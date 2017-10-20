SHARE
Josh Waters on Superbike pole for MotoGP support races
2017 ASBK content brought to you by Dunlop Motorcycle Tyres

ASBK MotoGP Support Races 2017

While not the whole of the ASBK Superbike talent pool has entered for this weekend’s MotoGP support races, there are still 22 entrants, and a talented top ten.

YRT and their riders Wayne Maxwell and Glenn Allerton are not participating this weekend, nor is the BCperformance Kawasaki squad of Robbie Bugden and Kyle Buckley, nor JD Racing’s Daniel Falzon. Thus the pointy end of the field is somewhat slimmer than normal.

Riders had to be out of the farter early this morning to make first practice which got underway at a sparrow’s fart like 0755.  They then had another 20-minute session at 0855 which was the nominated single qualifying session.

Josh Waters - Image by TBG
Topping proceedings this morning was recently crowned 2017 ASBK Champion Josh Waters on the Ecstar GSX-R1000 Suzuki.

Troy Herfoss, the outgoing 2016 ASBK Champion, was second quickest this morning ahead of Cru Halliday on the R Star Mining YZF-R1.

Troy Herfoss - Image by TBG
Bryan Staring heads row two from Mitch Levy and Michael Blair. Row three consists of Jed Metcher, Ted Collins and Corey Turner while Ryan Taylor rounds out the top ten.

The opening race for Superbike competitors is a 10-lap bout at 1330 this afternoon followed by second race, this time for eight-laps, scheduled for 1705 this evening.

Bryan Staring - Image by TBG
The third ASBK Superbike race is slated for 0855 Saturday morning and is an eight-lap contest while the fourth and final bout will race at 0935 Sunday morning.

ASBK competitors are certainly accustomed to a pretty crap schedule at these support events but this one perhaps take the cake. It is also an important reminder why events of this type are generally not used as official ASBK Championship rounds.

Ted Collins - Image by TBG
ASBK Superbike Final Qualifying – MotoGP 2017
  1. Josh Waters 1m32.893
  2. Troy Herfoss 1m33.496
  3. Cru Halliday 1m33.624
  4. Bryan Staring 1m33.761
  5. Mitch Levy 1m34.196
  6. Michael Blair 1m34.588
  7. Jed Metcher 1m35.111
  8. Ted Collins 1m35.275
  9. Corey Turner 1m35.886
  10. Ryan Taylor 1m37.146
  11. Dean Oughtred 1m37.354
  12. Matt Barton 1m38.674
  13. Phil Czaj 1m38.949
  14. Con Kokkoris 1m39.235
  15. Justin Vella 1m41.118
  16. Richard Hewson 1m41.696
  17. Dale Brede 1m42.704
  18. Luke Martyr 1m43.633
  19. Jake Drew 1m43.809
  20. Hamish McMurray 1m44.001
  21. Shane Yokom 1m44.338
  22. Tracey Davies 1m47.694 (NQ)

