SHARE

Jack Miller fastest Ducati at Buriram MotoGP Test

Jack Miller ends three-day official MotoGP test in Thailand sixth quickest for Alma Pramac Racing and the fastest Ducati in the 24-rider field.

Miller’s quickest time had come on day two, where he was third, but proved good enough for the young Australian to hold on to sixth overall today in conditions that were more humid than the previous two days. Miller was only five-thousandths shy of his day two time on the final day of testing and was satisfied with his long run pace.

Miller completed 198 laps, 901.7km, in the three days of #ThaiTest, highlighting a great feeling with his Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017.

Jack Miller – P6 – 0.404 from top

“I am really satisfied with what we have done in these tests. The feeling is really good. Every time I go on the track I feel more and more comfortable and lap after lap I have the feeling of being ever faster.

“I made a mistake this morning on the first lap of the long run. I am sorry for the team because we could have finished our work this morning. We return home with great confidence and I look forward to being in Qatar”.

#ThaiTest Combined Days Times Overall

Pos Rider Team Combined  Times
1 Dani PEDROSA  Honda 1m29.781
2 Johann ZARCO  Yamaha 1m29.867
3 Marc MARQUEZ  Honda 1m29.969
4 Cal CRUTCHLOW  Honda 1m30.064
5 Alex RINS  Suzuki 1m30.178
6 Jack MILLER Ducati 1m30.185
7 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 1m30.185
8 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha  1m30.274
9 Danilo PETRUCCI  Ducati 1m30.274
10 Takaaki NAKAGAMI  Honda 1m30.456
11 Tito RABAT Ducati 1m30.476
12 Valentino ROSSI  Yamaha  1m30.511
13 Franco MORBIDELLI  Honda 1m30.648
14 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia  1m30.701
15 Andrea IANNONE  Suzuki 1m30.718
16 Jorge LORENZO  Ducati 1m30.729
17 Alvaro BAUTISTA Ducati 1m30.883
18 Bradley SMITH  KTM 1m30.921
19 Mika KALLIO  KTM 1m31.169
20 Scott REDDING  Aprilia  1m31.311
21 Tom LUTHI  Honda 1m31.354
22 Hafizh SYAHRIN Yamaha  1m31.537
23 Karel ABRAHAM Ducati 1m31.661
24 Xavier SIMEON  Ducati 1m32.019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here