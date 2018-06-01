Jack Miller is coming off a run of eight top-ten finishes in a row and commented on his new found consistency, and his chances of a factory bike for season 2019 as he prepares to take on Mugello this weekend.

Jack Miller

“I’m feeling pretty good and such a consistent run for me is quit a new feeling – I was known for inconsistency in the past and I loved to crash,” laughed the Australian.

Of late though Miller's crashing has been in practice or qualifying and he has been staying on the bike for the races and scoring good points
“But since hopping on the Ducati I’ve found some new form and new consistency and it’s starting to show with some decent races. In Jerez we got lucky with the tangle between Dani, Dovi and Jorge but in Le Mans it was good to fight and be close to the group for the podium.

Jack Miller
“We were missing a little bit there but riding with these guys and being around them the whole race, I learned a lot and got a lot more experience so I’ll try and bring the momentum we’ve had in the last couple of GPs into this weekend. It’s a track I’ve not done the best at in the past, I had a pole but then crashed out that year but since, on the Honda, I‘ve struggled. It will be interesting, this bike won here last year so it’s sure not slow around here and we have to try and do our best!”

2018 MotoGP - Round Two - Argentina
Miller continued talking about riding at the front and experience, also asked about the rumours about his future.

“The more I get to ride with them at the front and study them and learn, the better. In the past I was crashing out a lot and missing out on valuable experience, so I feel I’m learning and maturing more into it, and enjoying it more and more. I finish the race with a smile on my face, especially when you’re up there you’re more and more hungry each week.

Jack Miller
Jack Miller took pole in Argentina

“It’s nice and it’s good to be at least in the frame for a factory position because two years ago I wouldn’t have imagined this was possible. It’s an amazing turnaround and I enjoy it, and it’s coming because of hard work so I have to keep pushing and keep trying.”

Jack Miller took pole in Argentina - Image by AJRN
Jack is currently sixth in the MotoGP Championship standings.

MotoGP Championship Standings

  1. Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 95
  2. Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 59
  3. Johann ZARCO Yamaha FRA 58
  4. Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 56
  5. Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 54
  6. Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 49
  7. Andrea IANNONE Suzuki ITA 47
  8. Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 46
  9. Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 46
  10. Dani PEDROSA Honda SPA 29
  11. Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 24
  12. Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 22
  13. Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 18
  14. Jorge LORENZO Ducati SPA 16
  15. Franco MORBIDELLI Honda ITA 16
  16. Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 13
  17. Hafizh SYAHRIN Yamaha MAL 13
  18. Alvaro BAUTISTA Ducati SPA 12
  19. Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 10
  20. Mika KALLIO KTM FIN 6
  21. Scott REDDING Aprilia GBR 5
  22. Bradley SMITH KTM GBR 5
  23. Karel ABRAHAM Ducati CZE 1

