Husqvarna’s learner legal streebike offerings hit Australia

375cc single | 43hp | 37Nm | 150kg

The somewhat avant-garde first two arrivals of Husqvarna Motorcycles new ‘Real’ Street’ range have arrived in Australia at the ride away price of $11,592.

Husqvarna are marketing the new Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 as the new gateway to motorcycle culture and it comes via a distinctly urban bent that could only hail from Europe. The drugs are so much better there…

Vitpilen 401

Subtly stripped of all that is unnecessary for a lightweight finish, the Vitpilen 401 boasts a modern minimalistic design.

Distinctly progressive and riding on 17-inch bronze anodised spoked rims complete with electric yellow Vitpilen 401 detailing highlights, these new Huskys are not intended for shrinking violets.

Handlebars clipped to forged aluminium triple clamps add a touch of sport to the look, as do the front and rear LED lights. The bikes are screaming out for a bar-end mirror conversion, bugger the defect notices.

The seat uses high-quality foam and Nabuk leather fabric to seamlessly match the bodywork, alongside an integrated fuel tank design that includes an aluminium filler cap. Just look at how clean that rear profile is.

Vitpilen 401 is powered by a punchy and modern 375cc single-cylinder engine that is remarkably compact pumping 32kW (44hp) and 37Nm of torque twisting through a six-speed gearbox.

WP Suspension provides the performance oriented 43mm open cartridge forks at the front, while their trademark progressive system connects directly to the swing-arm at the rear.

Stopping power comes courtesy of an opposed four-piston caliper produced by Brembo subsidiary, ByBre. The front rotor is a large 320mm item aided by a 230mm disc at the rear. Both ends are backed up by a latest generation BOSCH ABS system that can be disengaged, for those that like to play a little hard and loose.

Svartpilen 401

Alongside, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 draws inspiration from Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering heritage and goes for the more rugged look. A bit like me…

The black theme along with the aggressive tyres and external shielding again follows that rugged them.

Off-road style bars and risers add to that modern urban streetfighter style look, while the lights use the latest LED technology to underline that this is a bike that looks to the future, rather than to the past.

A standard luggage rack on a grid above the tank is an interesting departure from the norm’. Husqvarna will offer a range of clip on accessories that will swallow your odds and sods as you wheelie to work or plod between coffee shops.

Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are now available at authorised Australian Husqvarna Motorcycles Real Street Dealers.

Later in the year a thundering 75hp/72Nm engine as seen in the current Husqvarna 701 Supermoto and Enduro models will add to the Vitpilen Svartpilen range in 701 guise.

The hooligan in me is sort of flinching in anticipation of those larger engined beasts but for new riders the 401 models certainly make a bold fashion statement compared to pretty much everything else available under the L.A.M.S regulations. Vive la différence!

Husqvarna Motorcycles Real Street Dealers in Australia

JR’s Motorcycle Specialist – Garbutt, QLD

Oliver’s Motorcycles – Moorooka, QLD

Mototech Mildura – Mildura, VIC

First Class Motorcycles – Lilydale, VIC

Byrners Motorcycles – Seaford, VIC

Moto GC – Thomastown, VIC

Torquepower Husqvarna – Ballarat, VIC

Motohub – Castle Hill, NSW

Robertson Motorcycles – Dubbo, NSW

Nowra Motorcycles – South Nowra, NSW

Moto Adelaide – Melrose, SA

Westcoast Motorcycles – Joondalup, WA

www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/au