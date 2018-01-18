Jack Miller 23 today, January 18

Let’s take a pictorial look back through the career of Jack Miller thus far

As Jack Miller celebrates his 23rd birthday MCNews.com.au thought it fitting we put together a photo montage of some of the highs and lows that Miller has gone through from 125cc to Moto3 and more recently, MotoGP.

2018 will see the young Australian ride for Pramac Ducati.

Share some of the triumphs and tribulations of Miller’s time thus far in MotoGP. Most of these shots were taken by Andrew Northcott.







