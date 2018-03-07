Jack Miller rates his pre-season a 5 out of 10

As the days count down until the 2018 MotoGP season is truly upon us, Jack Miller was recently asked by his Alma Pramac Racing Team to rate his pre-season progress.

Score out of 10?

“5. Could be better, could be worse..”

“I am happy with the work we did in the winter tests. We’ve lapped a lot and got a lot of information that allowed us to make steps forward day after day. We have managed to overcome the difficulties that have arisen in every circuit and this is an important aspect. I can say that we have taken the right direction.”

PLUS

“We were fast enough in each circuit, improving my time day after day and lap after lap. The sensations are very positive: I feel at ease on the bike, I have confidence and I am ready to fight.”

MINUS

“The two crashes in Malaysia and Thailand were a bit stupid: I could call them rookie mistakes. In Qatar, however, it was a very strange thing. Nobody likes to crash. I crashed once at each test. From now on… “no more anymore”.”