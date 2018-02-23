Josh Waters takes first championship point of ASBK season 2018 with pole at a damp Phillip Island

While the track was dry enough for World Superbike competitors to get a good session in for their FP2 stoush (Link), and the rain just managed to hold off for the majority of the Supersport 300 qualifying session, precipitation started just before Australian Superbike competitors joined the circuit for their one and only 20-minute qualifying session at 1340 this afternoon. Not a lot, but enough to make things precarious enough to suggest that caution would be the order of the day.

Riders had a choice to make, go hard from the start in case the rain started to get serious. Or take things very carefully and hope for the track to dry off in the dying minutes of the session, but with only 20-minutes to play with, any game plan was going to be a gamble.

First to throw the dice hard were the YRT pairing of Daniel Falzon and Wayne Maxwell. The pair, already with plenty of laps under their belts due to their cross-entry in the World Superbike ranks this weekend, got straight down to business, a 1m45.76 for Maxwell and 1m46.93 for Falzon.

Another issue competitors faced that was certainly compounded by the massive entry list for this opening round of the 2018 ASBK Championship. Finding clear track was always going to be an issue, another reason that going hard from the start might have been the wise option. Unless it turned out not wise that is…

Aaron Morris, Troy Bayliss, Josh Waters, and Michael Blair were the only other riders under the 1min50-sec at the halfway mark of the 20-minute session.

As the rain, which was still not by any means strong, had picked up a little more, suggesting that throwing that early dice had indeed turned out to be the right decision.

Just as it looked as though Troy Herfoss and Penrite Honda were going to be left languishing outside the top 20, Herfoss came from nowhere to bang in a 1m48.737 to move himself up to seventh quickest.

In the dying minutes of the session many rider decided it was now or never. Josh Waters punting the GSX-R1000 to the top of the timesheets to displace Maxwell.

The YRT pair were back on track, Herfoss had now improved to fourth and the leading trio were all setting a fastest split here and there, but struggling to link all those splits together into a pole winning lap…

Then it was Bayliss!

Troy Bayliss shot to the top with a 1m45.090 with 30-seconds left on the clock.

Then it was Waters again!

The dream headline of Bayliss takes pole in ASBK return was then put on hold with Waters back on top, the first man in the 1m44s, a 1m44.192 to be exact.

Chequered flag out but Maxwell on a flyer!

Maxwell was fastest at all three splits but then lost some ground on the run to the line to cross the stripe and clock a 44.604.

Waters does it!

Josh Waters then went quicker again on his final lap, seconds after which the heaviest rain of the day started to fall. The pole lap a 1m43.676.

ASBK Final Qualifying Results

Waters 1m43.676 Maxwell 1m44.604 Bayliss 1m45.093 Falzon 1m45.411 Herfoss 1m45.987 Blair 1m46.509 Allerton 1m46.932 Rees 1m48.359 Morris 1m49.150 Walters 1m49.192 Buckley 1m49.248 Jones 1m49.470 Staring 1m49.549 Chiodo 1m50.737 Barker 1m50.793 Tooley 1m51.633 Swallow 1m51.820 Spriggs 1m52.225 Strugnell 1m52.555 Phillis 1m52.566 Senior 1m52.626 Turner 1m52.695 Collins 1m52.829 Coote M 1m52.860 Faulkhead 1m53.335 Sissis 1m53.339 Vitale 1m53.741 Travers 1m53.952 Coote A 1m54.157 Czaj 1m54.293 Kokkoris 1m54.308 McGregor 1m54.369 Griffin 1m54.540 Harding 1m55.928 Levy 1m57.019 Manuel 1m57.473 Spiteri 1m57.566 Smith 1m57.744 Limanis 1m57.843 Li 1m57.994 McIntyre 1m58.136 DNQ Rhodes 1m58.420 DNQ Kozan 1m58.993 DNQ Gibson 1m59.513 DNQ McMurray 2m00.453 DNQ Vella 2m01.093 DNQ Drew 2m09.787 DNQ Davies 2m39.986 DNQ

Australian Superbike competitors will not take to the track again until 1640 on Saturday when the first of their three 12-lap races get underway. The final two bouts will be staged on Sunday, the first of which is schedule for 1055 while the third is slated to run at 1630, after Sunday’s World Superbike race.

Supersport 600 Final Qualifying

Pearson 1m50.261 Halliday 1m50.306 Clarke 1m51.218 Scarcella 1m51.311 Toparis 1m51.686 Rees 1m51.853 Liminton 1m52.111 Hayes 1m52.227 Lynch 1m53.312 Barton 1m53.686 Nicholson 1m54.558 Croker 1m54.954 Skeer 1m55.978 Johnson 1m55.986 Belling 1m56.534 Bryden 1m56.740 Mitchell 1m59.394

Supersport 300 Final Qualifying