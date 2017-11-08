Husqvarna Vitpilen 701

Husky’s Vitpilen machines offer a unique marriage of both retro and futuristic styling and are set to hit Australian roads before the middle of 2018.

With 75 horsepower and 72Nm of torque from its single-cylinder engine the Vitpilen 701 is one retro that is going to have plenty of go!

Maxime Thouvenin – Creative Lead

“A mighty single-cylinder motor with a tank, a tail and a little seat – that’s it. Where the Vitpilen 401 is a compact and cheeky little urban-styled charger, the Vitpilen 701 is more of a serious rider’s bike.”

The Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401 machines utilise the engine from KTM’s RC390 and 390 Duke models. Those learner legal machines are schedule to arrive in Australia perhaps as early as March next year, but we will have to wait a couple of months longer for the more potent Vitpilen 701, which is powered by a Husqvarna 701 Supermoto derived 693cc single cranking out 75 horsepower.

It was designed to be minimalistic by using a simple, functional and practical approach to the original concept and was created to provide an authentic, exhilarating and raw riding experience, all housed in a modern and innovative naked bike.

The backbone

The Vitpilen 701 features a lightweight trellis frame that ensures precise handling, inspiring confidence in all conditions.

The high grade chromium molybdenum tubular steel is laser cut, robot welded and hydro-formed, ensuring flawless precision and consistent quality. The precisely engineered torsional rigidity and longitudinal flex provides detailed feedback for the rider, combined with perfect weight distribution and a tight turning circle, which is highly useful in urban environments.

The Go

Vitpilen 701 is powered by a modern 692.7 cc liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that features the latest design and electronics technology. With a peak horsepower of 56kW (75hp) and 72Nm of torque at 6750 rpm, there is no doubting this bike’s performance potential.

The Bits

From the chromoly steel trellis frame to the powerful single cylinder motor, to the proven WP suspension and the supreme Brembo brakes, the Vitpilen 701 is packed with premium components.

The Twist

The electronic fuel injection is operated by a ride-by-wire system and delivers immediate, sharp and refined power.

The Keihin fuel injection throttle body features a throttle valve that is electronically controlled by the Engine Management System (EMS).

Sensors continuously send feedback to the Engine Management System (EMS), which adjusts the throttle valve accordingly, resulting in perfect power delivery and throttle response.

The Whoa

The Vitpilen 701 features a Brembo four-piston radial caliper and 320mm disc aided by a state-of-the-art Bosch ABS system. This function can also be fully disengaged for more advanced riders.

The Slip

The APTC (Adler Power Torque Control) slipper clutch allows for greater speeds when entering and exiting corners. The system maximises rear wheel grip under hard acceleration and also prevents rear wheel instability or hopping when braking hard into a turn, resulting in more control and perfect downshifting.

The Name

The Husqvarna Vitpilen (Swedish for “White Arrow”), much like the iconic Silverpilen in 1955, opens up a new segment for Husqvarna Motorcycles along with the Svartpilen (Swedish for “Black Arrow”), which shares the same design approach, but with distinctive colour differences and slightly more rugged styling.

The Details