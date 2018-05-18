SHARE
Husqvarna’s learner legal streebike offerings hit Australia

375cc single | 43hp | 37Nm | 150kg

The somewhat avant-garde first two arrivals of Husqvarna Motorcycles new ‘Real’ Street’ range have arrived in Australia at the ride away price of $11,592.

Husqvarna are marketing the new Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 as the new gateway to motorcycle culture and it comes via a distinctly urban bent that could only hail from Europe. The drugs are so much better there…

Vitpilen 401

Subtly stripped of all that is unnecessary for a lightweight finish, the Vitpilen 401 boasts a modern minimalistic design.

Distinctly progressive and riding on 17-inch bronze anodised spoked rims complete with electric yellow Vitpilen 401 detailing highlights, these new Huskys are not intended for shrinking violets.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Handlebars clipped to forged aluminium triple clamps add a touch of sport to the look, as do the front and rear LED lights. The bikes are screaming out for a bar-end mirror conversion, bugger the defect notices.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
The seat uses high-quality foam and Nabuk leather fabric to seamlessly match the bodywork, alongside an integrated fuel tank design that includes an aluminium filler cap. Just look at how clean that rear profile is.

Husqvarna 401 Vitpilen
Vitpilen 401 is powered by a punchy and modern 375cc single-cylinder engine that is remarkably compact pumping 32kW (44hp) and 37Nm of torque twisting through a six-speed gearbox.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
WP Suspension provides the performance oriented 43mm open cartridge forks at the front, while their trademark progressive system connects directly to the swing-arm at the rear.

Husqvarna 401 Vitpilen
Stopping power comes courtesy of an opposed four-piston caliper produced by Brembo subsidiary, ByBre. The front rotor is a large 320mm item aided by a 230mm disc at the rear. Both ends are backed up by a latest generation BOSCH ABS system that can be disengaged, for those that like to play a little hard and loose.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Svartpilen 401

2018 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Alongside, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 draws inspiration from Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering heritage and goes for the more rugged look. A bit like me…

The exhaust system also ensures the Svartpilen 401 is Euro4 compliant
The black theme along with the aggressive tyres and external shielding again follows that rugged them.

2018 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Off-road style bars and risers add to that modern urban streetfighter style look, while the lights use the latest LED technology to underline that this is a bike that looks to the future, rather than to the past.

2018 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
A standard luggage rack on a grid above the tank is an interesting departure from the norm’. Husqvarna will offer a range of clip on accessories that will swallow your odds and sods as you wheelie to work or plod between coffee shops.

2018 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are now available at authorised Australian Husqvarna Motorcycles Real Street Dealers.

A 375cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder powers the Svartpilen 401
Later in the year a thundering 75hp/72Nm engine as seen in the current Husqvarna 701 Supermoto and Enduro models will add to the Vitpilen Svartpilen range in 701 guise.

Husqvarna Vitipilen 701
The hooligan in me is sort of flinching in anticipation of those larger engined beasts but for new riders the 401 models certainly make a bold fashion statement compared to pretty much everything else available under the L.A.M.S  regulations. Vive la différence!

2018 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 - God those mirrors have to go....
Husqvarna Motorcycles Real Street Dealers in Australia
  • JR’s Motorcycle Specialist – Garbutt, QLD
  • Oliver’s Motorcycles – Moorooka, QLD
  • Mototech Mildura – Mildura, VIC
  • First Class Motorcycles – Lilydale, VIC
  • Byrners Motorcycles – Seaford, VIC
  • Moto GC – Thomastown, VIC
  • Torquepower Husqvarna – Ballarat, VIC
  • Motohub – Castle Hill, NSW
  • Robertson Motorcycles – Dubbo, NSW
  • Nowra Motorcycles – South Nowra, NSW
  • Moto Adelaide – Melrose, SA
  • Westcoast Motorcycles – Joondalup, WA
2018 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/au

2018 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Specifications
Engine – Liquid-cooled, single cylinder, 4-stroke, 375cc, 89 x 60mm bore x stroke, Compression ratio 12.6:1, DOHC, Bosch EFI (throttle body 46mm)

Power – 32kW (43 hp) @ 9.000/min

Torque – 37Nm @ 7.000/min

Transmission – 6 gears

Clutch – Multi disc slipper clutch

Engine management/ignition – Bosch EMS

Frame – Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel trellis frame, powder coated

Subframe – Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel trellis frame, powder coated

Front suspension – WP-USD 43mm

Rear suspension – WP-Monoshock

Suspension travel – front 142mm / rear 150mm

Front brake – ByBre, opposed four piston caliper, brake disc 300mm

Rear brake – ByBre, single piston, floating caliper, brake disc 230mm

ABS – Bosch 9.1MB Two Channel

Wheels – Spoked wheels, aluminium rims, 3.00 x 17″; 4.00 x 17″

Tyres – Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR, 110/70-R17; 150/60-R17

Steering head angle – 65°

Triple clamp offset – 33mm

Trail – 95mm

Wheel base – 1357 +/-15,5mm

Ground clearance – 170mm

Seat height – 835mm

Tank capacity (approx.) – 9.5 litres/2.5 litres reserve

Weight (without fuel, approx) – 150kg

