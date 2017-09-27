Honda’s VT1300CX Fury arrives in Matte Black for $15,999 MLP

Honda’s 2017 VT1300CX is hitting the streets in an all new ultra-sleek Matte Ballistic Black Metallic colour scheme, with the custom built machine designed to offer adrenalin at the turn of a key.

Raked-out styling, based round a high-mount steering head, long, slim fuel tank and ultra-low seat grabs attention, while clean lines, curves and attention to detail create a chopper with the air of a hand-built custom bike, but one that can be owned and maintained for a fraction of the cost.

Packing a monster 1312cc V-twin engine that offers the a characteristic Vee engine note, the VT1300CX captures the pure, undiluted chopper essence with the reliability and build quality intrinsic to the Honda brand. The 1312cc liquid-cooled 52-degree V-twin engine features a single-pin crankshaft, dual balancers and a Programmed Fuel Injection system.

Long and lean – stretching nearly six feet from axle to axle and perfect for cruising all day, the VT1300CX Fury boasts innovative features for the segment, like custom-cast wheels, and a specially designed shaft drive which is quiet, clean and has been uniquely integrated into the overall design.

The Programmed Fuel Injection system means no-hassle start-ups on cold mornings or at high altitudes and the engine features specially designed camshafts that add to the unique V-twin sound and power-pulse exhaust sensations. The fat 200-series rear tyre is paired with a slim 21-inch front tyre, both wrapped around distinctive alloy wheels.

A single, powerful 336mm front disc brake is complemented by a 296mm disc brake at the back, providing smooth, powerful braking. Comfort is also far beyond the norm for a chopper. The lines of what looks like a rigid hard-tail rear end are deceptively sleek, concealing a rear suspension system with adjustable rebound damping and 35-position spring preload adjustment.

The Honda VT1300CX is available for an MLP of $15,999 and is the ultimate piece of statement machinery. For more information about this model, visit your local Honda Dealer, call 1 300 1 HONDA or visit www.hondamotorcycles.com.au. *Overseas model shown*

Honda VT1300CX Fury features