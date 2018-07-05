Honda Winter Specials

Do not hide away this winter! Get out and feel the rush on a brand new Honda; with new deals available from 1st July until 30th September meaning that there is no excuse for hibernating.

Check out the fantastic Ride Away offers available on selected crowd favourites; including the ultra-fun Grom, which can be picked up for $3,999 Ride Away. A major portion of the Grom’s charm is due to its diminutive stature, which is friendly to new riders, offers nimble handling and is an absolute blast to ride.

The Sporty CBR300R or Naked CB300F are available for $4,999 Ride Away. Both are ideal entry level bikes (LAMS) promising power and practicality, just pick your style preference – faired or naked – and you are good to go.

The CBR600RR is also in on the action, available for $13,999 Ride Away! It’s one of the most polished packages ever produced in the Supersports arena. Taking inspiration from Honda’s ultimate RC213V race machine, the CBR600RR offers a perfect balance of high-revving power, precise handling, lightweight, and a compact overall size.

Riders looking for something with a completely new style tone should make the most of the special 3% introductory finance offer^ available on the brand new, 2019 CB300R. It is the ultimate lightweight machine, tipping the scales at only 143kgs and truly does stand out on its own with its minimalist, bare-boned looks.

After a steed with a ‘go anywhere’ attitude? Make the most of the ‘Free DCT upgrade and $500 HondaDollars’ available when purchasing an Africa Twin ABS model. With optimum off-road performance, the comfort of a touring motorcycle and the everyday agility that makes for a great all-rounder or day-to-day commuter, the Africa Twin ticks all the boxes.

The CRF250 RALLY also has $500 Hondadollars available – an Adventure Tourer ideal for riders who want the option of a machine with on/off road capabilities in a compact package, which brings the spirit of Rally-raid racing to every day.

The deals don’t stop there, with HondaDollar* savings across selected scooters – ideal for day trips, the daily commute, or simply zipping down to grab a coffee from your local.

The Forza 300 is Honda’s mid-size, sporty scooter, perfect for commuter travel, weekend tours or highway riding and has $600 HondaDollars on offer to sweeten the deal.

The stylish SH150 has $500 HondaDollars available, its lightweight and a joy to ride while offering optimum fuel economy thanks to PGM-FI fuel injection and Idle Stop.

The PCX150 is Honda’s worldwide best seller, a machine of remarkable value, innovative design and thrifty fuel efficiency and has $500 HondaDollars on offer.

So, what are you waiting for? For more information visit your local Honda dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

The Fine Print…

^Credit provided by BOQ Credit Pty Limited ABN 92 080 151 266 (BOQC) (Australian Credit Licence Number 393331) trading as Honda MPE Financial Services. BOQC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 (BOQ). BOQ does not guarantee or otherwise support the obligations or performance of BOQC or the products it offers. BOQC’s standard credit assessment criteria apply and fees and charges are payable. The interest rate is 3.00%pa and applicable on a 36 month term secured consumer loan agreement. The comparison rate of 3.00%pa and is calculated on a loan amount of $10,000 for a term of 36 months. These rates are for secured loans only. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. This offer is subject to approved applicants who finance new 19YM CB300R models during 1st July 2018 and 30th September 2018. Full terms and conditions available at authorized, participating Honda MPE dealerships. *Ride away offers available on the 2017-year model and older CBR300R/RA and 2017 year model and older GROM and 2017 year model and older CB300F. Ride away offer available on the CBR600RR, all year models. Price includes GST. HondaDollars may be used in store to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce purchase price. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a CRF250 RALLY, Africa Twin CRF1000L ABS, SH150 and PCX150. $600 HondaDollars on the NSS300A FORZA. DCT Upgrade available only on Africa Twin ABS model. Available between 1 July and 30 September 2018. Only at participating Honda Motorcycle