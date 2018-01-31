SHARE

Jack Miller held down fifth for most of the three day test

The recently turned 23-years-old Australian enjoyed three days at Sepang to learn a lot more about the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017.

On the third and final day of the test Miller clocked a best of 1m59.346 for fifth place overall.

Miller also managed a 16-lap long run to further understand the capabilities and limitations of the Pramac Ducati as he prepares for the 2018 MotoGP season with the Italian squad.

Jack Miller – P5 – 1:59.346

“I’m really very satisfied with these first tests. The feeling with the bike is really good and I think we still have some margin to explore here and there. In Thailand we will start working on the details as well, but in the meantime the pace of the long run made today is really encouraging. I look forward to being back on the track in two weeks time”.

MotoGP Sepang Test – Final Day

  1. LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA Ducati Team Ducati 1:58.830
  2. PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 0.179
  3. CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR LCR Honda Honda 0.222
  4. DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA Ducati Team Ducati 0.339
  5. MILLER Jack 43 AUS Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 0.516
  6. RINS Alex 42 SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 0.518
  7. MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 0.552
  8. ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 0.619
  9. ZARCO Johann 5 FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 0.681
  10. PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 0.698
  11. RABAT Tito 53 SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 0.717
  12. IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 0.785
  13. ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1.132
  14. NAKAGAMI Takaaki 30 JPN LCR Honda Honda 1.241
  15. BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 1.375
  16. KALLIO Mika 36 FIN KTM Test Team KTM 1.634
  17. MORBIDELLI Franco 21 ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 1.696
  18. VINALES Maverick 25 SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1.717
  19. ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE Angel Nieto Team Ducati 1.744
  20. SIMEON Xavier 10 BEL Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1.954
  21. REDDING Scott 45 GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1.982
  22. SMITH Bradley 38 GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 2.139
  23. GUINTOLI Sylvain 50 FRA Suzuki Test Team Suzuki 2.290
  24. LUTHI Tom 12 SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 2.296
  25. HERNANDEZ Yonny 68 COL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 2.393
  26. TEST 3 Yamaha 33 JPN Yamaha Test Team Yamaha 2.555
  27. TEST 2 Yamaha 32 JPN Yamaha Test Team Yamaha 2.849
