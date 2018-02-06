Cristhian Pupulin rates Jack Miller’s progress

Next week Jack Miller will be flying back to Asia where the second session of official MotoGP tests will take place from 16 to 18 February at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

There is a lot of curiosity to see MotoGP teams and riders at work on the Thai circuit for the first time.

Before geting on track in Buriram, we got some thoughts from Miller’s new Crew Chief at Pramac Ducat, Cristhian Pupulin (#43) to take stock of the recent three-days of work in Sepang.

Cristhian Pupulin

The #SepangTest ratings: 8

“A very positive balance-sheet. We were able to achieve the goals we set ourselves, especially in terms of riding style. We still have room for improvement also because we suffered a little bit in the last laps of the long run with used tyres “.

Plus

“The thing I liked most about these tests is that Jack always goes on track to give 100%. This is important because it also allows us to use lap-time to evaluate the changes to be made on the bike. Jack always gives his best, without fear and enters the track always very concentrated”.

Minus

“As I have already said, we still have to work a little bit on the race distance since the rear tyre wears a little too much. We still need to find something but we have taken a good step forward. Honestly we are not yet ready to be competitive until the chequered flag but we still have a lot of time “.

Next Stop Thailand

“I have good expectations because a talented rider like Jack normally tends to be fast on unknown tracks. He might have something more than others and his natural talent could allow him to understand a new track with less difficulty. And then Ducati, thanks to its electronics, is a bike that always gives something more in these conditions “.

Sepang MotoGP Test 2018

