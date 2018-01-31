Jack Miller held down fifth for most of the three day test

The recently turned 23-years-old Australian enjoyed three days at Sepang to learn a lot more about the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017.

On the third and final day of the test Miller clocked a best of 1m59.346 for fifth place overall.

Miller also managed a 16-lap long run to further understand the capabilities and limitations of the Pramac Ducati as he prepares for the 2018 MotoGP season with the Italian squad.

Jack Miller – P5 – 1:59.346

“I’m really very satisfied with these first tests. The feeling with the bike is really good and I think we still have some margin to explore here and there. In Thailand we will start working on the details as well, but in the meantime the pace of the long run made today is really encouraging. I look forward to being back on the track in two weeks time”.

MotoGP Sepang Test – Final Day