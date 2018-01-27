SHARE

International Challenge Race Two

Island Classic 2018

By Trevor Hedge

Images by TBG and Cameron White

Island Classic racers were dealing with the heat in race one at Phillip Island today but this afternoon a strange fog crept across the circuit which brought with it a somewhat eerie feeling that spread throughout the paddock. Many people were thinking that there must have been a bushfire nearby as a fog like this, in the heat of a predominantly fine day, created a very strange sensation throughout the venue.

This shot of Levi Day from this afternoon at Phillip Island illustrates the strange fog that shrouded the circuit this afternoon, despite an ambient temperature around 30-degrees and a track temperature nudging 50-degrees celsisu – Image by TBG

Jeremy McWilliams had won the first bout over David Johnson, the South Australian suffering with too high tyre pressure in his rear slick. Glen Richards had come from behind to snatch third place on the line from American Jason Pridmore, who had set the fastest lap in that first melee, a 1m37.294.

After race one Team UK and Team Australia were level on points.

The lights went out for the second six-lap stoush at 1506 with a track temperature nudging 50-degrees celsius.

David Johnson leads Jeremy McWilliams in Race Two – Image by TBG

Jason Pridmore and Troy Corser got great starts from the third and fourth rows, but it was Jeremy McWilliams and David Johnson tussling over the lead at the front of the field through the first turns as Corser, Glen Richards and Colin Edwards looked to join that party.

Jeremy McWilliams – David Johnson – Glen Richards – Race Two – Image by Cam White

Richards tried for a move up the inside Corser around the back of the circuit but could not quite make it stick. Corser got a great run around turns 11 and 12 to close right on the tail cowl of McWilliams, getting a tow from the Northern Irishman as Corser fights against a fair horsepower deficit to the Team UK machines.

Corser then managed to slip past McWilliams then set about trying to chase down the race leader David Johnson. Glen Richards was still right in that game too while Colin Edwards tried his best to stay with that leading pack.

Colin Edwards, Paul Byrne, Jason Pridmore – Race Two – Image by Cam White

Jason Pridmore was in seventh position with four laps to go after setting the fastest time on the first flying lap, a 1m37.527 to the 48-year-old Californian.

Jason Pridmore – Race Two – Image by TBG

As the race broached the halfway mark Jeremy McWilliams took his turn back at the front of the leading quartet. Richards was looming large in third place with Corser still in that game. Colin Edwards was in fourth place but was shuffled back to fifth as they crossed the stripe as both Pridmore and Glen Richards carded 1m37.4s laps.

David Johnson, Troy Corser, Jeremy McWilliams, Richards, Edwards – Race Two – Image by TBG

Pridmore’s run looked to have been left a little late however as at the last lap board he was two-seconds behind the race leader. Colin Edwards pushed Corser back to sixth place early on the final lap.

The battle for the win was absolutely hectic throughout the final lap but an out of the seat moment for McWilliams allowed Johnson to sneak away and Richards to take second place.

Dave Johnson the winner from Glen Richards with Jeremy McWilliams rounding out the podium.

Jason Pridmore was fourth ahead of countryman Colin Edwards.

Troy Corser crossed the line in sixth, four-seconds ahead of Beau Beaton who in turn had a handy buffer over eighth placed Jake Zemke.

Steve Martin – Image by TBG

Steve Martin was ninth while Dan Linfoot rounded out the top ten ahead of Paul Byrne, Peter Hickman and Shawn Giles.

Island Classic 2018

International Challenge Race Two Results

  1. Johnson – AUS
  2. Richards – UK +1.398
  3. McWilliams – UK +1.718
  4. Pridmore – USA +2.668
  5. Edwards – USA +3.347
  6. Corser – AUS +4.403
  7. Beaton – AUS +8.680
  8. Zemke – USA +11.312
  9. Martin – AUS +11.476
  10. Linfoot – UK +11.531
  11. Byrne – AUS +11.655
  12. Hickman – UK +18.238
  13. Giles – AUD +18.369

International Challenge Points TBC

  1. Australia 341
  2. UK 335
  3. USA 288
  4. NZ 174
2018 Island Classic International Challenge Entry List

PHILLIP ISLAND – January 26-28, 2018

FIELD FOR MV AGUSTA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE

Australia Captain: Rex Wolfenden
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
11 Troy Corser Honda Harris F1 1982 1150
99 Steve Martin Suzuki Katana 1294 1982 1294
19 Shawn Giles Suzuki Katana 1294 1982 1294
186 Beau Beaton Irving Vincent 1982 1300
86 Cam Donald Irving Vincent 1982 1300
52 Paul Byrne Mcintosh Suzuki 1982 1260
3 David Johnson Suzuki XR69 1982 1100
76 Scott Webster Suzuki Harris 1980 1200
39 Ken Watson Yamaha TZ31 1978 750
New Zealand Captain: Duncan Coutts
No First Name  Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
50 Glen Hindle Suzuki XR69 1982 1170
10 Damien Kavney Suzuki XR69 1982 1260
55 Trevor Taylor Yamaha TZ500H 1981 498
211 Simon Richards Suzuki CMR XR69 1982 1170
31 Kerry Wilton Yamaha TZ350F 1979 410
335 Duncan Coutts Yamaha CMR F1 1984 1251
27 Mat Ineson Suzuki GSX 1982 1135
25 Alistair Wilton Yamaha TZ750 1979 746
United Kingdom Captain: Keith Higgs/Roger Winfield
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
99 Jeremy Mcwilliams Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1297
62 Peter Hickman Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1260
75 Glen Richards Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1250
13 Lee Johnston Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1250
4 Daniel Linfoot Honda Harris F1 1982 1150
14 Michael Rutter Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1297
77 Derek Brown Suzuki Harris F1 1980 1260
31 Craig Ditchburn Yamaha TZ750 1978 750
331 Micheal Neeves Suzuki Harris 1980 1100
United States Captain: Dave Crussell
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
178 Bruce Lind Yamaha TZ750 1975 750
17 Dave Crussell Yamaha TZ750 1978 748
29 Barrett Long Yamaha TZ750 1979 750
195 Martin Morrison Suzuki RGB500 1982 500
45 Ed Haazer Kawasaki Z1000 1979 1200
62 Robert Ruwoldt Kawasaki Harris F1 1980 1200
5 Colin Edwards Suzuki XR69 1983 1200
43 Jason Pridmore Yamaha FJ-1200 1980 1200
98 Jake Zemke CMB FJ1300 —- —-

Island Classic 2018

