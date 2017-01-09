Honda reveal ‘smart’ self-balancing motorcycle

Honda introduce self-balancing bike that does away with gyros, using their Honda Moto Riding Assist tech instead

In a global debut at CES, Honda has unveiled its Moto Riding Assist technology, which uses Honda’s robotics technology to create a self-balancing motorcycle that greatly reduces the possibility of falling over while the motorcycle is at rest.

Rather than relying on gyroscopes, which add a great deal of weight and alter the riding experience as announced by other companies, the Honda Moto Riding Assist incorporates technology originally developed for the company’s UNI-CUB personal mobility device.

The UNI-CUB is a self-balancing personal mobility device that allows the seated rider to control speed, move in any direction and stop, all by simply shifting their body weight. Honda also offered those at this years CES an opportunity to test drive the UNI-CUB.

Introducing the Honda Moto Riding Assist, this concept motorcycle applies Honda’s robotics technology to maintain balance, without the disadvantages of using gryoscopes, which effect a vehicle’s general handling attributes, as well as adding additional weight

“Since our founding, Honda has focused on creating technologies that help people,” said Yoshiyuki Matsumoto, President & CEO of Honda R&D Co., Ltd. “Our goal is to showcase a future technology path that results in a redefined mobility experience.”

Honda is also testing advanced automated vehicle technologies in Japan and North America and is targeting 2020 for the deployment of highly automated vehicles on US highways.