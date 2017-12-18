America and New Zealand name 2018 Island Classic Teams

The final pieces have fallen into place for the 25th AMCN International Island Classic at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on the Australia Day long weekend (January 26-28), with America and New Zealand naming their teams for the showpiece MV Agusta International Challenge event.

Team America

America, in particular, has signalled that it’s not going to be an easy beat in 2018, with not only WorldSBK and MotoGP superstar Colin Edwards joining the team, but AMA stars Jason Pridmore and Jake Zemke are also making their debuts as well.

The addition of the highly rated trio adds even more intrigue into the International Challenge, with Australia also drafting in double WorldSBK champion Troy Corser to help out its cause, while defending champion United Kingdom has bolstered its ranks with some star British superbike and Isle of Man talent.

The United Kingdom won the 2017 International Challenge ahead of arch-rival Australia, Ireland, America and New Zealand.

Edwards, 43, hardly requires any introduction, with a stellar WorldSBK career producing two titles for the Texan followed by 12 years in MotoGP where he finished on the podium 12 times.

Colin Edwards will ride a Suzuki XR69 in the International Challenge.

Zemke and Pridmore, who ae now both retired, may not have been global superstars in the Edwards ilk, but they did win AMA titles during a period when American domestic racing was extremely cut-throat. Pridmore is also a world endurance champion.

Zemke twice finished third in the AMA superbike title, and it took riders the calibre of Aussie Mat Mladin and Ben Spies to beat him.

Meanwhile, Dave Crussell, the talented Barrett Long and Aussie-based Robert Ruwoldt return from duty with the 2018 American International Challenge team, while the other new faces are Martin Morrison and Ed Haazer. Crussell also moonlights as the team captain.

American Team

Bruce Lind Yamaha TZ750 1975 750cc

Dave Crussell Yamaha TZ750 1978 748cc

Barrett Long Yamaha TZ750 1979 750cc

Martin Morrison Suzuki RGB500 1982 500cc

Ed Haazer Kawasaki Z1000 1979 1200cc

Robert Ruwoldt Kawasaki Harris F1 1980 1200cc

Colin Edwards Suzuki XR69 1983 1200cc

Jason Pridmore Yamaha 1980 1200cc

Jake Zemke CMB FJ1300

New Zealand

New Zealand has been an International Challenge staple since the concept was inaugurated in 2005, and in 2018 its team will feature Island Classic stalwart Damien Kavney, multiple Australian historic champion Glenn Hindle, Simon Richards, team captain Duncan Coutts, Trevor Taylor, Kerry Wilton, Alistair Wilton and Mat Ineson.

ANZAC pride will also be on the line for New Zealand and Australia in the International Challenge as they battle it out in the FIM Oceania Historic Road Race Cup. All team points accumulated in the International Challenge will also count towards the team’s Oceania score.

The Island Classic will begin with qualifying and racing on Friday, January 26, followed by two full days of racing from 9:00am on Saturday and Sunday (January 27-28) on a massive variety of historic machines from pre-WW1 up to 1990.

New Zealand Team

Glen Hindle Suzuki XR69 1982 1170cc

Damien Kavney Suzuki XR69 1982 1260cc

Trevor Taylor Yamaha TZ500H 1981 498cc

Simon Richards Suzuki CMR XR69 1982 1170cc

Kerry Wilton Yamaha TZ350F 1979 410cc

Duncan Coutts Yamaha CMR F1 1984 1251cc

Mat Ineson Suzuki GSX 198 1135cc

Alistair Wilton Yamaha TZ750 1979 746cc

Tickets are on sale at www.islandclassic.com.au