Husqvarna launch special event for 701 Enduro customers

Husqvarna launch 701 Enduro Trek

Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia will host its inaugural Husqvarna 701 Enduro Trek between 24-28 February 2019, taking to the exceptional High Country region of Victoria.

The 2019 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Trek: High Country has been developed specifically for riders of the Husqvarna 701 Enduro model, featuring as a must-do event for like-minded adventurers. It will be a perfect platform to explore the superb capabilities of your 701 Enduro.

You’ll experience the ultimate in adventure riding with a passionate group of fellow Husqvarna 701 Enduro riders, making for a truly pioneering event that will deliver unforgettable experiences along the way. On and off the bike, the spirit of experience will be paramount.

Four days of riding will traverse 1200-kilometres in distance, fully-supported by Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia throughout the journey. Included will be luggage, technical, tyre and medical support, a back-up vehicle and sweep riders. This is also an amazing opportunity to ride alongside professional Husqvarna riders and special guests.

In addition, dinner will be provided each night at ‘Home Base’, plus a Husqvarna Riders Bag featuring a T-shirt, stickers and more will be supplied. We’ll record all the highlights via an official event video and an event photographer will also be on location throughout to capture life-long, lasting memories.

The Victorian High Country boasts an assortment of the best adventure riding in the country, filled with long hill climbs, technical descents, rocky river crossings and sweeping mountain views. Its history and heritage are well in line with those of the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand, playing a meaningful role in the historic first 701 Enduro Trek.

There will be a main route that will be achievable for first-time adventure riders with a limited amount of off-road experience, along with optional harder routes that will offer added challenges for those more experienced riders in the group. Both routes have been specifically sought to suit the Husqvarna 701 Enduro model and its attributes.

Sign on and an official Welcome will take place at Merrijig on Sunday, 24 February, followed by four incredible days of riding from Dargo, through Dinner Plain, Beechworth and Bright. Come Friday, riders will feel a great sense of satisfaction on completion as you make your own way home.

Riders will be required to have a road-registered Husqvarna 701 Enduro motorcycle fitted with knobby tyres, as well as third-party property damage insurance or comprehensive motorcycle insurance (recommended) and a full open unrestricted motorcycle licence. A GPS unit is also highly-recommended.

The 2019 Husqvarna 701 Enduro Trek: High Country entries will be available at a fee of $995 per rider, accommodation not included. Registrations open on Friday, 31 August, at 9:00am AEST through www.ridehusqvarna.com.au. Space is limited, so be sure to secure your place quickly!