Jeremy McWilliams takes Island Classic pole with 1m37.58

by
Island Classic 2017 International Challenge Qualifying
Island Classic 2017 - Image by Andrew Gosling - Jeremy McWilliams

Jeremy McWilliams set the pace in Q1 for Team UK with his 1m38.447 on the 1984 Harris framed Yamaha just pipping Team Ireland’s Paul Byrne who put down a 1m38.463 on the 1982 McIntosh Suzuki.

Island Classic 2017 - Image by Andrew Gosling - Paul Byrne

The pace was upped straight away when Q2 got underway at 1705 this afternoon under perfect sunny skies and a warm 39-degrees track temperature.

Island Classic 2017 - Image by Brendan Murphy - Beau Beaton

Beau Beaton equalled McWilliams morning time to go top of the charts, but McWilliams crossed the stripe only seconds later to lower the benchmark to 1m37.580.  

Alex Phillis then joined the provisional front row party with a 1m38.407 on a 1982 XR69 Suzuki and the youngster kept that second place when the chequered flag came out and will line up alongside McWlliams on the front row tomorrow.

Beau Beaton’s time was good enough for third quickest ahead of Paul Byrne and Shawn Giles. 

Tomorrow’s two six-lap races are schedule for around 1145 and 1511 respectively. Sunday’s first six-lapper starts at 1100 while the fourth and final International Challenge decider is slated for 1448 Sunday afternoon.

  1. Jeremy McWilliams 1m37.580
  2. Alex Phillis 1m38.407
  3. Beau Beaton 1m38.447
  4. Paul Byrne 1m38.463
  5. Shawn Giles 1m38.614
  6. Peter Hickman 1m38.869
  7. Glen Richards 1m38.939
  8. Chas Hern 1m39.107
  9. Jed Metcher 1m39.220
  10. John McGuinness 1m39.372
  11. Derek Sheils 1m39.736
  12. Conor Cummins 1m39.795
  13. Steve Martin 1m40.637
  14. James Hillier 1m40.948
  15. John Allen 1m41.662
  16. David Johnson 1m41.687
  17. Craig Ditchburn 1m42.546
  18. Pat Mooney 1m43.448
  19. Scott Webster 1m43.704
  20. Malcolm Campbell 1m44.012
  21. Alex Pickett 1m44.171
  22. Pete Byers 1m45.048
  23. Hilton Hincks 1m45.110
  24. Cameron Donald 1m45.110
  25. Damian Mackie 1m45.954
  26. Levi Day 1m46.121
  27. Glenn Hindle 1m46.614
  28. Chris Campbell 1m46.647
  29. Damian Kavney 1m46.791
  30. Danial Weir 1m47.756
  31. Dave Crussell 1m48.453
  32. Robert Ruwoldt 1m48.903
  33. Simon Richards 1m49.348
  34. Barrett Long 1m49.550
  35. Vince Sharpe 1m50.310
  36. Cormac Conroy 1m50.379
  37. Roger Gunn 1m50.871
  38. Duncan Coutts 1m52.410
  39. Ralph Hudson 1m53.559
  40. Danny Deste 1m56.475
