393331) trading as Honda MPE Financial Services. BOQC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 (BOQ). BOQ does not guarantee or otherwise support the obligations or performance of BOQC or the products it offers. BOQC’s standard credit assessment criteria apply and fees and charges are payable. The interest rate is 1.99%pa and applicable on a 36 month term consumer loan agreement. The comparison rate of 1.99%pa and is calculated on a loan amount of $10,000 for a term of 36 months. These rates are for secured loans only. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. This offer is subject to approved applicants who finance all new YM models of Honda CRF250R during 01/02/2017 and 30/4/2017. Full terms and conditions available at authorised, participating Honda MPE dealerships.
*HondaDollars may be used instore to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce purchase price. $800 HondaDollars when purchasing a new VFR1200X. $750 HondaDollars when purchasing a new NC750X. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CB500X, TRX500FA7, TRX500FM2 or TRX420FA6. $400 HondaDollars when purchasing a new VFR800X or TRX90. $300 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF110F. $250 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF250L (excludes 2017 Year Model), FORZA 300, PCX150, BENLY MW110 (private buyers only) or DIO110. $200 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF50F or CRF150F. $150 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF125F/FB. HondaDollars are redeemable instore and are not redeemable for cash. HondaDollars include GST. Available between 1 April and 30 April 2017. Only at participating Honda dealers. +The Grom $3999 Ride Away Price. The Grom must be delivered by 30 April 2017. CB650FL $9999 Ride Away Price. Only at participating Honda Motorcycle Dealers. Whilst stocks last. For full terms and conditions see in store. #Free On Roads offer includes CTP, stamp duty, 12-months registration. Available on the CBR500R 16 YM or older. Offer does not include dealer delivery fee. Available between 01 April and 30 April 2017. Only at participating Honda Dealers. In the interests of product development, Honda reserves the right to alter specifications and features without notice. Availability of stock depicted in this brochure and colours may vary from time to time. For complete details see your local Honda Motorcycle Dealer. Colours, specifications and model availability as at 25/03/2017. HondaRent is powered by BOQ Credit Pty Ltd ABN 92 080 151 266 (trading as Honda MPE Financial Services) in conjunction with Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd ABN 96 006 662 862 (trading as Honda MPE). HondaRent is available to approved personal customers. Credit fees and charges may apply. Terms and conditions apply.
No Comment
You can post first response comment.