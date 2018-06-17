Flat track inspired Indian FTR1200 green lighted for production

Indian has been dominating American Flat Track this year and that investment in securing racing success for the Indian FTR750 always had to be underpinned as an investment in a coming model for the iconic American brand.

Indian confirmed that overnight at the Wheels & Waves Festival in France, stating that an Indian FTR1200 will go on sale in 2019.

The FTR1200 will be a road registered street bike powered by a new v-twin engine. Indian have declined to specify the exact engine size or power output.

Styling wise Indian promises that it will follow the flat track inspired lines of the FTR750 racer and the Indian Scout based FTR1200 custom machines that have been doing the rounds over the past 12 months. Indian have declined to confirm that it will appear in the flesh for the first time at EICMA, but have confirmed that a production ready FTR1200 will be shown later this year.

“When we unveiled the FTR1200 Custom at EICMA, we said we’d listen to feedback from riders around the world,” said Steve Menneto, President, Indian Motorcycle. “Riders definitely have spoken and the response has been overwhelming. We’re proud and excited to announce that we will be putting the FTR 1200 into production.”

Indian also announced a competition where riders can

enter to win one of the first bikes to come off the assembly line.