Husqvarna confirms fuel-injected two-stroke enduro machines

Hot on the heels of KTM teasers about their upcoming fuel-injected two strokes, sibling brand Husqvarna have announced the introduction of their next generation fuel-injected 2-stroke enduro motorcycles.

Set to go into production from June this year and with full details of the machines to be revealed just prior to that date, the new from the ground up 2018 TE 250i and TE 300i machines will feature engine technology that is set to revolutionise the field of 2-stroke enduro motorcycles.

Being one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers, and the first company to ever produce a purpose-built offroad bike, Husqvarna Motorcycles have always been a great advocate of 2-stroke technology.

From Rolf Tibblin’s first Motocross European Championship in 1959 to the golden age of motocross during the 60s and the 70s, Husqvarna has remained a dominant force in the segment of high-performance 2-stroke offroad motorcycles.

With their new generation of fuel-injected 2-strokes arriving soon, Husqvarna Motorcycles will proudly start a new chapter in their history.