Ixon Pro Chrono Gloves arrive in Oz

The Pro Chrono winter glove has been developed for the true motorcyclist. Thin through the palm for feel & control, leather for protection and high-tech components for warmth, waterproofing and functionality.

Primaloft Gold insulation works in conjunction with the integrated membrane to bring you a warm, waterproof and breathable glove that your hands won’t want to leave, while the carbon knuckle, long cuff, multiple reinforcements and supple leather combine to create a CE approved glove, prepared to be there when it counts!

The Ixon Pro Chrono glove is available for $179.95 RRP in sizes Small to 3XL in Black/White/Red from all good motorcycle retails around Australia. See Ficeda.com.au

Ixon Pro Chrono glove features

  • CE Approved
  • Carbon knuckle protector
  • PU palm slider
  • 3D shaping for comfort fit
  • Rubber wrist protection
  • Reinforced sidewall around little finger
  • Waterproof and breathable with integrated membrane
  • Warm Primaloft Gold insulation
  • Soft, durable Goat leather through palm
  • Soft Shell on back of hand and wrist
  • Two large tightening straps
  • Flex on fingers
  • Index finger compatible with touch screens
  • Soft micropolar lining on palm
  • Velvety polar lining on back of hand
  • Available in sizes: SM – 3XL
  • Colours: Black/white/red
  • RRP: $179.95

