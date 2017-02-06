Jeff Palhegyi Custom SCR950 – Yamaha Yard Built

The Yard Built programme is ready to take on 2017 in style with another year of stunning custom work lined up. The year kicks off by returning to the USA for the second custom build of the all-new Yamaha SCR950 machine.

Yamaha has enjoyed some amazing collaborations already in America with numerous leading custom builders, including icons such as Greg Hageman of Hageman Cycles and Californian Roland Sands’, including the XSR900 “Faster Sons”, and SCR950 “Chequered Scrambler” from California-based builder Go Takamine of Brat Style.

Known for his legacy of cool custom Yamaha motorcycle creations over the past 20 years, Southern California-based builder Jeff Palhegyi and the team from Jeff Palhegyi Designs have become quite adept at developing conceptual artwork into functioning machines.

Starting with a customized Royal Star from the Star Cruiser Line by Yamaha line-up back in 1995, Jeff Palhegyi Designs has envisioned and produced everything from radical Raider cruisers to dirt track Bolts to a “TT” SR400.

Over 70 custom motorcycles have been built by the company since their initial collaboration with Yamaha in 1995, and the introduction of the 2017 Yamaha SCR950 made it a natural choice for customisation by Jeff Palhegyi Designs.

It is Palhegyi’s diverse conceptual skillset that drives his current projects, based on 29 years of research and development experience with Yamaha Motor Corporation that has included ATV and side-by-side projects in addition to motorcycles.

He owns and regularly shows several rare Yamaha vintage motorcycles, including TZ750’s and XS dirt track racers. With this passion and heritage in mind, the latest Yard Built project from Jeff Palhegyi Designs drew inspiration from a 1966 YDS3C Big Bear Scrambler.

Jeff Palhegyi

“After seeing the SCR950 for the first time, I knew that it would be a really cool bike to customise. But there have been a lot of scrambler builds lately, and we wanted to do something really different. It was during the press introduction ride that I saw the Big Bear Scrambler displayed next to the SCR950, and it ultimately became the inspiration for the build.”

The finished project clearly pays homage to the Big Bear Scrambler, with features like the inlaid Yamaha logo and rubber knee grips on the fuel tank, two-tone paint and a custom exhaust system with heat shields that harken back to the days of do-it-all motorcycles.

Other custom features make this ‘Faster Son’ truly a motorcycle for modern times. From the Renthal handlebars wrapped in Duane Ballard Custom Leather that matches the seat and front fork tool pouch, to the shortened swingarm suspended by Fox RC1 Podium 14-inch performance rear shocks, contemporary specialty components blend with style from the past.

The shot glass rear taillight lens exemplifies this blending, along with the custom sub-frame and side panels, custom vintage off-road styled fenders, chunky Shinko Adventure Trail tires mounted on Ride Wright 40-spoke aluminum soft lip wheels, custom aluminum headlight bracket and skid plate, steel braided brake lines and a “Faster Sons” custom logo aluminum cover for the K&N air cleaner.

Jeff Palhegyi

“I’m really pleased with this build and I really want to thank my team for working with me to pull it all together from artistic concept to what you see today.”

You can find more of Palhegyi’s customs at Jeff Palhegyi Designs.