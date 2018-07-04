Indian Scout Sixty Custom

Anvil Motociclette ‘Shrimp’

Anvil Motociclette has unveiled their latest creation, with San Marco and Phonz taking a Indian Scout Sixty and creating ‘Shrimp’, a custom flat tracker with 300 hours of work invested.

Over six months the duo have been part of the team that included a frame builder, engineer, mechanic, upholsterer and body shop mechanic, making this an entirely unique custom.

The bike was built from an Indian Scout Sixty and pays tribute to one of Indian’s earliest heroes, Albert ‘Shrimp’ Burns, whose story started at the age of 14 and ended at 23 in a racing accident.





It was unveiled during the Artride exhibition at the Wheels & Waves festival.





‘Shrimp’ is a machine with a blend of modern-day parts from leading brands combined with handmade and handcrafted frames, panels and components. Anvil says they chose Ohlins, Pakelo, Zard and Newfren as partners for the project, since “They are reliable and they have great experience”.

The stages of the build were: research and development of the main theme, research of the bike storytelling, research of the rider to match with the bike, project planning, technical research about engineering and building, 3D design and finally the building of the bike.

San Marco and Phonz are particularly proud of the fuel tank, the race plates and the fenders that have all been handmade in steel.

“It’s been an amazing experience for us, we had it clear in our minds about our project from the beginning and we followed it,” they say. “We’ve been inspired by Albert ‘Shrimp’ Burns, so his story made us strong and focused on the final outcome. This is more than a bike for us, it is part of our lives as customisers and as a creative studio.”

Many of Anvil’s previous projects have originated out of historic motorcycling characters and San Marco says: “What we loved about Shrimp’s story was that he was very young, but had great determination. His personality and perseverance in his short but thrilling life is inspiring.”

Phonz adds: “One of our greatest passions is to read about motorcycle history. During our research we found out about Shrimp’s story and we were suddenly fascinated by him. Not many people know about Shrimp’s story, but we think all passionate bikers should know about him.”

Anvil took delivery of the Scout Sixty in February and set about stripping the 1133cc V-twin out of the frame and building up something completely new, paying tribute to flat trackers of the past. This part of the story will be taken that step further with Emanuele Marzotto actually racing the bike in the near future.



