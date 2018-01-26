Island Classic 2018

Davo Johnson on International Challenge Pole

Images by TBG

Great track conditions greeted competitors at Phillip Island today ahead of much warmer conditions that are forecast for the remainder of the Australia Day long weekend.

The packed schedule of events and hundreds of competitors across dozens of classes means that things are busy all day at the picturesque seaside circuit.

Times today are an early indication as to the potential of some of the newcomers to the event as many of them are only now getting accustomed to the machines and the tyres they are riding this weekend. Thus despite final qualifying now being done and dusted, there is still much more potential to be realised from riders such as Troy Corser, Colin Edwards and Dan Linfoot.

Jeremy McWilliams is now a veteran of the event with the Roger Winfield prepared machines and held provisional pole for much of the final qualifying this afternoon but David Johnson tipped the Northern Irishman off pole in the dying seconds with a 1m37.352 on an XR69 Suzuki.

Paul Byrne also showed his hand with considerable pace to qualifying third quickest on a McIntosh Suzuki ahead of Glen Richards on a Harris framed Yamaha.

Colin Edwards was the quickest rider for Team USA by a slender one-thousandth of a second over countryman Jason Pridmore.

Team Honda UK British Superbike regular Dan Linfoot was eighth quickest ahead of Road Race legend Michael Rutter while Beau Beaton rounded out the top ten aboard the delectable Irving Vincent.

Jake Zemke qualified 11th ahead of Troy Corser with the Katana pairing of Steve Martin and Shawn Giles next best ahead of Lee Johnston. There is still plenty of speed to be realised from that group as they will get appreciably faster as the weekend progresses.

The full entry list and race schedule can be found further down the page.

International Challenge Qualifying

David Johnson – XR69 Suzuki – 1m37.352 Jeremy McWilliams – Harris Yamaha – 1m37.642 Paul Byrne – McIntosh Suzuki – 1m37.892 Glen Richards – Harris Yamaha – 1m38.139 Peter Hickman – Harris Yamaha – 1m38.188 Colin Edwards – XR69 Yamaha – 1m38.423 Jason Pridmore – FJ Yamaha – 1m38.424 Dan Linfoot – Harris Honda – 1m38.569 Michael Rutter – Harris Yamaha – 1m38.712 Beau Beaton – Irving Vincent – 1m38.827 Jake Zemke – Yamaha – 1m38.924 Troy Corser – Harris Honda – 1m39.237 Steve Martin – Suzuki Katana – 1m39.565 Shawn Giles – Suzuki Katana – 1m39.713 Lee Johnston – Harris Yamaha – 1m40.620 Craig Ditchburn – TZ750 Yamaha – 1m41.421 Cam Donad – Irving Vincent – 1m42.871 Ken Watson – TZ750 Yamaha – 1m44.388 Scott Webster – Harris Suzuki – 1m44.639 Damien Kavney – XR69 Suzuki – 1m45.004 Glenn Hindle – XR69 Suzuki – 1m45.394 Michael Neeves – Harris Suzuki – 1m45.676 Dean Oughtred – GSX1100 Suzuki – 1m45.766 Dave Crussell – TZ Yamaha – 1m46.438 Brendan Wilson – XR69 Harris – 1m46.827

2018 Island Classic International Challenge Entry List PHILLIP ISLAND – January 26-28, 2018 FIELD FOR MV AGUSTA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE Australia Captain: Rex Wolfenden No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap 11 Troy Corser Honda Harris F1 1982 1150 99 Steve Martin Suzuki Katana 1294 1982 1294 19 Shawn Giles Suzuki Katana 1294 1982 1294 186 Beau Beaton Irving Vincent 1982 1300 86 Cam Donald Irving Vincent 1982 1300 52 Paul Byrne Mcintosh Suzuki 1982 1260 3 David Johnson Suzuki XR69 1982 1100 76 Scott Webster Suzuki Harris 1980 1200 39 Ken Watson Yamaha TZ31 1978 750 New Zealand Captain: Duncan Coutts No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap 50 Glen Hindle Suzuki XR69 1982 1170 10 Damien Kavney Suzuki XR69 1982 1260 55 Trevor Taylor Yamaha TZ500H 1981 498 211 Simon Richards Suzuki CMR XR69 1982 1170 31 Kerry Wilton Yamaha TZ350F 1979 410 335 Duncan Coutts Yamaha CMR F1 1984 1251 27 Mat Ineson Suzuki GSX 1982 1135 25 Alistair Wilton Yamaha TZ750 1979 746 United Kingdom Captain: Keith Higgs/Roger Winfield No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap 99 Jeremy Mcwilliams Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1297 62 Peter Hickman Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1260 75 Glen Richards Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1250 13 Lee Johnston Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1250 4 Daniel Linfoot Honda Harris F1 1982 1150 14 Michael Rutter Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1297 77 Derek Brown Suzuki Harris F1 1980 1260 31 Craig Ditchburn Yamaha TZ750 1978 750 331 Micheal Neeves Suzuki Harris 1980 1100 United States Captain: Dave Crussell No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap 178 Bruce Lind Yamaha TZ750 1975 750 17 Dave Crussell Yamaha TZ750 1978 748 29 Barrett Long Yamaha TZ750 1979 750 195 Martin Morrison Suzuki RGB500 1982 500 45 Ed Haazer Kawasaki Z1000 1979 1200 62 Robert Ruwoldt Kawasaki Harris F1 1980 1200 5 Colin Edwards Suzuki XR69 1983 1200 43 Jason Pridmore Yamaha FJ-1200 1980 1200 98 Jake Zemke CMB FJ1300 —- —-

2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC

EVENT SCHEDULE D1

26th – 28th JANUARY 2018

SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY 2018 9am Start Q1 Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250 15 min Q2 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 15 min Q3 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 15 min Q4 Unlimited Forgotten Era – Odds 15 min Q5 Unlimited Forgotten Era – Evens 15 min Q6 Sidecars 15 min Q7 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 15 min Q8 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 15 min Q9 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 15 min Q10 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 15 min Q11 MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50% 8 min Q12 MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50% 8 min Q13 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 15 min Q14 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 15 min Q15 500 New Era 15 min E1* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250 4 Laps E2* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 4 Laps E3* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps E4* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 4 Laps E5* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 4 Laps E6* Sidecars 4 Laps Q16 MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50% 8 min Q17 MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50% 8 min E7* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 4 Laps E8* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC

EVENT SCHEDULE D1

26th – 28th JANUARY 2018

SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018 9am Start E9* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 Laps E10* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps E11* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 4 Laps E12* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational 4 Laps E13* 500 New Era 4 Laps E14* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250 5 Laps E15* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 5 Laps E16* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps E17* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 5 Laps E18* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 5 Laps D1 Demonstration Lap 2 Laps E19 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps E20* Sidecars 5 Laps E21* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 5 Laps E22* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps E23* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps E24* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps E25* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 5 Laps E26* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 5 Laps E27* 500 New Era 5 Laps D2 Demonstration Lap 2 Laps E28 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps E29* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250 4 Laps E30* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 4 Laps E31* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps E32* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 4 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC

EVENT SCHEDULE D1

26th – 28th JANUARY 2018

SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY 2018 9am Start E33* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 4 Laps E34* Sidecars 4 Laps E35* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 4 Laps E36* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps E37* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 Laps E38* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps E39* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 4 Laps E40* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 4 Laps E41* 500 New Era 4 Laps D3 Demonstration 2 Laps E42 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps E43* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250 5 Laps E44* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 5 Laps E45* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps E46* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 5 Laps E47* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 5 Laps E48* Sidecars 5 Laps E49* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 5 Laps E50* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps E51* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps D4 Demonstration 2 Laps E52 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps E53* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps E54* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 5 Laps E55* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 5 Laps E56* 500 New Era 5 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy