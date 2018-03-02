SHARE

2018 British Superbike Honda Fireblade

The Honda Racing team has unveiled its 2018 CBR1000RR Fireblade livery, which will be used by riders Jason O’Halloran and Dan Linfoot for their assault on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this year.

BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP - Dan Linfoot #4 and Jason O'Halloran #22
BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP – Dan Linfoot #4 and Jason O’Halloran #22

The new racing Superbike livery keeps its Honda roots close to its heart, mirroring the colour scheme on the road-going 2018 Fireblade SP with the iconic tri-colour synonymous to CBR machinery.

BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP - Jason O'Halloran #22
BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP – Jason O’Halloran #22

With the first round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship just around the corner at Donington Park (31 March – 2 April), the Honda Racing team is preparing for pre-season testing, where the new livery will be debuted at Monteblanco circuit in Spain from 5 March.

BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP - Jason O'Halloran #22
BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP – Jason O’Halloran #22

BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP - Jason O'Halloran #22
BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP – Jason O’Halloran #22

BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP - Jason O'Halloran #22
BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP – Jason O’Halloran #22

BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP - Jason O'Halloran #22
BSB Team Honda Racing 2018 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP – Jason O’Halloran #22

BSB

Challenging weekend for Brookes but still sixth on the BSB points table

Josh Brookes to ride McAMS Yamaha in BSB 2018

British SBK Trevor Hedge -
2015 BSB Champ switches Yamaha camps for 2018 BSB assault Josh Brookes and James Ellison...
Brayden Elliott on BMW S1000RR for 2018 British Superstock 1000cc Championship season.

Brayden Elliott to race BMW in 2018 British Superstock

British SBK Motorcycle News -
Brayden Elliott back in BSB Superstock 1000 for 2018 Tumut's Brayden Elliott had a tumultuous...
Island Classic 2016 - Team UK Victorious for the second year in a row - Image by Russ Colvin

Team UK confirm 2018 Island Classic line-up

Historic Road Racing Trevor Hedge -
2018 Island Classic Team U.K. have finalised their nine rider line-up for the prestigious International...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here