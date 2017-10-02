Hunter Lawrence tops MX2 Overall and wins Ricky Carmichael Award for best young rider

Hunter Lawrence stared for Team Australia overnight during the prestigious Motocross of Nations event staged this year at Matterley Basin in the UK.

Hunter Lawrence not only scored 4-8 results across his two motos, which included MXGP and MX Open class machines, but also took out the MX2 class overall on his RM-Z250.

Those results earned the young Queenslander the Ricky Carmichael Award for best young rider.

Hunter Lawrence – Team Australia – MX2 Winner – Ricky Carmichael Award

“The day started off really well, with a good start on my RM-Z250. It was a good race with the 450s and I ended up fourth which was really cool, finishing ahead of some top-quality riders and I was the first MX2 rider across the line. It was a short break between the two motos and I didn’t get as good of a start in the second race and I had to work my way through the pack. There was so much mud on my helmet and I had to take the goggles off but I was riding well and making passes. I took a rock to the eye at one stage and that hurt a lot but others were making mistakes and I kept charging and eventually got up to third. Unfortunately, my helmet was falling down across my eyes and I couldn’t see so well and I crashed a couple of laps from the end. Obviously it was a massive let down for myself as I ended up finishing eighth after that mistake. I still won the MX2 class and won the Ricky Carmichael award for best young rider so I’m really happy with that and with helping Australia to a sixth overall.”

Countryman Kirk Gibbs took a brilliant fifth in the opening moto and backed that up with 19th in his second effort.

Dean Ferris looked ready to ride but a few mistakes cost the reigning Australian Motocross Champion dearly and he carded disappointing 22-23 results from his two motos.

Results – FIM Motocross of Nations 2017

France 20 The Netherlands 31 Great Britain 32 Belgium 53 Switzerland 56 Australia 58 Italy 63 Estonia 84 USA 85 Sweden 87 Denmark 98 Slovenia 108 Canada 119 Russia 120 Ireland 120 Portugal 125 Puerto Rico 134 Spain 134 Slovakia 142 Germany 129

MXoN Race 1 top ten

Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), 36:10.357 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:06.251 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:09.398 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki), +0:41.407 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0:44.978 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Honda), +0:55.596 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +1:00.247 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +1:08.634 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +1:19.761 Zachary Osborne (USA, Husqvarna), +1:31.126

MXoN Race 2 top ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 37:59.364 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:13.730 Zachary Osborne (USA, Husqvarna), +1:38.876 Alessandro Lupino (ITA, Honda), +1:40.149 Kirk Gibbs (AUS, KTM), +1:44.122 Christophe Charlier (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:49.117 Dean Wilson (GBR, Husqvarna), +2:01.064 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Suzuki), +2:02.897 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +2:07.211 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +2:28.124

MXoN Race 3 top ten