Honda’s Ready to Work Sale launches 2018

Honda Dollars available across a number ATVs

Get ready for a productive new year with great deals available on some of the most reliable farm product on the land with Honda’s Ready to Work Sale, from the 1st Jan until the 31st March.

Honda ATVs have a long and reliable history amongst Australian farmers, who for generations have always trusted Honda to ensure they get the job done.

Trade up to a workhorse you can truly count on with $500 Honda Dollars available on the TRX500FM6 with Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) and Electric Power Steering (EPS)

There are $420 Honda Dollars available on the TRX420FA2 and TRX420FA6; both with Automatic Dual Clutch Transmissions and Electric Power Steering.

The Manual TRX420FM1 and TRX420FM2 also have $420 Honda Dollars up for grabs. Both have PGM-FI for improved power delivery and fuel economy.

Those after a new two-wheeled farm machine will be pleased to see the savings available on the rugged XR150L, a farm essential due to its low maintenance, enhanced comfort and durability.

The Pioneer 500 also has fantastic savings available, a compact SXS ideal for accessing narrow tracks or getting down rows of crops. It has an automatic transmission that can be overridden with paddle shifters to switch to manual mode on the fly.

Head into your Honda dealer today to find out more about these New Year savings or for more information on the entire Honda range, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au.

The Fine Print

*HondaDollars may be used in store to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce the purchase price. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a new TRX500FM6. $420 HondaDollars when purchasing a new TRX420FA2, TRX420FM2, TRX420FM1 and TRX420FA6. HondaDollars are redeemable in store and are not redeemable for cash. HondaDollars include GST.+See in store for Ride Away deals. Available between 1 January and 31 March 2018. Only at participating Honda Dealers. Overseas models shown.