Josh Brookes to campaign Isle of Man TT in 2018

The McAMS Yamaha team is looking to further their Isle of Man TT success by recruiting Josh Brookes for 2018, where he’ll ride a set of Yamaha’s, specially prepared – both the YZF-R1 and the YZF-R6, for the Supersport and Superstock races.

Josh Brookes was 2015 British Superbike Champion and has history at the legendary 37.73 mile Mountain course, having logged a personal best in 2013, setting the fastest ever Newcomer lap of 127.726mph.

Josh Brookes

“I’m obviously keen to ride as many classes as possible, to test myself on different machinery and just as importantly to continue to build up my Island knowledge, which you can only do with extended track time. It took a while to come together but I’m really happy to be riding a YZF-R6 and YZF-R1 in team colours, the Supersport bike especially has been really strong previously. Ideally we’ll get good weather during practice week and get used to these two very different bikes.”

The McAMS Yamaha squad are no stranger to Mona’s Isle having taken four Supersport TT wins with Ian Hutchinson on their high revving Yamaha YZF-R6 machinery. This season the team have added Superstock experience running a YZF-R1 in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 series, which runs within the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The team have built two all new Supersport and Superstock machines for the event, developed for high speed, stability and durability over this gruelling event.

Grant Bunting – Team Manager

“Josh was really keen and for Monster it’s a really important global event so we’re throwing everything at building a top-spec machine for each class. We’ve obviously had great success in the Supersport class so we’re looking forward to help Josh with his ongoing TT progression.”