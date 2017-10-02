SHARE
Hunter Lawrence tops MX2 Overall and wins Ricky Carmichael Award for best young rider
Hunter Lawrence early leader
Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence stared for Team Australia overnight during the prestigious Motocross of Nations event staged this year at Matterley Basin in the UK.

Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence not only scored 4-8 results across his two motos, which included MXGP and MX Open class machines, but also took out the MX2 class overall on his RM-Z250.

Hunter Lawrence

Those results earned the young Queenslander the Ricky Carmichael Award for best young rider. 

Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence – Team Australia – MX2 Winner – Ricky Carmichael Award

“The day started off really well, with a good start on my RM-Z250. It was a good race with the 450s and I ended up fourth which was really cool, finishing ahead of some top-quality riders and I was the first MX2 rider across the line. It was a short break between the two motos and I didn’t get as good of a start in the second race and I had to work my way through the pack. There was so much mud on my helmet and I had to take the goggles off but I was riding well and making passes. I took a rock to the eye at one stage and that hurt a lot but others were making mistakes and I kept charging and eventually got up to third. Unfortunately, my helmet was falling down across my eyes and I couldn’t see so well and I crashed a couple of laps from the end. Obviously it was a massive let down for myself as I ended up finishing eighth after that mistake. I still won the MX2 class and won the Ricky Carmichael award for best young rider so I’m really happy with that and with helping Australia to a sixth overall.”

Hunter Lawrence

Countryman Kirk Gibbs took a brilliant fifth in the opening moto and backed that up with 19th in his second effort.

MXoN 2017 – Team Australia – Kirk Gibbs – Hunter Lawrence – Dean Ferris

Dean Ferris looked ready to ride but a few mistakes cost the reigning Australian Motocross Champion dearly and he carded disappointing 22-23 results from his two motos. 

MXoN 2017 – Team Australia – Kirk Gibbs – Hunter Lawrence – Dean Ferris
Results – FIM Motocross of Nations 2017
  1. France 20
  2. The Netherlands 31
  3. Great Britain 32
  4. Belgium 53
  5. Switzerland 56
  6. Australia 58
  7. Italy 63
  8. Estonia 84
  9. USA 85
  10. Sweden 87
  11. Denmark 98
  12. Slovenia 108
  13. Canada 119
  14. Russia 120
  15. Ireland 120
  16. Portugal 125
  17. Puerto Rico 134
  18. Spain 134
  19. Slovakia 142
  20. Germany 129
MXoN 2017 – Team Australia – Kirk Gibbs – Hunter Lawrence – Dean Ferris
MXoN Race 1 top ten
  1. Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), 36:10.357
  2. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:06.251
  3. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:09.398
  4. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki), +0:41.407
  5. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0:44.978
  6. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Honda), +0:55.596
  7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +1:00.247
  8. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +1:08.634
  9. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +1:19.761
  10. Zachary Osborne (USA, Husqvarna), +1:31.126
MXoN Race 2 top ten
  1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 37:59.364
  2. Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:13.730
  3. Zachary Osborne (USA, Husqvarna), +1:38.876
  4. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, Honda), +1:40.149
  5. Kirk Gibbs (AUS, KTM), +1:44.122
  6. Christophe Charlier (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:49.117
  7. Dean Wilson (GBR, Husqvarna), +2:01.064
  8. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki), +2:02.897
  9. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +2:07.211
  10. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +2:28.124
MXoN Race 3 top ten
  1. Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), 37:59.163
  2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:01.108
  3. Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +1:00.011
  4. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +1:20.559
  5. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +1:27.401
  6. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:36.967
  7. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +1:44.854
  8. Dean Wilson (GBR, Husqvarna), +1:51.593
  9. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +2:02.765
  10. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +2:07.648

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR