Jack Miller fastest Ducati at Buriram MotoGP Test

Jack Miller ends three-day official MotoGP test in Thailand sixth quickest for Alma Pramac Racing and the fastest Ducati in the 24-rider field.

Miller’s quickest time had come on day two, where he was third, but proved good enough for the young Australian to hold on to sixth overall today in conditions that were more humid than the previous two days. Miller was only five-thousandths shy of his day two time on the final day of testing and was satisfied with his long run pace.

Miller completed 198 laps, 901.7km, in the three days of #ThaiTest, highlighting a great feeling with his Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017.

Jack Miller – P6 – 0.404 from top

“I am really satisfied with what we have done in these tests. The feeling is really good. Every time I go on the track I feel more and more comfortable and lap after lap I have the feeling of being ever faster.

“I made a mistake this morning on the first lap of the long run. I am sorry for the team because we could have finished our work this morning. We return home with great confidence and I look forward to being in Qatar”.

#ThaiTest Combined Days Times Overall