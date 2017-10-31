Super Cub C125 ‘personal commuter concept’

Cross Cub 110 ‘cross-over’

Super Cub 110 Commemorative Edition

Honda have unveiled at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show a Super Cub 110 edition that was specially produced to commemorate both 100 million units produced globally this year, and the 60th anniversary of the Super Cub’s model line in 2018.

The special commemorative edition was joined by a new Super Cub C125, which inherited and evolved the attractive design and functionality of a personal commuter from the first-generation Super Cub (C100).

This new 125cc model features the latest equipment such as a smart key and electric seat opener and realises ample power for a comfortable riding experience.

Another reveal at the Tokyo Motor Show was the Cross Cub 110, featuring a crossover style for both urban area riding and outdoor activities, the Cross Cub 110 proposes a new direction for Honda Cub motorcycles.

100 million unit milestone

Honda held a commemorative ceremony attended by President and CEO Takahiro Hachigo at its Kumamoto Factory, Japan, where the Super Cub is produced, to honour the 100 million unit milestone.

Mass production of the first-generation Super Cub C100 began in August 1958 at the Yamato Plant, north of Tokyo. Its instant sales success was due to a number of features: the durability and efficiency of its high-performance 50cc 4-stroke engine (as opposed to the 2-stroke engines that were mainstream at the time), its unique design based around a low-floor backbone frame, a centrifugal clutch requiring no hand lever for its operation, and the large protective leg shield.

While undergoing various advancements, the basic concept has remained unchanged since the introduction of the first generation Super Cub, with its unique style carried forward to current models. So iconic is the design that in 2014 the Super Cub became the first vehicle to obtain a three-dimensional trademark registration in Japan

Now, Honda produces Super Cub series motorcycles at 16 plants in 15 countries around the world. It is sold and enjoyed by customers in more than 160 countries.

Takahiro Hachigo – President & Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer of Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

“The Honda Super Cub, which was created in Japan, embodies Honda’s passion to serve people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life’s potential by pursuing uncompromising product development that puts customers first. As a result, Super Cub series has long been enjoyed by customers all over the world and was able to reach the 100 million-unit milestone in worldwide cumulative production. Honda will continue to be at the forefront of the changing times and strive to offer products that go beyond the expectations of our customers.”

Key milestones of Honda Super Cub Series

1958 – Sales of Super Cub C100 began. Air-cooled 4-stroke, single-cylinder 49cc OHV engine with 4.5 horse power.

1959 – Exports to the U.S. began.

1961 – Cumulative global production of the Super Cub series reached 1 million-unit milestone. First overseas production (based on component parts sets) began in Taiwan.

1964 – Sales of Super Cub C65 (the first OHC engine) began.

1966 – Sales of Super Cub C50 (OHC engine) began.

1967 – Cumulative production of Super Cub series reached 5 million unit milestone.

1974 – Cumulative global production of Super Cub series reached 10 million unit milestone.

1983 – Sales of Super Cub 50 Super Custom began. Fuel consumption of 180km/liter (30km/h constant-speed test value) achieved.

1988 – Sales of Press Cub began.

1992 – Cumulative global production of Super Cub series reached 20 million unit milestone.

1997 – Sales of Little Cub began.

2005 – Cumulative global production of Super Cub series reached 50 million unit milestone.

2007 – Honda’s PGM-FI electronically-controlled fuel injection system was installed on Super Cub 50, Press Cub 50 and Little Cub.

2008 – Cumulative global production of Super Cub series reached 60 million unit milestone (April). 50th anniversary of Super Cub sales.

2009 – Sales of Super Cub 110 and Super Cub 110 Pro began.