Jack Miller is coming off a run of eight top-ten finishes in a row and commented on his new found consistency, and his chances of a factory bike for season 2019 as he prepares to take on Mugello this weekend.

Jack Miller

“I’m feeling pretty good and such a consistent run for me is quit a new feeling – I was known for inconsistency in the past and I loved to crash,” laughed the Australian.

“But since hopping on the Ducati I’ve found some new form and new consistency and it’s starting to show with some decent races. In Jerez we got lucky with the tangle between Dani, Dovi and Jorge but in Le Mans it was good to fight and be close to the group for the podium.

“We were missing a little bit there but riding with these guys and being around them the whole race, I learned a lot and got a lot more experience so I’ll try and bring the momentum we’ve had in the last couple of GPs into this weekend. It’s a track I’ve not done the best at in the past, I had a pole but then crashed out that year but since, on the Honda, I‘ve struggled. It will be interesting, this bike won here last year so it’s sure not slow around here and we have to try and do our best!”

Miller continued talking about riding at the front and experience, also asked about the rumours about his future.

“The more I get to ride with them at the front and study them and learn, the better. In the past I was crashing out a lot and missing out on valuable experience, so I feel I’m learning and maturing more into it, and enjoying it more and more. I finish the race with a smile on my face, especially when you’re up there you’re more and more hungry each week.

“It’s nice and it’s good to be at least in the frame for a factory position because two years ago I wouldn’t have imagined this was possible. It’s an amazing turnaround and I enjoy it, and it’s coming because of hard work so I have to keep pushing and keep trying.”

Jack is currently sixth in the MotoGP Championship standings.

MotoGP Championship Standings