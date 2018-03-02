2018 British Superbike Honda Fireblade
The Honda Racing team has unveiled its 2018 CBR1000RR Fireblade livery, which will be used by riders Jason O’Halloran and Dan Linfoot for their assault on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this year.
The new racing Superbike livery keeps its Honda roots close to its heart, mirroring the colour scheme on the road-going 2018 Fireblade SP with the iconic tri-colour synonymous to CBR machinery.
With the first round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship just around the corner at Donington Park (31 March – 2 April), the Honda Racing team is preparing for pre-season testing, where the new livery will be debuted at Monteblanco circuit in Spain from 5 March.
