Jack Miller looks to back up a strong sixth at Misano with good points at Aragon

Jack Miller has lots of work to do over the final five rounds to try and make the championship top ten

Jack Miller heads to Motorland Aragon this weekend for round 14 of the 2017 MotoGP World Championship, the final European round ahead of the three overseas races in Japan, Australia and Malaysia.

After a difficult start to the second half of the season Miller bounced back last time out, taking a hard fought sixth place in a wet Misano race to equal his best result of the season.

Those ten-points from Misano have pushed Miller well clear of Aleix Espargaro in the MotoGP Championship points standings, and is now within a single point of Ducati mounted Scott Redding. However, there is much progress to be made in order for Miller top close the current nine-point gap to Bautista, and 31-point gap to Tech3 Yamaha’s Jonas Folger who currently rounds out the top ten.

The Australian’s wet weather skills could prove useful again this weekend, with the current weather forecast predicting the possibility of thunderstorms disrupting at least the opening day of practice on Friday.

Aragon first hosted a MotoGP round in 2010 and is one of only five circuits on the calendar that runs in an anti-clockwise direction, the others being Austin, Sachsenring, Phillip Island and Valencia.

Jack Miller

“Aragon is a track I like, but not necessarily one where I’ve had the best results in the past. Although I missed this race through injury last year, I think it’s a track that should suit our Honda RC213V and I’m looking forward to the last European race before we head away overseas for the races in Japan, Malaysia and my home Grand Prix in Australia. I feel good and I’m ready to push for some good results in the last quarter of the season, starting this weekend in Aragon.”

MotoGP World Standings after Round 13 – Misano – Top 15