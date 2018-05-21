Jeffrey Herlings wins two from two in Germany

Jonass and Prado split the MX2 wins

Lawrence unable to race – Jed Beaton 5th overall

Round 8 of the FIM Motocross World Championship took place in Teutschenthal, Germany, with KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings continuing to dominate, with his MXGP lead now almost reaching 50 points.

In MX2 Pauls Jonass and Jorge Prado each took a win and a second a-piece, leaving them both on 47 points, with Prado declared the victor, while Jonass retains his championship lead. Thousands of German fans turned out in the great conditions, to check out the competition on the reworked track, and were rewarded by great racing on display.

Qualifying

Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado gave the crowds a taste of what was to come in qualifying, with both taking dominant wins ahead of the weekends races.

MXGP Qualifying Race Top 5

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 24:12.661 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:04.591 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:07.775 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +0:12.921 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:18.446

MX2 Qualifying Race Top 5

Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 24:43.710 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:11.311 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, Honda), +0:15.290 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:16.661 Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:17.650

MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings continued to add to his winning resume this weekend with double race wins, both by a substantial margin over Tim Gajser and Gautier Paulin.

Race 1 started with a season first Fox Holeshot from Paulin but Herlings was right alongside the Frenchman and took the position almost immediately. In third behind the pair was Gajser and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Romain Febvre.

On the first lap Febvre’s Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP teammate, Jeremy Van Horebeek, ran in 6th just behind Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle. However only a lap later the #89 of Van Horebeek was moved back by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli.

Cairoli proceeded to the back wheel of Desalle for several laps before he lost control in a rutted turn and dropped his KTM. The mistake cost Cairoli but only in the way of time as he remounted in the same position in which he fell.

Meanwhile Herlings again pulled away from the field leaving Paulin and Gajser to battle over second. On the 14th lap of 18 Gajser made a pass on Paulin and then pulled away from the Husqvarna rider. Across the finish Herlings won by just over 16 seconds with Gajser 2nd, Paulin 3rd, while Cairoli took 6th behind Desalle and Febvre.

Race 2’s start was remarkably similar as Paulin took the Fox Holeshot but Herlings took the lead before the second corner. A mistake from Paulin on the opening lap allowed Gajser into second but Paulin quickly rejoined the race just ahead of his fellow Frenchman, Febvre.

Behind Febvre was Van Horebeek on lap 1 with Desalle and Glenn Coldenhoff behind the pair of YZ450s. On the second lap Van Horebeek made a mistake which put him off the side of the bike and into the path of Julien Lieber. Lieber was able to remount his Kawasaki in 15th but Van Horebeek would not resume the race.

The incident helped Cairoli to move forward in the running order from 9th to 6th once again finding himself behind Desalle. In the following 15 laps the top 8 riders remained in the same position before Febvre dropped 3 positions in lap 16 and Evgeny Bobryshev lost a 8th position to Max Nagl.

Nagl, racing at his home GP, had an impressive comeback to the 8th spot after starting in 16th, all with the help of the vocal support from his fans. Across the finish line Herlings beat out Gajser by over 28 seconds with Paulin, Desalle, and Cairoli rounding out the top five. In the overall result the math was easy for the consistent 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers, Herlings, Gajser, and Paulin. Cairoli would end up outside the top 5 in 6th with Desalle 4th and Febvre 5th.

Jeffrey Herlings

“Good starts again and my riding was really good both motos. I cannot ask for more than leading every single lap this weekend. I’m really pleased and it’s a bit of a dream weekend. This track is not one of my favourites – even if I don’t really mind most of the circuits – but they prepped it better than yesterday and there were some more lines and it was a bit rougher. Onto the next one!”

Tim Gajser

“We are happy with what we achieved this weekend. Being on the podium is always a great feeling; we have twelve more rounds so now the goal is to continue building momentum and try to keep it as high as possible. I enjoyed riding my Honda throughout the whole weekend and I managed to maintain a consistently-fast pace up to the chequered flag, which is a very good sign. I was much more relaxed, confident and comfortable on track than in Latvia: this is why we were fifth there, and second here! Now we go home, train hard and get ready for Matterley Basin, which is a track I really love.”

Gautier Paulin

“It’s been a great weekend. Getting two holeshots and two third place results at this rough track is a good confidence booster for the races to come. We’ve been working a lot with the team and to get two holeshots shows we’ve made some good progress. In both motos my speed was good and I managed to fend off all the attacks from behind. During qualifying on Saturday a stone hit my back and there was some pain in both final motos. The FC 450 was working great at this rough track and I really want to thank my team for the great job. We’ve been testing a lot and the results here in Germany show we are moving in the right direction.”

Antonio Cairoli

“Today was a very strange race; normally it develops a bit during the moto but it seemed like if you crossed the finish line at the end of the first lap in the top five then you stayed there. Jeffrey had two good starts and he was free to make a good speed and rhythm. When you are in the pack it is like a war: on this track everyone was cutting lines and ruts and trying to pass and there were crashes. When it settled I was both times behind Desalle and he is one of the toughest to pass and the roost was very painful. I came close a few times but in the end just limited the damage. I don’t know what really happened with the starts. We need to check.”

MXGP Race 1 Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 34:00.399 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:16.255 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:24.028 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:30.534 Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:34.056 Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:38.000 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +0:40.490 Julien Lieber (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:42.772 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:45.918 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Suzuki), +0:53.710

MXGP Race 2 Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 35:12.176 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:28.620 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:32.863 Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:48.723 Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:58.165 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +1:03.226 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +1:10.615 Maximilian Nagl (GER, TM), +1:12.138 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Suzuki), +1:18.087 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +1:18.923

MXGP Overall Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 50 points Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 44 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 40 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 34 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 32 Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 31 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 27 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, SUZ), 23 Maximilian Nagl (GER, TM), 22 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 21

MXGP Championship Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 386 points Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 338 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 278 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 258 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 255 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 221 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 207 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 193 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 176 Julien Lieber (BEL, KAW), 149

MX2

In the MX2 class racing was close throughout the field but especially among Jorge Prado and Pauls Jonass, Calvin Vlaanderen, Ben Watson, and Henry Jacobi.

At the start of Race 1 the KTM pair of Prado and Jonass rocketed out of the gate while Conrad Mewse crashed down the start straight. Prado took the Fox Holeshot but just like Paulin in the MXGP class Prado was passed right away by the points leader, Jonass.

With Prado chasing Jonass for the lead on the opening lap the German MX2 hero Jacobi ran in 3rd. Unfortunately for Jacobi his Husqvarna lost traction as he jumped up onto the start straight causing him to bobble and letting both Vlaanderen and Watson past.

While Vlaanderen put his head down to catch Jonass and Prado, Thomas Kjer Olsen was battling with Jed Beaton. The battle between the Aussie and the Dane ended badly however as Olsen scrubbed his Husqvarna into the side of Beaton’s Kawasaki. The mid air mishap sent both riders down but both managed to continue the race. Beaton got back up in around 13th while Olsen was in 19th.

As the Beaton and Olsen worked their way forward, Prado was unable to find a way around Jonass as Vlaanderen was applying pressure to the Spaniard. Luckily for Prado, Vlaanderen was also struggling to find a preferred passing spot and both remained 2nd and 3rd whilst Jonass won the race. Well worth mentioning was Beaton’s charge through the pack to finish 7th while Olsen only managed to reach 15th.

Race 2 started with another Fox Holeshot from Jorge Prado after hitting elbows with Jonass into the first turn. Prado clearly learned a lesson from race 1 and did not allow Jonass to take the lead early again.

Again in 3rd after the start was Jacobi who managed to hold the position longer. Just behind Jacobi with an amazing start was the number 931 of Andrea Zanotti from San Marino. On the 3rd lap Olsen found his way into the 4th spot but only 2 laps after taking the position Vlaanderen took it away. Olsen then came under heat from Watson who made it past the Dane on lap 11. Only a lap after that Jacobi was moved back by both Vlaanderen and Watson.

Prado crossed the finish 5 seconds ahead of Jonass leaving the #61 with the overall. Even though the pair leave tied in points the overall win for Prado was significant and it gave Claudio de Carli his 100th win as Team Manager. Vlaanderen took his 2nd third place finish of the day marking his best ever result and giving him his first MX2 podium of not only 2018 but also aboard his new HRC bike.

Jorge Prado

“The first moto I got the holeshot but decided to go to the inside ruts on the second corner and they were deep and muddy. Pauls went outside and passed me and from that moment I was behind him the whole moto and trying to make the pass. I just couldn’t find one spot and was thinking every lap ‘where can I do this?’ and look for new lines but it became too late. It was tough, and I knew the next start would be so important. I touched something with my front wheel in the second moto and came across into Pauls a little bit out of the gate. We kinda fought down to the first corner and I had the inside. I could lead every lap. So I’m happy. The points gap is not so big and we are still improving.”

Pauls Jonass

“I’m feeling good; didn’t lose anything, didn’t gain anything. I wanted the top step of the podium but I always tend to struggle a little bit on this track. That first moto was tough because Jorge was always pushing and then in the second moto he pulled a little gap and I just couldn’t close it. He was riding really well this weekend. We’ll go back home and work on a few things and I know what we need to do.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

“It was a great day. I’m very happy to be on the podium for the first time this season. We had two solid motos with good starts, good riding and good speed; the bike was really working perfectly, so thanks to the team for the great job. It’s good to put the team for the first time in the box, and I hope from now on I’ll be able to do it again many more times.”

Thomas Kjer-Olsen

“I struggled to get a good pace at the track and a crash in the opening moto made it all harder. I was racing in sixth position and right after a jump I got together with another rider, both ending up on the ground. I got up pretty quick but couldn’t find my pace after that. In the second moto my start was a lot better and I felt better during the race. We had some good battles and I ended up crossing the line in fifth position. It might not have been the best weekend for us in terms of results but we take it as it is and move on.”

MX2 Race 1 Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 35:15.756 Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), +0:01.421 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, Honda), +0:03.062 Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +0:04.047 Henry Jacobi (GER, Husqvarna), +0:30.914 Michele Cervellin (ITA, Honda), +0:32.752 Jed Beaton (AUS, Kawasaki), +0:33.692 Samuele Bernardini (ITA, TM), +0:36.420 Mathys Boisrame (FRA, Honda), +0:46.183 Iker Larranaga Olano (ESP, Husqvarna), +0:47.923

MX2 Race 2 Top Ten

Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 34:32.231 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:05.017 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, Honda), +0:10.067 Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +0:11.950 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:25.126 Jed Beaton (AUS, Kawasaki), +0:26.579 Michele Cervellin (ITA, Honda), +0:33.729 Henry Jacobi (GER, Husqvarna), +0:35.520 Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), +0:55.600 Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +1:00.888

MX2 Overall Top Ten

Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 47 points Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 47 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, HON), 40 Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 36 Jed Beaton (AUS, KAW), 29 Michele Cervellin (ITA, HON), 29 Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 29 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 22 Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), 22 Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 20

MX2 Championship Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 351 points Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 329 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 288 Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 246 Jed Beaton (AUS, KAW), 203 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, HON), 196 Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 160 Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 157 Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), 140 Michele Cervellin (ITA, HON), 139

EMX125

88 riders entered the racing from around the world for their chance to qualify for the main races’ 40 rider starting list. Qualifying on Saturday morning narrowed the field down for Race 1.

From the start to the finish KTM Junior’s Rene Hofer led race 1 with red plated #11. Behind Hofer the first half of the race was Eddie Wade. Wade, the 2017 FIM Junior Motocross 85cc World Champion, had the Husqvarna of Guadagnini behind him from the start but on lap 9 of the 15 total Wade lost the spot.

Thibault Benistant, a first time podium finisher from last weekend in Latvia, ran in 4th every single lap. Past the checkered flag Hofer won his 4th race of the season while Guadagnini took 2nd and Wade 3rd.

The surface for today’s Race 2 was noticeably different as the riders were the first on the track following overnight watering and track maintenance. The conditions played perfect into the hands of Meico Vettik from Estonia who took the lead early over Benistant, Guadagnini and Hofer.

The Italian, Guadagnini, mounted a charge immediately and was into 2nd by lap two while for Hofer it took longer to move forward. On lap 5 Guadagnini was into the lead past Vettik but Hofer was still positioned 4th. With Guadagnini getting away, Hofer found a way to get by Benistant on lap 6 and then Vettik on lap 8.

In the remaining 6 laps Hofer chipped away at the gap of Guadagnini successfully. With only two corners to go Hofer was all over the back of the Italian who could feel the pressure. The last minute charge from Hofer was left too late to make a pass and Guadagnini took his first ever race win swapping results with Hofer for equal points. The race 2 performance gave the Italian his first ever overall victory while Hofer extended his points lead and Vettik took 3rd.

Rene Hofer

“The first race was good but I messed up the second start. The conditions were really difficult and the track had been watered a lot. We fought for the win until the last corner so I’m happy with the way I rode in the end. There is still a long way to go in this championship and we’re going race-by-race and always looking to win. It was fun this weekend. We have worked hard this winter, especially in the sand and we have two sandy races left, but I am feeling comfortable with my bike so all good.”

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Race 1 Top 10

Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 29:57.155 Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, Husqvarna), +0:11.687 Eddie Wade (GBR, KTM), +0:18.122 Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:23.955 Tom Guyon (FRA, KTM), +0:25.510 Emil Weckman (FIN, KTM), +0:49.673 Meico Vettik (EST, KTM), +0:55.135 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (EST, Yamaha), +0:56.898 Matheo Miot (FRA, KTM), +0:57.502 Raf Meuwissen (NED, KTM), +1:02.151

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Race 2 Top 10

Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, Husqvarna), 29:20.023 Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), +0:00.387 Meico Vettik (EST, KTM), +0:18.090 Raivo Dankers (NED, KTM), +0:22.712 Tom Guyon (FRA, KTM), +0:24.051 Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:30.797 Emil Weckman (FIN, KTM), +0:44.592 Petr Polak (CZE, KTM), +0:54.309 Lion Florian (GER, KTM), +0:55.519 Filip Olsson (SWE, Husqvarna), +1:01.663

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Overall Top 10

Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, HUS), 47 points Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 47 Meico Vettik (EST, KTM), 34 Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 33 Tom Guyon (FRA, KTM), 32 Eddie Wade (GBR, KTM), 30 Emil Weckman (FIN, KTM), 29 Raivo Dankers (NED, KTM), 26 Matheo Miot (FRA, KTM), 21 Filip Olsson (SWE, HUS), 18

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Championship Top 10

Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 180 points Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 132 Emil Weckman (FIN, KTM), 111 Petr Polak (CZE, KTM), 104 Tom Guyon (FRA, KTM), 104 Raivo Dankers (NED, KTM), 93 Raf Meuwissen (NED, KTM), 84 Lion Florian (GER, KTM), 79 Filip Olsson (SWE, HUS), 72 Emilio Scuteri (ITA, KTM), 71

WMX

The FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship’s 3rd round of 2018 played out over 2 days on the German circuit of Teutschenthal. Courtney Duncan faced tough competition and a challenging track this Saturday and Sunday but provided a masterclass for her competitors taking double race wins.

The WMX round of Germany was held along side the MXGP of Germany’s MXGP and MX2 races on the classic motocross track with tens of thousands of fans witness the action.

Coming into the weekend Courtney Duncan led the Championship with 2 rounds complete and at the drop of gate for Race 1 on Saturday she would take the Holeshot. Duncan battled with her fellow Yamaha mounted competitors such as Kiara Fontanesi.

Fontanesi, who is the defending WMX Champion, took the lead from Duncan before the end of the first complete lap. Duncan chased Fontanesi for 10 laps as Nancy van de Ven was running in third.

The German fan favorite was of course Larissa Papenmeier who maintained 4th position every lap from the start just ahead of fellow German Stephanie Laier. Back at the front the pair of title contenders battled on their way through lapped traffic but when the two lap board came out, Duncan made a pass to win the race almost 7 seconds ahead of Fontanesi.

Race 2 started with Duncan again out front but Fontanesi back slightly further unable to put in an early challenge. Splitting Duncan and Fontanesi on the first lap was Nancy van de Ven while Papenmeier was again 4th.

Fontanesi passed van de Ven for 2nd on lap 2 and 2 laps after that Papenmeier moved into 3rd. The #85 of van de Ven then lost 2 more spots to both Sara Andersen from Denmark and Amandine Verstappen.

Nancy van de Ven was able to get back two positions but remained unable to pass Papenmeier which would ultimately decide the final spot of the podium. Duncan took her second race win of the weekend this time by more than 15 seconds over Fontanesi. In the overall standings Duncan and Fontanesi clearly went 1-2 after identical race scores but Papenmeier took the final spot on the podium after a tie in points with van de Ven but a better race 2.

Courtney Duncan

“Overall the weekend went pretty good, I think when you go 1-1 you have to be happy and I am. I’m also really excited for Ottobiano!”

WMX Race 1 Top Ten

Courtney Duncan (NZL, Yamaha), 24:43.856 Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, Yamaha), +0:06.902 Nancy Van De Ven (NED, Yamaha), +0:24.605 Larissa Papenmeier (GER, Suzuki), +0:28.482 Stephanie Laier (GER, KTM), +0:41.834 Natalie Kane (IRL, Honda), +0:51.847 Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), +1:13.936 Anne Borchers (GER, Suzuki), +1:17.148 Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), +1:26.074 Justine Charroux (FRA, Yamaha), +1:43.155

WMX Race 2 Top Ten

Courtney Duncan (NZL, Yamaha), 26:02.489 Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, Yamaha), +0:15.343 Larissa Papenmeier (GER, Suzuki), +0:24.404 Nancy Van De Ven (NED, Yamaha), +0:29.633 Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), +0:57.355 Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), +1:16.723 Stephanie Laier (GER, KTM), +1:16.883 Natalie Kane (IRL, Honda), +1:33.947 Anne Borchers (GER, Suzuki), +1:39.798 Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KTM), +1:47.063

WMX Overall Top Ten

Courtney Duncan (NZL, YAM), 50 points Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, YAM), 44 Larissa Papenmeier (GER, SUZ), 38 Nancy Van De Ven (NED, YAM), 38 Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), 30 Stephanie Laier (GER, KTM), 30 Natalie Kane (IRL, HON), 28 Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), 27 Anne Borchers (GER, SUZ), 25 Justine Charroux (FRA, YAM), 21

WMX Championship Top Ten