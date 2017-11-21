Indian 111 Thunder Stroke gains 15hp +15Nm

2018 Australian Indian model pricing and availability

New 116-Cubic-Inch (1901cc) Stage 3 Big Bore Kit announced

Indian Motorcycle have announced that all of its 2018 models with the Thunder Stroke 111 engine have increased power and torque despite now meeting the tougher EU4 emission rules.

For 2018, all of the Thunder Stroke 111 engined models have an impressive 15hp increase in power and a 15Nm increase in torque.

Ben Lindaman – Indian Motorcycle’s International Product Manager

“Indian’s engineering team achieved the increase in power and torque by removing intake restrictions, equipping the bikes with better flowing exhaust, and optimising the calibration for this setup. The results are a substantial 21% power increase and an improved throaty exhaust tone as well.”

Thunder Stroke 111 Stage 3 Big Bore Kit

Indian Motorcycles have just announced the next evolution of its performance accessory offerings with the Thunder Stroke 116-cubic-inch Stage 3 Big Bore Kit. The Stage 3 Performance Kit is compatible for all Indian Motorcycle heavyweight models, powered by the Thunder Stroke 111 engine.

With the Indian Stage 3 Big Bore Kit, riders will experience a 15 percent increase of torque and 20 per cent increase in horsepower when compared to the stock Thunder Stoke 111. The new 116 Stage 3 Performance Kit will be available for order from dealers in late January 2018.

Derek Meyer – Category Manager, Indian Motorcycle Accessories

“The bagger landscape is seeing more and more emphasis on performance, with more riders looking to get on the throttle and carve corners as they would on smaller bikes, and that’s exactly what the Stage 3 Kit is about. Indian’s roots are in performance, innovation and pushing boundaries, and this 116-kit is but one of a variety of new products riders will see from us moving forward, grounded in and driven by Indian’s performance DNA.”

The 116-Cubic-Inch Stage 3 Big Bore Kit joins Indian’s lineup of performance upgrade kits. Indian’s Stage 1 Performance Air Cleaner and Thunder Stroke High Flow Air Cleaner creates more power and improves acceleration with added air flow, while the Stage 1 Slip-On Exhaust Kit delivers a deep throaty exhaust sound in an all-in-one kit for a powerful tone.

Additionally, the Stage 2 Performance Cams enhances throttle response and increases greater power across the powerband. For more information about Indian Motorcycles and its complete line of accessories, visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.au (link).

Australian 2018 Indian Motorcycle Pricing

New to the Indian Motorcycle range for 2018 are the Scout Bobber, Roadmaster Elite and Springfield Dark Horse, plus an expanded Chieftain Limited Range.

Here’s a rundown of every model in Indian’s Australian line-up for 2018. Note that the Bobber does not use the Thunder Stroke 111 engine thus does not have the 21 per cent boost in improvement enjoyed by its Big Twin brothers.

New 2018 Indian Scout Bobber

Indian recently announced the addition of Scout Bobber and the bike is in Australian dealerships now from $18,995 Ride Away.

Five colour options are available: Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Bronze Smoke, Star Silver Smoke, Thunder Black Smoke

Updated 2018 Indian Scout

The Scout has had some strong updates for 2018, based on feedback from customers over the past three years. It will now come as standard with a pillion seat on the rear and footpegs for a passenger. The Scout’s existing telescopic front forks have now been replaced with cartridge forks, making a real difference to the ride and feel. To improve the handling even further, Scout will now also come with Pirelli tyres as standard.

Scout’s existing colours of Thunder Black, Burgundy Metallic and Brilliant Blue over White will continue for 2018, but will be joined by two new colour schemes ­– Metallic Jade and a Willow Green/Ivory Cream. The 2018 Scout will be available from $19,495 Ride Away.

Indian Big Twin Range

New 2018 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Like the other existing Dark Horse models, the Springfield Dark Horse has matte black paint with gloss black details. The Springfield Dark Horse will feature an open fender to showcase a 19″ ten-spoke and blacked-out front wheel. Its quick-release windshield protects the rider from the elements, or can give a meaner cruiser look when removed. It comes in Thunder Black Smoke from $34,995 ride away.

2018 Indian Chief Dark Horse

A Chief, but with the Dark Horse blacked-out treatment, the bike comes in Thunder Black Smoke from $28,995 ride away.

2018 Indian Chief Vintage

Indian’s iconic Chief Vintage is now offered up with black leather saddlebags and seat for the first time. The Thunder Black and Star Silver over Thunder Black versions come with black seat and leather saddlebags, while the Sky Blue over Pearl White and the always-popular Willow Green over Ivory Cream will feature brown leather saddlebags. The 2018 Chief Vintage will be available from $32,995 Ride Away.

2018 Indian Chieftain Limited

The Chieftain Limited features Indian Motorcycles industry-leading Ride Command, plus open fenders instead of valanced ones along with a 19″ blacked-out wheel, making it a great base bike for further customisation.

Only a black version of this bike has been available in until now, but for 2018 it comes in four extra colour schemes with two of these featuring striped graphics on the fairing and the saddlebags. From $36,995 ride away, the Chieftain Limited comes in Thunder Black Pearl, Brilliant Blue (new), White Smoke (new), Thunder Black Pearl with Graphics (new), Bronze Smoke with Graphics (new).

2018 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

The Chieftain Dark Horse will now come with RideCommand as standard and showcases a 19″ ten-spoke wheel with an open fender. It is available in Thunder Black Smoke from $35,995 ride away.

New 2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite

After the success of Chieftain Elite, Indian is offering limited numbers of the Roadmaster Elite machines. The ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite has a two-tone cobalt blue and black colour that has been completed hand painted, along with real 23K gold leaf badging on the tank.

It has the industry-leading Ride Command system and a 300-watt premium audio system, chrome front and rear bumpers, passenger armrests and stylish pinnacle mirrors. The Roadmaster Elites comes in Cobalt Candy/Black Crystal with 23K Gold Trim from $49,995 ride away.

2018 Indian Roadmaster

The Burgundy Metallic version of this bike now comes with a tan coloured seat while the other three versions all have black seats. For 2018 there are two new two-tone colour schemes of Polished Bronze/Thunder Black and Pearl White/Star Silver, available from $40,995 ride away.

Indian Motorcycles 2018 line-up will be available in dealers throughout Australia from late November, 2017. Learn more about Indian Motorcycle by visiting www.indianmotorcycle.com.au (link).