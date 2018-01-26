SHARE

Island Classic 2018

Davo Johnson on International Challenge Pole

Images by TBG

Great track conditions greeted competitors at Phillip Island today ahead of much warmer conditions that are forecast for the remainder of the Australia Day long weekend.

The packed schedule of events and hundreds of competitors across dozens of classes means that things are busy all day at the picturesque seaside circuit.

David Johnson
David Johnson

Times today are an early indication as to the potential of some of the newcomers to the event as many of them are only now getting accustomed to the machines and the tyres they are riding this weekend. Thus despite final qualifying now being done and dusted, there is still much more potential to be realised from riders such as Troy Corser, Colin Edwards and Dan Linfoot.

David Johnson
David Johnson

Jeremy McWilliams is now a veteran of the event with the Roger Winfield prepared machines and held provisional pole for much of the final qualifying this afternoon but David Johnson tipped the Northern Irishman off pole in the dying seconds with a 1m37.352 on an XR69 Suzuki.

David Johnson
David Johnson

Paul Byrne also showed his hand with considerable pace to qualifying third quickest on a McIntosh Suzuki ahead of Glen Richards on a Harris framed Yamaha.

Colin Edwards
Colin Edwards

Colin Edwards was the quickest rider for Team USA by a slender one-thousandth of a second over countryman Jason Pridmore.

Jason Pridmore
Jason Pridmore

Team Honda UK British Superbike regular Dan Linfoot was eighth quickest ahead of Road Race legend Michael Rutter while Beau Beaton rounded out the top ten aboard the delectable Irving Vincent.

Troy Corser

Jake Zemke qualified 11th ahead of Troy Corser with the Katana pairing of Steve Martin and Shawn Giles next best ahead of Lee Johnston. There is still plenty of speed to be realised from that group as they will get appreciably faster as the weekend progresses.

Steve Martin and Shawn Giles
Steve Martin and Shawn Giles

The full entry list and race schedule can be found further down the page.

International Challenge Qualifying

  1. David Johnson – XR69 Suzuki – 1m37.352
  2. Jeremy McWilliams – Harris Yamaha – 1m37.642
  3. Paul Byrne – McIntosh Suzuki – 1m37.892
  4. Glen Richards – Harris Yamaha – 1m38.139
  5. Peter Hickman – Harris Yamaha – 1m38.188
  6. Colin Edwards – XR69 Yamaha – 1m38.423
  7. Jason Pridmore – FJ Yamaha – 1m38.424
  8. Dan Linfoot – Harris Honda – 1m38.569
  9. Michael Rutter – Harris Yamaha – 1m38.712
  10. Beau Beaton – Irving Vincent – 1m38.827
  11. Jake Zemke – Yamaha – 1m38.924
  12. Troy Corser – Harris Honda – 1m39.237
  13. Steve Martin – Suzuki Katana – 1m39.565
  14. Shawn Giles – Suzuki Katana – 1m39.713
  15. Lee Johnston – Harris Yamaha – 1m40.620
  16. Craig Ditchburn – TZ750 Yamaha – 1m41.421
  17. Cam Donad – Irving Vincent – 1m42.871
  18. Ken Watson – TZ750 Yamaha – 1m44.388
  19. Scott Webster – Harris Suzuki – 1m44.639
  20. Damien Kavney – XR69 Suzuki – 1m45.004
  21. Glenn Hindle – XR69 Suzuki – 1m45.394
  22. Michael Neeves – Harris Suzuki – 1m45.676
  23. Dean Oughtred – GSX1100 Suzuki – 1m45.766
  24. Dave Crussell – TZ Yamaha – 1m46.438
  25. Brendan Wilson – XR69 Harris – 1m46.827
2018 Island Classic International Challenge Entry List

PHILLIP ISLAND – January 26-28, 2018

FIELD FOR MV AGUSTA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE

Australia Captain: Rex Wolfenden
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
11 Troy Corser Honda Harris F1 1982 1150
99 Steve Martin Suzuki Katana 1294 1982 1294
19 Shawn Giles Suzuki Katana 1294 1982 1294
186 Beau Beaton Irving Vincent 1982 1300
86 Cam Donald Irving Vincent 1982 1300
52 Paul Byrne Mcintosh Suzuki 1982 1260
3 David Johnson Suzuki XR69 1982 1100
76 Scott Webster Suzuki Harris 1980 1200
39 Ken Watson Yamaha TZ31 1978 750
New Zealand Captain: Duncan Coutts
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
50 Glen Hindle Suzuki XR69 1982 1170
10 Damien Kavney Suzuki XR69 1982 1260
55 Trevor Taylor Yamaha TZ500H 1981 498
211 Simon Richards Suzuki CMR XR69 1982 1170
31 Kerry Wilton Yamaha TZ350F 1979 410
335 Duncan Coutts Yamaha CMR F1 1984 1251
27 Mat Ineson Suzuki GSX 1982 1135
25 Alistair Wilton Yamaha TZ750 1979 746
United Kingdom Captain: Keith Higgs/Roger Winfield
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
99 Jeremy Mcwilliams Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1297
62 Peter Hickman Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1260
75 Glen Richards Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1250
13 Lee Johnston Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1250
4 Daniel Linfoot Honda Harris F1 1982 1150
14 Michael Rutter Yamaha Harris F1 1984 1297
77 Derek Brown Suzuki Harris F1 1980 1260
31 Craig Ditchburn Yamaha TZ750 1978 750
331 Micheal Neeves Suzuki Harris 1980 1100
United States Captain: Dave Crussell
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
178 Bruce Lind Yamaha TZ750 1975 750
17 Dave Crussell Yamaha TZ750 1978 748
29 Barrett Long Yamaha TZ750 1979 750
195 Martin Morrison Suzuki RGB500 1982 500
45 Ed Haazer Kawasaki Z1000 1979 1200
62 Robert Ruwoldt Kawasaki Harris F1 1980 1200
5 Colin Edwards Suzuki XR69 1983 1200
43 Jason Pridmore Yamaha FJ-1200 1980 1200
98 Jake Zemke CMB FJ1300 —- —-

 

 

 

2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
EVENT SCHEDULE D1
26th – 28th JANUARY 2018
SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME

 FRIDAY 26TH JANUARY 2018
9am Start
Q1 Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250 15 min
Q2 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 15 min
Q3 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 15 min
Q4 Unlimited Forgotten Era – Odds 15 min
Q5 Unlimited Forgotten Era – Evens 15 min
Q6 Sidecars 15 min
Q7 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 15 min
Q8 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 15 min
Q9 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 15 min
Q10 Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 15 min
Q11 MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50% 8 min
Q12 MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50% 8 min
Q13 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 15 min
Q14 Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 15 min
Q15 500 New Era 15 min
E1* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era, 250  4 Laps
E2* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 4 Laps
E3* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps
E4* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 4 Laps
E5* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 4 Laps
E6* Sidecars 4 Laps
Q16 MV Agusta International Challenge – Slowest 50% 8 min
Q17 MV Agusta International Challenge – Fastest 50% 8 min
E7* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 4 Laps
E8* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

 

2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
EVENT SCHEDULE D1
26th – 28th JANUARY 2018
SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME
SATURDAY 27TH JANUARY 2018
9am Start
E9* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 Laps
E10* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps
E11* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 4 Laps
E12* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational 4 Laps
E13* 500 New Era 4 Laps
E14* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250 5 Laps
E15* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 5 Laps
E16* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps
E17* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 5 Laps
E18* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 5 Laps
D1 Demonstration Lap 2 Laps
E19 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps
E20* Sidecars 5 Laps
E21* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 5 Laps
E22* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps
E23* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps
E24* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps
E25* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 5 Laps
E26* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 5 Laps
E27* 500 New Era 5 Laps
D2 Demonstration Lap 2 Laps
E28 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps
E29* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era 250  4 Laps
E30* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 4 Laps
E31* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 4 Laps
E32* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 4 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

 

2018 AMCN INTERNATIONAL ISLAND CLASSIC
EVENT SCHEDULE D1
26th – 28th JANUARY 2018
SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME

SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY 2018

9am Start
E33* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 4 Laps
E34* Sidecars 4 Laps
E35* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 4 Laps
E36* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 4 Laps
E37* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 4 Laps
E38* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 4 Laps
E39* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 4 Laps
E40* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 4 Laps
E41* 500 New Era 4 Laps
D3 Demonstration 2 Laps
E42 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps
E43* Pre-War, 125 Post Classic & Forgotten Era  250 5 Laps
E44* 250 Forgotten Era, 125 New Era & 350 Classic 5 Laps
E45* 500 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Post Classic 5 Laps
E46* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Premier 5 Laps
E47* Unlimited Forgotten Era – Minor 5 Laps
E48* Sidecars 5 Laps
E49* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Post Classic 5 Laps
E50* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 750 5 Laps
E51* 350 Forgotten Era & Unlimited Classic 5 Laps
D4 Demonstration 2 Laps
E52 MV Agusta International Challenge 6 Laps
E53* Shannon’s Insurance 500 Classic & 350 Post Classic 5 Laps
E54* 250 New Era & 250 New Era Production 5 Laps
E55* Pablo’s Motorcycle Tyres New Era Formula 1300 & Invitational P6 Open 5 Laps
E56* 500 New Era 5 Laps

5pm Finish – * Points awarded toward the Phil Irving Perpetual trophy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here