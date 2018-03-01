Jed Beaton
Jed Beaton is about to embark on the MX2 World Championship with the Dutch F&H Racing Team alongside Britain’s Adam Sterry and Spaniard Ruben Fernandez.
Jed Beaton was the first rider to secure a podium for the team this season, with a third position at Lacapelle.
In the European championship last year the young Australian surprised many people when he achieved a podium result during the final round of the 2017 World Championship in what was only his fourth race at MXGP level.
“I’ve felt relaxed leading into 2018 after a nice off-season so I’m feeling ready to go, just really excited to go racing again and to enter the World Championship with Kawasaki and team F&H. I started riding again at the beginning of November, went home to Australia for one month and ended up sorting a bike out so I had two weeks riding there before I came back to Europe and continue to train and test with the team my KX250F.
“Concerning my expectations, I just want to see where I’m at, then build and take it from there. You can always have expectations leading up to the season but you never really know how realistic they are until after the first few rounds.”