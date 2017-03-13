Jack Miller says race pace good in long runs

Jack Miller ends Qatar MotoGP Test 16th

Jack Miller has successfully completed his preseason test program at the Losail International Circuit. The next time the Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS rider will take to the track will be for free practice ahead of the Grand Prix of Qatar on March 24th, the opening round of the 2017 MotoGP World Championship.

The main focus for Miller on the third and final day of testing in Qatar was to complete a full race simulation using the latest specification Honda engine.

The 22-year-old Australian showed good pace throughout the 21-lap run with all but three of the laps within the 1’56s bracket.

With the race simulation completed Miller then switched his attention to a fast lap, having gone with the softest of the tyre options provided by Michelin in his Honda RC213V.

A time of 1’55.455 – his fastest lap of the test – on his second run saw him move up to the order to finish 16th on combined times.

Jack Miller – 16th – 1’55.455

“It’s been another good day here in Qatar, I felt really comfortable on the bike and we got a lot of work done. I’m pretty happy with my consistency over the long run and the pace was strong, so when we return for the race we just need to continue working in the same direction. It was nice to get the lap time in at the end; it wasn’t quite as fast as I’d have liked it to have been, we just didn’t put it all together, but it means I have something up my sleeve for when we come back here in nine days time to race. I can’t wait to get into it now!”

Michael Bartholemy – Team Principal

“This has been a positive test for us, with both riders improving a lot here compared to last year. Jack feels good with the bike and most of the issues we had last year are now gone. He tried a lot of things and did a lot of laps as we were focussed on race set up rather than chasing a fast lap, but he did manage to put in a quick lap right at the end on the soft tyre, which was good for his confidence. Tito has also improved a lot since the last time we were here, but his condition is still a handicap at the moment; he has no power and struggled a little to get the bike stopped. But when he’s fit then I think we’ll see quite clearly that this bike suits him better than the version he’s tested previously. Now he will be working hard to recuperate further before returning to Qatar for the opening race of the season, where I hope to see both riders finish in the points.”

