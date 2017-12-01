Husqvarna’s rugged Svartpilen 401

375cc single with aggressive futuristic styling

Due in Australia late March

Expected to be under 11k ride-away

Launched in Australia alongside the Vitpilen 701 at the Sydney Motorcycle Show, Husqvarna are calling the smaller capacity Svartpilen 401 a ‘rugged street explorer’, with knobby tyres helping to set it apart from the Vitpilen.

We can now let you know that this interesting new learner legal machine, complete with its KTM RC390 derived engine, is expected to land in Australia around late March, and Husqvarna are aiming to keep the pricetag under 11k ride away.

The Svartpilen is a compact, minimalist, rugged and modern single-cylinder 4-stroke package. The bike has a focus on functionality, with knobbly tyres, a tank rack and more robust protection than its Vitpilen sibling. The riding position on the Svartpilen is also more upright because of its higher and straighter bars.

Robust protective parts were incorporated into the design – such as an exhaust protector, skid plate and tank rack, which form the basis for a modern day scrambler, and the bike is also equipped with a split seat.

Svartpilen Frame

The lightweight steel-trellis frame is a proven design, contributing to the easy and agile handling, with mass grouped close to the centre of gravity to maximise manoeuvrability and precision.

Made from high strength chromium molybdenum steel using hydro formed tubes and robot welding, designed with specific flex characteristics, the frame works in conjunction with the WP suspension to offer a comfortable and confident feel and a tight turning circle for ease of use in urban environments.

Svartpilen Engine & Exhaust

The 401 range has a 375cc, 44hp (32kW), single-cylinder twin overhead camshaft engine that only weighs 36kg, thanks to its compact modern design. The latest materials and production technologies deliver ample torque and acceleration at all engine speeds, but also give it good manners in everyday use, with outstanding fuel economy.

The engine delivers 37Nm of torque from low in the rpm range, perfect for urban riding. Additionally, by implementing a counter balancer shaft, vibration is kept to a minimum delivering a smooth and comfortable ride. By using electronic fuel injection and a 46mm throttle body operated by a ride-by-wire system, the engine delivers a sharp but refined and very controllable power delivery.

The Svartpilen is also fitted with a slipper clutch, which works by allowing the clutch to slip under heavy braking when torque levels get too high from downshifts. This prevents the rear wheel from hopping or sliding and a more controlled deceleration.

The exhaust has been specifically designed to work well with the 375cc engine and remain an aesthetically element that compliments the bike’s character. Made from a combination of steel and aluminium, the exhaust system is integral for ensuring Euro 4 regulations are met. The final silencer is finished off with a raw aluminium look and the Husqvarna logo.

Svartpilen Brakes & Suspension

The Svartpilen 401 is equipped with quality hydraulic brakes, the 320mm front disc provides ample surface area for the opposed, four-piston caliper, while the 230mm rear disc, provides the surface area for a single piston, floating caliper to clamp on to. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Bosch 2-channel ABS system is fitted.

WP suspension has built a strong reputation and the WP units on the 401s provides smooth handling, consistency and predictability. The 43mm upside down forks guarantee high levels of stability and precision.

Svartpilen Styling

The bodywork is the same throughout the range Svartpilen and Vitpilen range, however the two models are distinguished by differing colours. The Vitpilen 401 bodywork is white, the Svartpilen 401 bodywork is black.

The Svartpilen features a modern full LED headlight with a distinctive circular running light and two reflectors for high/low beam. Besides the added safety of the bright LEDs and saving energy. The taillight is also full red LED and designed to seem to hover above the rear wheel. The Svartpilen 401 also gets a protective cage structure on the front headlight.

A simple and progressive, multifunctional display unit with all the relevant riding information is set in a round, defining design.

The seat on the Svartpilen 401 features a high quality foam base with two single seats with different fabric than found on the Vitpilen 401. There will also be options to remove the rear seat and fit a technical accessory on the Svartpilen 401.

The tank on the 401 range holds 9.5 litres and the Svartpilen also features the previously mentioned tank rack that can be used to strap additional items onto if needed.

The unique knobbly tyres on the Svartpilen are “Pirelli Scorpion Rally STRs”.

2018 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Specifications