Josh Hook a World Champion!

F.C.C. TSR Honda World Endurance Champions

While Yamaha Factory Racing Team took outright honours at the 2018 Suzuka 8 Hour, the fifth place for the France based F.C.C. TSR squad of Josh Hook, Freddy Foray and Alan Techer was enough for the squad to lift the World Endurance Championship trophy.

Heading into the race F.C.C. TSR Honda had ten points over EWC rivals GMT94 and after a near perfect race in the changeable conditions, and with super-slick pit stops throughout, F.C.C. TSR Honda France completed 196 laps in fifth place, the highest placed permanent EWC European team.

Josh Hook was entrusted with the bulk of the work throughout the race and also rode the final stint to bring home the crown for his French based team, and he did it in fine style.

Josh Hook – F.C.C. TSR Honda France

“We have done our best all season for this moment. We have raced in each event to win. All of our hard work has come together today, with us becoming the champions, so I’m so happy. I’d like to thank the whole team from the bottom of my heart. Team Manager Fujii and everyone at TSR have been so good to me since I started in the All Japan races, so I’m happy I could return the favor by winning the championship at TSR’s home track at Suzuka.”

Josh Hook becomes the fourth Australian to win a World Endurance Championship crown. Warwick Nowland has two to his credit while Steve Martin and Peter Goddard have also won a World Endurance Championship.

Freddy Foray – F.C.C. TSR Honda France

“I feel really great. The team has done its best since the start of the season, no matter what the circumstances. I am so glad that the whole team’s efforts are rewarded like this. I’m also glad we won the championship at Suzuka Circuit, the home track for Team Manager Fujii, Honda, and TSR, and in front of so many Japanese fans. We couldn’t have won the title at a better place.”

Alan Techer – F.C.C. TSR Honda France

“This is my first EWC title. I feel absolutely great! I’ve been in this series since Le Mans in 2016, and I couldn’t have imagined winning the championship in my third season. I’m grateful to Team Manager Fujii for giving me the opportunity to race for the team. It is really special that we were able to win the championship in front of all the wonderful Japanese fans at the Suzuka Circuit. I’ll never forget the sight from the podium tonight. Lastly, congratulations to F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Bridgestone!”

Taking the World Championship crown F.C.C TSR also become the first ever-Japanese team to win the FIM Endurance World Championship and Honda also won the World Endurance Manufacturer’s Cup.

Suzuka 8 Hour Results