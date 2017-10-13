Jack Miller confirms Phillip Island MotoGP Plans

Talks about the freak that is Marc Marquez

Jack Miller chats with Boris Mihailovic

Well this broken leg stuff is a bit shit, isn’t it?

“Yes, it is what it is. But the legs coming good. I just cycled 70kms this morning on the road, and it was alright. Nice and hot up here in north Queensland. I’ve been off crutches for five days now. By the time the Island rolls around we should be at 90 per cent. I think it will be alright.”

It’s still unclear if you’re going to race at PI, isn’t it? When will you know?

“I’m in for sure. No question marks. I’ll be there. I’d be there even with half a foot. Not missing that one. No way. I reckon I could have ridden Japan this weekend.”

And it’s pouring with rain in Motegi, and you don’t mind the rain, do you?

“Yes, I’m looking at that and sort of kicking myself a bit. But then if I’d raced, I might have been chasing my tail for the rest of the season. The leg would have swollen up and then I would have had to deal with that…”

Just curious, when it rains like that, you guys get soaked right?

“Oh yeah. Piss wet through. It sucks. When I rode in Assen and I got red flagged, I swapped everything. Helmet, boots, suit… the gloves are the worst. They get really slippery.”

Pinlock visors in the helmets?

“Yeah. I’m lucky I’m with AGV and the visor is pretty good. When the weather gets bad we get plastic covering over the vents, and water still gets in and starts running inside the helmet. The bikes are still doing 300 in the straight so there a lot of pressure forcing it in.”

Did you see FP1 at Motegi? Marquez is like a second and a bit quicker than everyone. When you see times like that, do you think, shit what do I have to do to get near this bastard?

“He’s definitely a freak. The things he does on that bike, with his head, shoulder, and nose on the ground… he’s definitely special. If you look at how much energy he puts into riding like that, and then you look at say Dovi who is really smooth…yeah, he’s something else.”

You’re at home now, aren’t you? It’s probably not the first time mum has nursed you back to health?

“No, definitely not. This break 30-something, I think.”

Does she have any special things she makes for you?

“Nah. Nothing. Appointments at the physio, I guess.”

How’s the leg feeling? You say you just smashed out 70kms on a pushy. It can’t be ratshit.

“Look, it’s good. It’s really good. It looks fucked, but it feels quite reasonable. The worst is when it’s on full extension. It got really bruised in the fall, and I had a huge hematoma where I jarred it. It doesn’t look pretty but it’ll do the job.”

Do you feel you’re following in the footsteps of Rossi in terms of this injury?

“Hahaha. I’m gonna say no. I was doing 10km/h on the trials bike, and I was coming off a grassy knoll, and it washed out on the wet grass at the bottom. It just jarred my leg and snapped it.”

Were you on your own?

“I was out with Vinales, Rins and Quartararo. They all watched me do it, and they couldn’t believe I broke it. I still rode home 20km and I got Parkesy to take me to the hospital to suss out if it was broken or just dislocated. When I jarred it, it looked strange. It didn’t even hurt where the lump was and it was bleeding a bit. But then the Xray showed the tibia split down the middle.”

Despite this being a shit way to see the season out, you must be looking forward to riding a Ducati next year.

“I’m definitely excited. It all looks good and I have a lot of support there. I’m really looking forward to it and I’m keen to see how the big red one goes. I’m hoping I’m one of Ducati’s success stories.”

Mate, thanks for your time, and thanks for all the great racing and sometimes spectacular outcomes you’ve given us all this year. Next time you’re in Sydney, the beer’s on me.

“I’m looking forward to getting that off you. And cheers.”

