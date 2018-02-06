SHARE

Cristhian Pupulin rates Jack Miller’s progress

Next week Jack Miller will be flying back to Asia where the second session of official MotoGP tests will take place from 16 to 18 February at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

Jack Miller - Image by AJRN
Jack Miller – Image by AJRN

There is a lot of curiosity to see MotoGP teams and riders at work on the Thai circuit for the first time.

Jack Miller - Image by AJRN
Jack Miller – Image by AJRN

Before geting on track in Buriram, we got some thoughts from Miller’s new Crew Chief at Pramac Ducat, Cristhian Pupulin (#43) to take stock of the recent three-days of work in Sepang.

Jack Miller - Image by AJRN
Jack Miller – Image by AJRN

Cristhian Pupulin

The #SepangTest ratings: 8

“A very positive balance-sheet. We were able to achieve the goals we set ourselves, especially in terms of riding style. We still have room for improvement also because we suffered a little bit in the last laps of the long run with used tyres “.

Jack Miller - Image by AJRN
Jack Miller – Image by AJRN

Plus

“The thing I liked most about these tests is that Jack always goes on track to give 100%. This is important because it also allows us to use lap-time to evaluate the changes to be made on the bike. Jack always gives his best, without fear and enters the track always very concentrated”.

Jack Miller - Image by AJRN
Jack Miller – Image by AJRN

Minus

“As I have already said, we still have to work a little bit on the race distance since the rear tyre wears a little too much. We still need to find something but we have taken a good step forward. Honestly we are not yet ready to be competitive until the chequered flag but we still have a lot of time “.

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Next Stop Thailand

“I have good expectations because a talented rider like Jack normally tends to be fast on unknown tracks. He might have something more than others and his natural talent could allow him to understand a new track with less difficulty. And then Ducati, thanks to its electronics, is a bike that always gives something more in these conditions “.

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Sepang MotoGP Test 2018
Day 1-2-3 Combined Times

  1. Lorenzo 1m58.830
  2. Pedrosa 1m59.009
  3. Crutchlow 1m59.052
  4. Dovizioso 1m59.169
  5. Miller 1m59.346
  6. Rins 1m59.348
  7. Vinales 1m59.355
  8. Marquez 1m59.382
  9. Rossi 1m59.390
  10. Zarco 1m59.511
  11. Petrucci 1m59.528
  12. Rabat 1m59.547
  13. Iannone 1m59.615
  14. Espargaro A 1m59.925
  15. Nakagami 2m00.071
  16. Bautista 2m00.205
  17. Espargaro P 2m00.262
  18. Kallio 2m00.464
  19. Smith 2m00.520
  20. Morbidelli 2m00.526
  21. Abraham 2m00.574
  22. Simeon 2m00.784
  23. Redding 2m00.812
  24. Guintoli 2m01.120
  25. Luthi 2m01.126
  26. Hernandez 2m01.223
  27. Yamaha Test 3 2m01.385
  28. Yamaha Test 2 2m01.679
  29. Yamaha Test 1 2m03.786
  30. Pirro 2m04.767
DISCUSS IN OUR FORUM

MOTO GP

2018 Sepang MotoGP Test | Gallery D

Moto GP AJRN -
2018 Sepang MotoGP | Image Gallery D Images by AJRN Part four of our visual coverage...
Tech3 Yamaha

Hafizh Syahrin to test at Buriram for Tech 3 Yamaha

Moto GP Trevor Hedge -
Hafizh Syahrin to test the Yamaha YZR-M1 in Buriram Jonas Folger out for 2018 season...

2018 Sepang MotoGP Test | Gallery C

Moto GP AJRN -
2018 Sepang MotoGP | Image Gallery C Images by AJRN Part three of our visual coverage...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here