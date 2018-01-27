International Challenge Race Two

Island Classic 2018

By Trevor Hedge

Images by TBG and Cameron White

Island Classic racers were dealing with the heat in race one at Phillip Island today but this afternoon a strange fog crept across the circuit which brought with it a somewhat eerie feeling that spread throughout the paddock. Many people were thinking that there must have been a bushfire nearby as a fog like this, in the heat of a predominantly fine day, created a very strange sensation throughout the venue.

Jeremy McWilliams had won the first bout over David Johnson, the South Australian suffering with too high tyre pressure in his rear slick. Glen Richards had come from behind to snatch third place on the line from American Jason Pridmore, who had set the fastest lap in that first melee, a 1m37.294.

After race one Team UK and Team Australia were level on points.

The lights went out for the second six-lap stoush at 1506 with a track temperature nudging 50-degrees celsius.

Jason Pridmore and Troy Corser got great starts from the third and fourth rows, but it was Jeremy McWilliams and David Johnson tussling over the lead at the front of the field through the first turns as Corser, Glen Richards and Colin Edwards looked to join that party.

Richards tried for a move up the inside Corser around the back of the circuit but could not quite make it stick. Corser got a great run around turns 11 and 12 to close right on the tail cowl of McWilliams, getting a tow from the Northern Irishman as Corser fights against a fair horsepower deficit to the Team UK machines.

Corser then managed to slip past McWilliams then set about trying to chase down the race leader David Johnson. Glen Richards was still right in that game too while Colin Edwards tried his best to stay with that leading pack.

Jason Pridmore was in seventh position with four laps to go after setting the fastest time on the first flying lap, a 1m37.527 to the 48-year-old Californian.

As the race broached the halfway mark Jeremy McWilliams took his turn back at the front of the leading quartet. Richards was looming large in third place with Corser still in that game. Colin Edwards was in fourth place but was shuffled back to fifth as they crossed the stripe as both Pridmore and Glen Richards carded 1m37.4s laps.

Pridmore’s run looked to have been left a little late however as at the last lap board he was two-seconds behind the race leader. Colin Edwards pushed Corser back to sixth place early on the final lap.

The battle for the win was absolutely hectic throughout the final lap but an out of the seat moment for McWilliams allowed Johnson to sneak away and Richards to take second place.

Dave Johnson the winner from Glen Richards with Jeremy McWilliams rounding out the podium.

Jason Pridmore was fourth ahead of countryman Colin Edwards.

Troy Corser crossed the line in sixth, four-seconds ahead of Beau Beaton who in turn had a handy buffer over eighth placed Jake Zemke.

Steve Martin was ninth while Dan Linfoot rounded out the top ten ahead of Paul Byrne, Peter Hickman and Shawn Giles.

International Challenge Race Two Results

Johnson – AUS Richards – UK +1.398 McWilliams – UK +1.718 Pridmore – USA +2.668 Edwards – USA +3.347 Corser – AUS +4.403 Beaton – AUS +8.680 Zemke – USA +11.312 Martin – AUS +11.476 Linfoot – UK +11.531 Byrne – AUS +11.655 Hickman – UK +18.238 Giles – AUD +18.369

International Challenge Points TBC

Australia 341 UK 335 USA 288 NZ 174