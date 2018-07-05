Honda Winter Specials

Do not hide away this winter! Get out and feel the rush on a brand new Honda; with new deals available from 1st July until 30th September meaning that there is no excuse for hibernating.

Check out the fantastic Ride Away offers available on selected crowd favourites; including the ultra-fun Grom, which can be picked up for $3,999 Ride Away. A major portion of the Grom’s charm is due to its diminutive stature, which is friendly to new riders, offers nimble handling and is an absolute blast to ride.

Honda Grom
$3,999 Ride Away

The Sporty CBR300R or Naked CB300F are available for $4,999 Ride Away. Both are ideal entry level bikes (LAMS) promising power and practicality, just pick your style preference – faired or naked – and you are good to go.

Honda CBRR
$4,999 Ride Away

The CBR600RR is also in on the action, available for $13,999 Ride Away! It’s one of the most polished packages ever produced in the Supersports arena. Taking inspiration from Honda’s ultimate RC213V race machine, the CBR600RR offers a perfect balance of high-revving power, precise handling, lightweight, and a compact overall size.

Honda CBRRR Overseas
$13,999 Ride Away – Overseas model shown

Riders looking for something with a completely new style tone should make the most of the special 3% introductory finance offer^ available on the brand new, 2019 CB300R. It is the ultimate lightweight machine, tipping the scales at only 143kgs and truly does stand out on its own with its minimalist, bare-boned looks.

Honda CBR
3% introductory finance offer^ available on the brand new, 2019 CB300R

After a steed with a ‘go anywhere’ attitude? Make the most of the ‘Free DCT upgrade and $500 HondaDollars’ available when purchasing an Africa Twin ABS model. With optimum off-road performance, the comfort of a touring motorcycle and the everyday agility that makes for a great all-rounder or day-to-day commuter, the Africa Twin ticks all the boxes.

Honda Africa Twin DCT ABS
‘Free DCT upgrade and $500 HondaDollars’ available when purchasing an Africa Twin ABS model

The CRF250 RALLY also has $500 Hondadollars available – an Adventure Tourer ideal for riders who want the option of a machine with on/off road capabilities in a compact package, which brings the spirit of Rally-raid racing to every day.

Honda CRF Rally
CRF250 RALLY also has $500 Hondadollar

The deals don’t stop there, with HondaDollar* savings across selected scooters – ideal for day trips, the daily commute, or simply zipping down to grab a coffee from your local.

The Forza 300 is Honda’s mid-size, sporty scooter, perfect for commuter travel, weekend tours or highway riding and has $600 HondaDollars on offer to sweeten the deal.

Honda Forza
$600 HondaDollars on Forza 300

The stylish SH150 has $500 HondaDollars available, its lightweight and a joy to ride while offering optimum fuel economy thanks to PGM-FI fuel injection and Idle Stop.

Honda SH
SH150 has $500 HondaDollars

The PCX150 is Honda’s worldwide best seller, a machine of remarkable value, innovative design and thrifty fuel efficiency and has $500 HondaDollars on offer.

Honda PCX
PCX150 has $500 HondaDollars on offer

So, what are you waiting for? For more information visit your local Honda dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

Honda Ride Away Sale

The Fine Print…

^Credit provided by BOQ Credit Pty Limited ABN 92 080 151 266 (BOQC) (Australian Credit Licence Number 393331) trading as Honda MPE Financial Services. BOQC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 (BOQ). BOQ does not guarantee or otherwise support the obligations or performance of BOQC or the products it offers. BOQC’s standard credit assessment criteria apply and fees and charges are payable. The interest rate is 3.00%pa and applicable on a 36 month term secured consumer loan agreement. The comparison rate of 3.00%pa and is calculated on a loan amount of $10,000 for a term of 36 months. These rates are for secured loans only. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. This offer is subject to approved applicants who finance new 19YM CB300R models during 1st July 2018 and 30th September 2018. Full terms and conditions available at authorized, participating Honda MPE dealerships. *Ride away offers available on the 2017-year model and older CBR300R/RA and 2017 year model and older GROM and 2017 year model and older CB300F. Ride away offer available on the CBR600RR, all year models. Price includes GST. HondaDollars may be used in store to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce purchase price. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a CRF250 RALLY, Africa Twin CRF1000L ABS, SH150 and PCX150. $600 HondaDollars on the NSS300A FORZA. DCT Upgrade available only on Africa Twin ABS model. Available between 1 July and 30 September 2018. Only at participating Honda Motorcycle

HONDA

Honda CBR Grey Metallic

All new Honda CB300R lands at $5999

Honda Motorcycle News -
Honda CB300R - 143kg - 286cc single - 41mm forks - $5,999 MLPThe new Honda...
2019 Honda CRF450L

Honda CRF450R based road legal enduro bike on way

Honda Trevor Hedge -
2019 Honda CRF450LFully ADR legal 32,000km rebuild intervals 13 per cent heaver crank ...
2018 Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

Updated Africa Twin and new Adventure Sports pricing

Honda Trevor Hedge -
2018 Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin Adventure Sports Africa Twin pricingMLP - CRF1000L ABS/Manual $17,499 ...

