Indian Chieftain evolved – Limited and Elite models

Indian Motorcycles reveal the updated Limited model, and exclusive Elite model

Indian’s new Chieftain Limited represents the next evolution of the Chieftain line and paves the way for future development. Indian Motorcycle’s designers have revised the styling, giving the Chieftain a sleeker look than ever before.

The main visual changes of the Chieftain Limited compared to a Chieftain include a sawn-off front fender and a new ten-spoke 19″ front wheel and 16″ rear wheel, which quickens the handling.

As well as the Chieftain Limited, there is also a Chieftain Elite, an even more exclusive version with a special paint finish. Indian Motorcycle’s designers re-imagined what a top-of-the-line Chieftain should look like and on the Elite added custom paint and other design features to create a more premium look than ever before. Only 350 will be produced with limited availability.

Peter Harvey, Indian Motorcycle Australia Country Manager explained the thinking behind the latest evolution, specifically the Chieftain Limited.

Peter Harvey – Indian Motorcycle Australia Country Manager

“Our goal was to evolve the award-winning Chieftain platform with new models that significantly elevate the bike’s style, while still staying true to the signature design qualities that Indian Motorcycle is known for. There’s no doubt the Chieftain Limited has a commanding presence and signature details that make it 100 per cent Indian.”

The front wheel has dual 300mm floating rotors with four piston calipers and an Indian logo embossed on it. There’s a colour-matched headlight bezel and a more streamlined leather saddle to complete the sleeker look.

Along with the Ride Command seven-inch infotainment system and the powerful Thunder Stroke 111 engine, the Chieftain Limited has a keyless ignition, anti-lock brakes (ABS), a 100-watt audio system, chrome front highway bar, a power adjustable windshield, remote locking hard saddlebags and just enough chrome to highlight all that this bike has to offer.

The Chieftain Limited will be available in Australia from May from $37,995 ride away.

Learn more about Indian Motorcycle and the Chieftain Limited and Chieftain Elite by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com.au and Facebook.

2017 Indian Chieftain Limited Features

Open Front Fender – The new sawn-off front fender gives the bike a more streamlined look. It also shows off new wheel and dual front brake rotors and caliper, offering a subtle nod to Indian’s ‘open’ fenders of the 1920s and 1930s.

10-Spoke Wheels – A large 19″ front wheel features the 10-spoke design.

Custom Style Pieces – The Chieftain Limited has subtle features that collectively give the bike its sleeker style. Making the colour of the headlight bezel match the fairing made a big difference to the looks and the rider and passenger seats are also contrast-stitched to stand out.

Thunder Stroke 111 Engine – Indian Motorcycle’s Thunder Stroke 111 V-Twin engine serves up a tasty 135Nm of torque so you can accelerate hard in every gear and have power to spare.

Ride Command – The seven-inch Ride Command system allows you to get turn-by-turn directions, quickly navigate top points of interest, play Bluetooth audio, check vehicle information and status, plus a whole lot more via its easy to use interface. And thanks to split- screen technology, you can easily customize three rider screens to display the information that matters to you most.

Premium Audio – Two speakers located in the fairing deliver 100-watts of power at crystal clear quality. Use Ride Command to switch between the AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth or USB input, giving three different ways to listen to music as your ride.

Keyless Ignition – Put the Chieftain Limited key fob in your pocket then just climb on the bike, push the ignition button and ride. If you misplace or lose your fob, use can enter an individual security code pre-programmed into the ignition to start it up.

Stopping Power – The front wheel is adorned with powerful, dual 300mm front rotors with 4-piston calipers. For a custom touch, the caliper housings feature the Indian Motorcycle script logo. The rear wheel features a single 300mm floating rotor with 2-piston caliper to ensure that you can come to a halt quickly. An advanced anti-lock brake system (ABS) lets you ride with confidence and helps you stop with greater control.

Touring Amenities – With a commanding power-windscreen and remote lockable hard saddlebags you’re ready to rack up the miles in style and comfort. A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and cruise control enhances your ride during highway cruising.

Exhaust – The Thunder Stroke 111 engine produces a rich, deep exhaust rumble from the exhaust. Which was acoustically engineered to eliminate high-pitched sounds, so what you really hear is Indian Motorcycle thunder.

2017 Indian Chieftain Limited Accessories

Performance – Add the following blacked-out accessories to unleash more power, improve throttle response and add a rich and throaty exhaust note – Stage 1 Exhaust, a Thunder Stroke High Flow Air Cleaner and Stage 2 Performance Cams. For ultimate style, add Fish Tail or Six Shooter exhaust tips. (Note that accessory stage kits are not available in all markets. All riders must obey local laws).

Mid Rise Handlebars – The blacked-out Mid Rise Handlebar Kit gives you a comfortable reach to the controls.

Premium Audio and Colour-Matched Saddlebag Lids – Treat yourself to an additional 100-watts of sound by fitting speakers in the saddlebags (Premium Saddlebag Audio). You’ll also need the colour-matched Saddlebag Audio Lids (sold separately).

Blacked-Out Style – Switch to all-black Floorboards and install black Fender and Saddlebag Trim to replace the stock chrome pieces. A black Front Highway Bar adds black custom style, tip-over protection, and a comfortable perch for your feet when cruising.

Limited edition custom-styled bagger – the Chieftain Elite

The new 2017 Chieftain Elite is for those that want an ultra-exclusive Indian Motorcycle that will turn heads. Only 350 of these will be sold globally with allocations in to Australia still to be advised.

“With Chieftain Elite we wanted to design the most-premium, feature-packed Chieftain that we could possibly imagine. In the end, I think the bike exceeded even our own high expectations. It’s an absolute show stopper.”

For those who demand the exclusive, the Chieftain Elite steps up to the plate as a bike that’s as close to custom as possible.

The Chieftain Elite features a custom Fireglow Red Candy with Marble Accents paint scheme completed entirely by hand by Indian Motorcycle’s paint facility located in Spearfish, South Dakota. It takes a small, specialised team over 25 hours to hand paint each bike and no two Chieftain Elites look exactly the same.

The Chieftain Elite shares the Limited model’s cutback front fender that shows off the new ten-spoke 19″ front wheel beautifully, as well as the headlight bezel colour matched to the fairing, and the more streamline leather saddle with contrast stitching.

The Chieftain Elite also comes with a wealth of premium amenities:

Instead of a standard headlight, it has a Pathfinder LED headlight and driving lights.

There’s a flared power windshield

Rider and passenger floorboards are made from billet aluminium

It has 200-watt sound system (two speakers in the fairing and two in the saddlebags)

It also has the industry leading Ride Command seven-inch infotainment system and anti-lock brakes (ABS), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), keyless ignition, a power adjustable windshield and just enough chrome to tastefully highlight all the attitude this ultra-exclusive bike has to offer.

Allocations of the Chieftain Elite in to Australia is to be advised, with a ride away price of $47,995.

2017 Indian Chieftain Elite Features

Hand Painted – Each Chieftain Elite is hand painted with ultra-premium candy paint, exclusively blended by Indian Motorcycle. The result is a bike that is truly unlike any other. A small, dedicated team of specialists in Indian Motorcycle’s paint facility in Spearfish, South Dakota work meticulously to mask, lay graphics and paint, all by hand, spending over 25 hours to complete each bike’s breath-taking finish.

Fireglow Red Candy Finish – The brand-new Fireglow Red Candy paint features a large flake base and layers of deep candy paint. The hand-painted marble accents and black pinstriping give this bike a truly custom look.

Colour-Matched Extras and Custom Style – The Chieftain Elite has a unique tank console, horn, airbox and primary and cam covers with colour matched pinstripes.

Open Front Fender – The new sawn-off front fender gives the bike a more streamlined look. It also shows off the new 10-spoke wheel design and those dual front brake rotors and calipers. The cutback fender also offers a subtle nod to Indian’s ‘open’ fenders of the 1920s and 1930s.

10-Spoke Wheels – Both the front 19-inch and rear 16” wheels have a new 10-spoke design previously not seen on an Indian model.

Premium Style Pieces – The bike’s custom look and feel is carried out through a host of premium standard accessories including billet aluminium rider and passenger floorboards and a flared, tinted windscreen.

Thunder Stroke 111 Engine – Indian Motorcycle’s Thunder Stroke 111 V-Twin engine serves up 135Nm of torque letting you accelerate hard in every gear with power to spare.

Ride Command – The seven-inch Ride Command system allows you to get turn-by-turn directions, quickly navigate to points of interest, play Bluetooth audio, check vehicle information and status, plus a whole lot more via its easy to use interface. And thanks to split-screen technology, you can easily customise three rider screens to display the information that matters to you most.

Premium Audio – The Chieftain Elite has a 200-watt audio system with an AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth connectivity and a smartphone compatible USB input. There are two speakers in the fairing (100-watts) and a speaker in the top of each saddlebags (a further 100-watts).

Keyless Ignition – Keyless starting is secure and convenient. With the Chieftain Elite key fob in your pocket, climb on the bike, push a button and ride. If you misplace the fob, press in a security code pre-programmed into the ignition to start it up.

Stopping Power – The front wheel has dual 300mm front rotors with 4-piston calipers. For a custom touch, the caliper housings feature the Indian Motorcycle script logo. The rear wheel has a single 300mm floating rotor with two-piston calipers and ABS is standard.

Touring Amenities – A Pathfinder LED headlight (note that the new Chieftain Limited has a standard headlight) and driving lights, a power-windscreen equipped fairing and remote lockable hard bags out back. A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and automotive quality throttle by wire cruise control enhances your ride during highway cruising.

Exhaust – The Thunder Stroke 111 engine produces a rich, deep exhaust rumble and was acoustically engineered to eliminate high-pitched sounds, so what you really hear is Indian Motorcycle thunder.

The Indian Chieftain Elite also has several accessories available, with performance accessories not available in all markets. Check with your local Indian dealer for more information.

2017 Indian Chieftain Elite Accessories

Performance – Unleash more power, improve throttle response and add a rich and throaty exhaust note with a Stage 1 Exhaust, a Thunder Stroke High Flow Air Cleaner and Stage 2 Performance Cams. For added style, add Six Shooter or Straight exhaust tips. Accessory stage kits are not available in all markets.

Mid Rise Handlebars – Add Mid Rise Handlebars for a comfortable reach to the controls and a load of attitude.

