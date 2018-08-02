Jett Lawrence wins in Germany

14-year-old Australian youngster Jett Lawrence recently tasted victory on European soil after taking a race win at the German ADAC MX Masters in Tensfeld last weekend, tying on points with the overall winner.

Temperatures were scorching for the fifth round of the ADAC MX Youngster Cup series that took place in the north of Germany and the exhausting sand-track put riders and bikes through a tough test.

Jett piloted his RM-Z250 to victory in the opening moto after having to rebuild after a poor start and force his way up through the pack.

Jett Lawrence

“Overtaking here is very difficult, but I got into a good rhythm and was able to fight to the lead position by position. Just before passing the leader I held myself back for a moment so I didn’t get too dirty. Then I could overtake him quickly and had a free way to the finish. It was a fantastic race for me!”

The second race he had even more work to do in order to recover after getting caught up in a turn one melee.

Jett Lawrence

“I was involved in a crash in the first turn and had to fight back from the end of the field, but that went very well. Somehow I made it back to the top on the last lap. I may have been able to grab the next win but then I got blocked by a lapped rider. But I’m very happy. I’m second in the championship and only 12 points behind the leader.”