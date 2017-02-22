Indian Roadmaster Classic – Here in April for $38,995

Paying homage to the iconic styling cues of past Indian motorcycles, the new Indian Roadmaster Classic features loads of high quality genuine leather, including a premium touring seat, saddlebags with fringe, and a new leather trunk.

Large enough to hold two full-faced helmets and constructed with a built-in passenger backrest, the leather-adorned trunk can be kept on for a full touring experience or quickly detached to create a more streamlined look. Further adding to the beauty of the motorcycle, Roadmaster Classic features valanced fenders, chrome details, and stunning two-tone paint options.

The Indian Roadmaster Classic will turn heads whether you’re riding down Main Street or on Route 66. The bike’s eye-catching vintage style combines cutting-edge technology to ensure rider and passenger travel in comfort. A keyless ignition with proximity fob, throttle-by-wire cruise control, heated grips and seats, Pathfinder LED headlamps, power adjustable windscreen, adjustable passenger floorboards, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), anti-lock brakes (ABS), 100-watt premium audio system, and Indian Motorcycle’s much-lauded 7-inch Ride Command infotainment system all come standard.

“The Indian Roadmaster has been synonymous with comfort for touring riders since its introduction in the 1950’s,” says Indian Motorcycle Country Manager, Peter Harvey. “The addition of the new leather wrapped Roadmaster Classic gives touring riders another great option that delivers a powerful and iconic experience. The Roadmaster Classic is an undeniably beautiful motorcycle that our riders have been asking for.”

The Roadmaster Classic’s Thunder Stroke 111 – inspired by the Power Plus motor of the 1940s – produces 119 ft-lbs of torque with strong output at low RPM.

Noted for its smooth ride, Indian Motorcycle’s telescopic fork front and airadjustable single shock rear suspension soak up the bumps while offering superior feedback.

Balanced braking comes from dual 300mm semi-floating rotors with four-piston calipers up front and a single 300mm semi-floating rotor with two-piston caliper in the rear, stainless steel reinforced lines and high resolution ABS.

Riders can customize the Roadmaster Classic with a wealth of additional leather and chrome accessories, including passenger armrests and trunk mat specifically designed for the Roadmaster Classic. Additionally, riders can enhance the riding experience with a touring or flare windshield, lower fairings, genuine leather extended reach seat and Infinite Highway Pegs.

Roadmaster Classic can be upgraded with an integrated garage door opener or Indian Motorcycle’s Premium Touring Console. Complementing the Roadmaster Classic Genuine Leather Trunk and Saddlebags are Genuine Leather Accessories, including grip, lever, highway bar and floorboard wraps, tank pouch, rear highway bar bag, mud flaps and saddlebag fringe.

The Indian Roadmaster Classic will be available in Australia from April and will feature a ride away price of $38,995 for the black colour option and $39,995 for the two tone colour options,Willow Green and Cream, Indian Red and Cream.