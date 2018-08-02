Jett Lawrence wins in Germany

14-year-old Australian youngster Jett Lawrence recently tasted victory on European soil after taking a race win at the German ADAC MX Masters in Tensfeld last weekend, tying on points with the overall winner.

Jett Lawrence – Image by Steve Bauerschmidt

Temperatures were scorching for the fifth round of the ADAC MX Youngster Cup series that took place in the north of Germany and the exhausting sand-track put riders and bikes through a tough test.

Jett piloted his RM-Z250 to victory in the opening moto after having to rebuild after a poor start and force his way up through the pack.

“Overtaking here is very difficult, but I got into a good rhythm and was able to fight to the lead position by position. Just before passing the leader I held myself back for a moment so I didn’t get too dirty. Then I could overtake him quickly and had a free way to the finish. It was a fantastic race for me!”

The second race he had even more work to do in order to recover after getting caught up in a turn one melee.

“I was involved in a crash in the first turn and had to fight back from the end of the field, but that went very well. Somehow I made it back to the top on the last lap. I may have been able to grab the next win but then I got blocked by a lapped rider. But I’m very happy. I’m second in the championship and only 12 points behind the leader.”

