Josh Waters on Superbike pole for MotoGP support races

ASBK MotoGP Support Races 2017

While not the whole of the ASBK Superbike talent pool has entered for this weekend’s MotoGP support races, there are still 22 entrants, and a talented top ten.

YRT and their riders Wayne Maxwell and Glenn Allerton are not participating this weekend, nor is the BCperformance Kawasaki squad of Robbie Bugden and Kyle Buckley, nor JD Racing’s Daniel Falzon. Thus the pointy end of the field is somewhat slimmer than normal.

Riders had to be out of the farter early this morning to make first practice which got underway at a sparrow’s fart like 0755. They then had another 20-minute session at 0855 which was the nominated single qualifying session.

Topping proceedings this morning was recently crowned 2017 ASBK Champion Josh Waters on the Ecstar GSX-R1000 Suzuki.

Troy Herfoss, the outgoing 2016 ASBK Champion, was second quickest this morning ahead of Cru Halliday on the R Star Mining YZF-R1.

Bryan Staring heads row two from Mitch Levy and Michael Blair. Row three consists of Jed Metcher, Ted Collins and Corey Turner while Ryan Taylor rounds out the top ten.

The opening race for Superbike competitors is a 10-lap bout at 1330 this afternoon followed by second race, this time for eight-laps, scheduled for 1705 this evening.

The third ASBK Superbike race is slated for 0855 Saturday morning and is an eight-lap contest while the fourth and final bout will race at 0935 Sunday morning.

ASBK competitors are certainly accustomed to a pretty crap schedule at these support events but this one perhaps take the cake. It is also an important reminder why events of this type are generally not used as official ASBK Championship rounds.

ASBK Superbike Final Qualifying – MotoGP 2017