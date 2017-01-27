Jeremy McWilliams takes Island Classic pole with 1m37.58

Island Classic 2017 International Challenge Qualifying

Jeremy McWilliams set the pace in Q1 for Team UK with his 1m38.447 on the 1984 Harris framed Yamaha just pipping Team Ireland’s Paul Byrne who put down a 1m38.463 on the 1982 McIntosh Suzuki.

The pace was upped straight away when Q2 got underway at 1705 this afternoon under perfect sunny skies and a warm 39-degrees track temperature.

Beau Beaton equalled McWilliams morning time to go top of the charts, but McWilliams crossed the stripe only seconds later to lower the benchmark to 1m37.580.

Alex Phillis then joined the provisional front row party with a 1m38.407 on a 1982 XR69 Suzuki and the youngster kept that second place when the chequered flag came out and will line up alongside McWlliams on the front row tomorrow.

Beau Beaton’s time was good enough for third quickest ahead of Paul Byrne and Shawn Giles.

Tomorrow’s two six-lap races are schedule for around 1145 and 1511 respectively. Sunday’s first six-lapper starts at 1100 while the fourth and final International Challenge decider is slated for 1448 Sunday afternoon.