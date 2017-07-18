Indian announce stripped down 2018 Scout Bobber

Stripped down to basics was the inspiration Indian Motorcycle used when developing the latest model in its Scout lineup, namely the new Indian Scout Bobber, a low slung, blacked-out, minimalist motorcycle.

Peter Harvey, Country Manager – Indian Motorcycle

“The Scout Bobber is… a powerful engine, two wheels, and no plans of where to go. It’s an incredibly fun motorcycle that delivers a ton of attitude, along with a ton of power.”

The newest member of the Scout family pays homage to the stripped-down builds of America’s post-war past. With tracker handlebars and pegs moved 38mm closer to the rider, the Scout Bobber delivers a more aggressive riding position.

Powering the Scout Bobber is of course the 1133cc DOHC 60-degree V-Twin, ensuring strong performance, with plentiful torque on hand and accessible through a six-speed gearbox.

Knobbly tyres and blacked-out cast 16-inch wheels join a low-slung profile, with 25mm lowered rear suspension ensuring direct feedback from the blacktop. Rear suspension travel is 50mm, while cartridge type telescopic forks offer 120mm travel on the front. Brakes are 298mm rotors front and rear, with a dual piston caliper on the front, and single-piston caliper on the rear.

The Scout Bobber also features a black headlight nacelle, minimal engine covers and vented exhaust shields. A black gauge face on its instrument panel and black exhaust further adds to its blacked-out styling. The new block letter logo on the tank compliments the look of the bike.

Chopped fenders front and rear and a new two-tone genuine leather bobber seat enhance the minimalistic styling, with the 649mm seat height offering an easy reach to the ground, and easy control of the bike’s 254kg wet weight, fully fueled and ready to rumble.

The new Scout Bobber will be available in Australia in late October from $18,995 ride away. Five colours, including Thunder Black, Star Silver Smoke, Bronze Smoke, Indian Motorcycle Red, and Thunder Black Smoke are available.

Learn more about Indian Motorcycle and the Scout Bobber by visiting IndianMotorcycles.com.au (Link).