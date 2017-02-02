Husqvarna MY15 & MY16 Runout Deals – Zero per cent comparison rate

There’s nothing like a crisp new Husqvarna motocross or enduro bike to put a grin on your dial and a twitch in your wrist, and there’s never been a better time than now to get your hands on a brand new MY15 or MY16 run-out model. That’s because for a limited time, you can ride away with your choice of superseded TC or FC motocrosser, or a spanking new 2015 or 2016 TE or FE enduro bike, financed with a zero percent comparison rate!

That’s right, help yourself to our range of MY2015 and MY2016 TC 125, TC 250, FC 250, FC 350 or FC 450 Husqvarnas. Or if the great Aussie bush is more your thing, choose from our enduro models (MY2015 & MY2016) TE 125, TE 250, TE 300, FE 250, FE 350, FE 450 or FE 501.

Husqvarna’s Zero Percent Comparison Rate offer runs from February 1st, 2017 until March 31st, 2017 or while stocks last, so be quick. See your participating Australian Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealership today and join the Husky Heroes with Husqvarna’s Zero Percent Comparison Rate offer.

For more information on Husqvarna motorcycles or to find your local dealer visit: www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

*Credit provided by BOQ Credit Pty Limited ABN 92 080 151 266 (BOQC) (Australian Credit Licence Number 393331) trading as Husqvarna Finance.BOQC is a wholly owned Subsidiary of Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 (BOQ). BOQ does not guarantee or otherwise support the obligations or performance of BOQC or the products it offers. Fees and charges are payable. BOQC’s standard credit assessment criteria apply. This offer is available to approved applicants who finance new MY 2015/2016 TC125,TC250,FC250, FC350,FC450,TE125,TE250,TE300,FE250,FE350,FE450,FE501 selected Motocross/Enduro Models – during 01/02/2017 and 31/03/2017.

The rate of 0% pa is applicable on a 24 month term consumer loan agreement, fees and charges are payable. The comparison rate is 0% pa and is calculated on a loan amount of $10,000 for a term of 24 months. These rates are for secured loans only. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges.

Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Interest rates quoted are indicative only and are subject to change without notice.

Full terms and conditions available at authorised, participating Husqvarna Finance dealerships.