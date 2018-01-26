Island Classic 2018
Davo Johnson on International Challenge Pole
Images by TBG
Great track conditions greeted competitors at Phillip Island today ahead of much warmer conditions that are forecast for the remainder of the Australia Day long weekend.
The packed schedule of events and hundreds of competitors across dozens of classes means that things are busy all day at the picturesque seaside circuit.
Times today are an early indication as to the potential of some of the newcomers to the event as many of them are only now getting accustomed to the machines and the tyres they are riding this weekend. Thus despite final qualifying now being done and dusted, there is still much more potential to be realised from riders such as Troy Corser, Colin Edwards and Dan Linfoot.
Jeremy McWilliams is now a veteran of the event with the Roger Winfield prepared machines and held provisional pole for much of the final qualifying this afternoon but David Johnson tipped the Northern Irishman off pole in the dying seconds with a 1m37.352 on an XR69 Suzuki.
Paul Byrne also showed his hand with considerable pace to qualifying third quickest on a McIntosh Suzuki ahead of Glen Richards on a Harris framed Yamaha.
Colin Edwards was the quickest rider for Team USA by a slender one-thousandth of a second over countryman Jason Pridmore.
Team Honda UK British Superbike regular Dan Linfoot was eighth quickest ahead of Road Race legend Michael Rutter while Beau Beaton rounded out the top ten aboard the delectable Irving Vincent.
Jake Zemke qualified 11th ahead of Troy Corser with the Katana pairing of Steve Martin and Shawn Giles next best ahead of Lee Johnston. There is still plenty of speed to be realised from that group as they will get appreciably faster as the weekend progresses.
The full entry list and race schedule can be found further down the page.
International Challenge Qualifying
- David Johnson – XR69 Suzuki – 1m37.352
- Jeremy McWilliams – Harris Yamaha – 1m37.642
- Paul Byrne – McIntosh Suzuki – 1m37.892
- Glen Richards – Harris Yamaha – 1m38.139
- Peter Hickman – Harris Yamaha – 1m38.188
- Colin Edwards – XR69 Yamaha – 1m38.423
- Jason Pridmore – FJ Yamaha – 1m38.424
- Dan Linfoot – Harris Honda – 1m38.569
- Michael Rutter – Harris Yamaha – 1m38.712
- Beau Beaton – Irving Vincent – 1m38.827
- Jake Zemke – Yamaha – 1m38.924
- Troy Corser – Harris Honda – 1m39.237
- Steve Martin – Suzuki Katana – 1m39.565
- Shawn Giles – Suzuki Katana – 1m39.713
- Lee Johnston – Harris Yamaha – 1m40.620
- Craig Ditchburn – TZ750 Yamaha – 1m41.421
- Cam Donad – Irving Vincent – 1m42.871
- Ken Watson – TZ750 Yamaha – 1m44.388
- Scott Webster – Harris Suzuki – 1m44.639
- Damien Kavney – XR69 Suzuki – 1m45.004
- Glenn Hindle – XR69 Suzuki – 1m45.394
- Michael Neeves – Harris Suzuki – 1m45.676
- Dean Oughtred – GSX1100 Suzuki – 1m45.766
- Dave Crussell – TZ Yamaha – 1m46.438
- Brendan Wilson – XR69 Harris – 1m46.827
2018 Island Classic International Challenge Entry List
PHILLIP ISLAND – January 26-28, 2018
FIELD FOR MV AGUSTA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE
|Australia
|Captain: Rex Wolfenden
|No
|First Name
|Last Name
|Make & Model
|Year
|Cap
|11
|Troy
|Corser
|Honda Harris F1
|1982
|1150
|99
|Steve
|Martin
|Suzuki Katana 1294
|1982
|1294
|19
|Shawn
|Giles
|Suzuki Katana 1294
|1982
|1294
|186
|Beau
|Beaton
|Irving Vincent
|1982
|1300
|86
|Cam
|Donald
|Irving Vincent
|1982
|1300
|52
|Paul
|Byrne
|Mcintosh Suzuki
|1982
|1260
|3
|David
|Johnson
|Suzuki XR69
|1982
|1100
|76
|Scott
|Webster
|Suzuki Harris
|1980
|1200
|39
|Ken
|Watson
|Yamaha TZ31
|1978
|750
|New Zealand
|Captain: Duncan Coutts
|No
|First Name
|Last Name
|Make & Model
|Year
|Cap
|50
|Glen
|Hindle
|Suzuki XR69
|1982
|1170
|10
|Damien
|Kavney
|Suzuki XR69
|1982
|1260
|55
|Trevor
|Taylor
|Yamaha TZ500H
|1981
|498
|211
|Simon
|Richards
|Suzuki CMR XR69
|1982
|1170
|31
|Kerry
|Wilton
|Yamaha TZ350F
|1979
|410
|335
|Duncan
|Coutts
|Yamaha CMR F1
|1984
|1251
|27
|Mat
|Ineson
|Suzuki GSX
|1982
|1135
|25
|Alistair
|Wilton
|Yamaha TZ750
|1979
|746
|United Kingdom
|Captain: Keith Higgs/Roger Winfield
|No
|First Name
|Last Name
|Make & Model
|Year
|Cap
|99
|Jeremy
|Mcwilliams
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1297
|62
|Peter
|Hickman
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1260
|75
|Glen
|Richards
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1250
|13
|Lee
|Johnston
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1250
|4
|Daniel
|Linfoot
|Honda Harris F1
|1982
|1150
|14
|Michael
|Rutter
|Yamaha Harris F1
|1984
|1297
|77
|Derek
|Brown
|Suzuki Harris F1
|1980
|1260
|31
|Craig
|Ditchburn
|Yamaha TZ750
|1978
|750
|331
|Micheal
|Neeves
|Suzuki Harris
|1980
|1100
|United States
|Captain: Dave Crussell
|No
|First Name
|Last Name
|Make & Model
|Year
|Cap
|178
|Bruce
|Lind
|Yamaha TZ750
|1975
|750
|17
|Dave
|Crussell
|Yamaha TZ750
|1978
|748
|29
|Barrett
|Long
|Yamaha TZ750
|1979
|750
|195
|Martin
|Morrison
|Suzuki RGB500
|1982
|500
|45
|Ed
|Haazer
|Kawasaki Z1000
|1979
|1200
|62
|Robert
|Ruwoldt
|Kawasaki Harris F1
|1980
|1200
|5
|Colin
|Edwards
|Suzuki XR69
|1983
|1200
|43
|Jason
|Pridmore
|Yamaha FJ-1200
|1980
|1200
|98
|Jake
|Zemke
|CMB FJ1300
|—-
|—-
2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY 2018
|9am Start
|Q1
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250
|15 min
|Q2
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|15 min
|Q3
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|15 min
|Q4
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Odds
|15 min
|Q5
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Evens
|15 min
|Q6
|Sidecars
|15 min
|Q7
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|15 min
|Q8
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|15 min
|Q9
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|15 min
|Q10
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|15 min
|Q11
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50%
|8 min
|Q12
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50%
|8 min
|Q13
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|15 min
|Q14
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|15 min
|Q15
|500 New Era
|15 min
|E1*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250
|4 Laps
|E2*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|4 Laps
|E3*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E4*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|4 Laps
|E5*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|4 Laps
|E6*
|Sidecars
|4 Laps
|Q16
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50%
|8 min
|Q17
|MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50%
|8 min
|E7*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E8*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|4 Laps
5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy
|2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
EVENT SCHEDULE D1
26th – 28th JANUARY 2018
SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME
|SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018
|9am Start
|E9*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|4 Laps
|E10*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E11*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|4 Laps
|E12*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational
|4 Laps
|E13*
|500 New Era
|4 Laps
|E14*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250
|5 Laps
|E15*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|5 Laps
|E16*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E17*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|5 Laps
|E18*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|5 Laps
|D1
|Demonstration Lap
|2 Laps
|E19
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E20*
|Sidecars
|5 Laps
|E21*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E22*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|5 Laps
|E23*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|5 Laps
|E24*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E25*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|5 Laps
|E26*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|5 Laps
|E27*
|500 New Era
|5 Laps
|D2
|Demonstration Lap
|2 Laps
|E28
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E29*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250
|4 Laps
|E30*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|4 Laps
|E31*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E32*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|4 Laps
5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy
2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY 2018
|9am Start
|E33*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|4 Laps
|E34*
|Sidecars
|4 Laps
|E35*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E36*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|4 Laps
|E37*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|4 Laps
|E38*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|4 Laps
|E39*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|4 Laps
|E40*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|4 Laps
|E41*
|500 New Era
|4 Laps
|D3
|Demonstration
|2 Laps
|E42
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E43*
|Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250
|5 Laps
|E44*
|250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic
|5 Laps
|E45*
|500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E46*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier
|5 Laps
|E47*
|Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor
|5 Laps
|E48*
|Sidecars
|5 Laps
|E49*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E50*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750
|5 Laps
|E51*
|350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic
|5 Laps
|D4
|Demonstration
|2 Laps
|E52
|MV Agusta International Challenge
|6 Laps
|E53*
|Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic
|5 Laps
|E54*
|250 New Era & 250 New Era Production
|5 Laps
|E55*
|Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open
|5 Laps
|E56*
|500 New Era
|5 Laps
5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy