Jeremy McWilliams takes Island Classic pole with 1m37.58

Island Classic 2017 International Challenge Qualifying
Jeremy McWilliams set the pace in Q1 for Team UK with his 1m38.447 on the 1984 Harris framed Yamaha just pipping Team Ireland’s Paul Byrne who put down a 1m38.463 on the 1982 McIntosh Suzuki.
The pace was upped straight away when Q2 got underway at 1705 this afternoon under perfect sunny skies and a warm 39-degrees track temperature.
Beau Beaton equalled McWilliams morning time to go top of the charts, but McWilliams crossed the stripe only seconds later to lower the benchmark to 1m37.580.
Alex Phillis then joined the provisional front row party with a 1m38.407 on a 1982 XR69 Suzuki and the youngster kept that second place when the chequered flag came out and will line up alongside McWlliams on the front row tomorrow.
Beau Beaton’s time was good enough for third quickest ahead of Paul Byrne and Shawn Giles.
Tomorrow’s two six-lap races are schedule for around 1145 and 1511 respectively. Sunday’s first six-lapper starts at 1100 while the fourth and final International Challenge decider is slated for 1448 Sunday afternoon.
- Jeremy McWilliams 1m37.580
- Alex Phillis 1m38.407
- Beau Beaton 1m38.447
- Paul Byrne 1m38.463
- Shawn Giles 1m38.614
- Peter Hickman 1m38.869
- Glen Richards 1m38.939
- Chas Hern 1m39.107
- Jed Metcher 1m39.220
- John McGuinness 1m39.372
- Derek Sheils 1m39.736
- Conor Cummins 1m39.795
- Steve Martin 1m40.637
- James Hillier 1m40.948
- John Allen 1m41.662
- David Johnson 1m41.687
- Craig Ditchburn 1m42.546
- Pat Mooney 1m43.448
- Scott Webster 1m43.704
- Malcolm Campbell 1m44.012
- Alex Pickett 1m44.171
- Pete Byers 1m45.048
- Hilton Hincks 1m45.110
- Cameron Donald 1m45.110
- Damian Mackie 1m45.954
- Levi Day 1m46.121
- Glenn Hindle 1m46.614
- Chris Campbell 1m46.647
- Damian Kavney 1m46.791
- Danial Weir 1m47.756
- Dave Crussell 1m48.453
- Robert Ruwoldt 1m48.903
- Simon Richards 1m49.348
- Barrett Long 1m49.550
- Vince Sharpe 1m50.310
- Cormac Conroy 1m50.379
- Roger Gunn 1m50.871
- Duncan Coutts 1m52.410
- Ralph Hudson 1m53.559
- Danny Deste 1m56.475
No Comment
You can post first response comment.