Jack Miller held down fifth for most of the three day test
The recently turned 23-years-old Australian enjoyed three days at Sepang to learn a lot more about the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017.
On the third and final day of the test Miller clocked a best of 1m59.346 for fifth place overall.
Miller also managed a 16-lap long run to further understand the capabilities and limitations of the Pramac Ducati as he prepares for the 2018 MotoGP season with the Italian squad.
Jack Miller – P5 – 1:59.346
“I’m really very satisfied with these first tests. The feeling with the bike is really good and I think we still have some margin to explore here and there. In Thailand we will start working on the details as well, but in the meantime the pace of the long run made today is really encouraging. I look forward to being back on the track in two weeks time”.
MotoGP Sepang Test – Final Day
- LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA Ducati Team Ducati 1:58.830
- PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 0.179
- CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR LCR Honda Honda 0.222
- DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA Ducati Team Ducati 0.339
- MILLER Jack 43 AUS Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 0.516
- RINS Alex 42 SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 0.518
- MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 0.552
- ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 0.619
- ZARCO Johann 5 FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 0.681
- PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 0.698
- RABAT Tito 53 SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 0.717
- IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 0.785
- ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1.132
- NAKAGAMI Takaaki 30 JPN LCR Honda Honda 1.241
- BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 1.375
- KALLIO Mika 36 FIN KTM Test Team KTM 1.634
- MORBIDELLI Franco 21 ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 1.696
- VINALES Maverick 25 SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1.717
- ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE Angel Nieto Team Ducati 1.744
- SIMEON Xavier 10 BEL Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1.954
- REDDING Scott 45 GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1.982
- SMITH Bradley 38 GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 2.139
- GUINTOLI Sylvain 50 FRA Suzuki Test Team Suzuki 2.290
- LUTHI Tom 12 SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 2.296
- HERNANDEZ Yonny 68 COL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 2.393
- TEST 3 Yamaha 33 JPN Yamaha Test Team Yamaha 2.555
- TEST 2 Yamaha 32 JPN Yamaha Test Team Yamaha 2.849