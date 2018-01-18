Jack Miller 23 today | Looking back through time

Jack Miller - Born 18th January 1995

By
Motorcycle News
-
SHARE
Jack Miller 23 today, January 18
Let’s take a pictorial look back through the career of Jack Miller thus far

As Jack Miller celebrates his 23rd birthday MCNews.com.au thought it fitting we put together a photo montage of some of the highs and lows that Miller has gone through from 125cc to Moto3 and more recently, MotoGP.

MotoGP 2018 sees Jack Miller contracted to Ducati and riding a Pramac Ducati
MotoGP 2018 sees Jack Miller contracted to Ducati and riding a Pramac Ducati

2018 will see the young Australian ride for Pramac Ducati. 

MotoGP 2018 sees Jack Miller contracted to Ducati and riding a Pramac Ducati
MotoGP 2018 sees Jack Miller contracted to Ducati and riding a Pramac Ducati

Share some of the triumphs and tribulations of Miller’s time thus far in MotoGP. Most of these shots were taken by Andrew Northcott.

Jack Miller - 2012
Jack Miller – 2012

Jack Miller - 2014
Jack Miller – 2014

Jack Miller - 2015
Jack Miller – 2015

Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow - 2015
Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow – 2015

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here