Jack Miller launches 2017 campaign at Sepang Test

Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS rider Jack Miller heads to Malaysia this weekend, where he will kick off his 2017 MotoGP campaign with a three-day test at the Sepang International Circuit.

Along with teammate Tito Rabat, both riders head to South East Asia fully fit after undergoing surgery at the end of the 2016 season. Miller had the pin and plates removed from his fractured right leg, while Rabat had pins and plates removed from both collarbones and his left wrist.

After a brief visit home to Australia for Christmas, Miller headed out to America at the start of the year, where he has completed an intensive training program at the W Training Facility in California.

Jack Miller

“It’s been a busy winter break. First came the surgery to remove the screws and plates from my leg and then it was straight into rehabilitation and training to make sure I was fully fit for the start of the new season. The last few weeks have been spent in California, mostly training in the gym and on the bicycle, but I also managed a few outings on the MX bike as well. I’m down to the same weight I was when I was in Moto3 and I’m starting this season fitter than ever before. Now we head to Sepang, where’ I’m looking forward to seeing what Honda have brought for us to test. I ended last year pretty well with a positive outing at Jerez and I hope we can continue in the same way in Malaysia next week.”

Rabat’s preparations for 2017 have been equally intensive, with the Spaniard training every day at home in Almeria alongside former 125cc World Champion, Julián Simón.

Tito Rabat

“It feels like it’s been a long break but at least it has given me time to recover fully from the post season surgery. I have been training hard in Almeria to prepare for the coming season with Julián Simón, who will be working with me this season in a coaching role. It’s been good to train with someone at Julián’s level because it’s made me work harder, but it’s also made the training more enjoyable too. Now I’m looking forward to getting back on the MotoGP bike in Sepang and continuing the work that I started in Valencia with my new crew. I’m fully motivated and determined to start the season with a positive test in Malaysia.”

The three-day Sepang test gets underway on Monday 30th January and will be broadcast live on the official MotoGP website at motogp.com.

Michael Bartholemy – Team Principal