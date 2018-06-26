Ixon Pro Chrono Gloves arrive in Oz

The Pro Chrono winter glove has been developed for the true motorcyclist. Thin through the palm for feel & control, leather for protection and high-tech components for warmth, waterproofing and functionality.

Primaloft Gold insulation works in conjunction with the integrated membrane to bring you a warm, waterproof and breathable glove that your hands won’t want to leave, while the carbon knuckle, long cuff, multiple reinforcements and supple leather combine to create a CE approved glove, prepared to be there when it counts!

The Ixon Pro Chrono glove is available for $179.95 RRP in sizes Small to 3XL in Black/White/Red from all good motorcycle retails around Australia. See Ficeda.com.au

Ixon Pro Chrono glove features