Jed Beaton

Jed Beaton is about to embark on the MX2 World Championship with the Dutch F&H Racing Team alongside Britain’s Adam Sterry and Spaniard Ruben Fernandez.

Jed Beaton was the first rider to secure a podium for the team this season, with a third position at Lacapelle.

In the European championship last year the young Australian surprised many people when he achieved a podium result during the final round of the 2017 World Championship in what was only his fourth race at MXGP level.

“I’ve felt relaxed leading into 2018 after a nice off-season so I’m feeling ready to go, just really excited to go racing again and to enter the World Championship with Kawasaki and team F&H. I started riding again at the beginning of November, went home to Australia for one month and ended up sorting a bike out so I had two weeks riding there before I came back to Europe and continue to train and test with the team my KX250F.