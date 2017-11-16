Early crash costs Jack Miller time at Valencia MotoGP Test

Jack Miller was one of the first riders on track as the second day of testing got underway at Valencia but that eagerness was to cost the Australian dearly.

Cool temperatures and the corresponding lack of grip sent the Australian into gravel trap, damaging his Octo Pramac Ducati.

Miller had been sixth quickest on the opening day of testing but was left to rue his mistake in the pits for the first half of the second day of testing.

There was no spare bike for the test thus the Octo Pramac crew worked hard to repair the machine and enable Miller to rejoin proceedings.

He managed to get 45 laps in during the second half of the session, ending the day eighth quickest on 1m30.860, but his 1m30.756 time from day one still gave him seventh overall on combined times.

Jack Miller

“They were two very positive days for me and I’m really happy for the feeling I was able to find right away with the bike. I feel comfortable on the bike and with the whole team. The sensations are very good. I look forward to being in Jerez”.

Many of the leading riders did not better their day one times on the second day due to lower grip levels.

Reigning World Champion Marc Marquez however did improve his pace, setting the benchmark at 1m30.033 on the second day for the fastest time overall.

Overall it looks very positive that the Miller/Ducati marriage will be a good one. Miller was the second quickest Ducati at the test, and more than a second quicker than teammate Danilo Petrucci.

2018 MotoGP Test – Valencia – November 14-15, 2017

Combined Practice Times