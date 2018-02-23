Josh Waters takes first championship point of ASBK season 2018 with pole at a damp Phillip Island
While the track was dry enough for World Superbike competitors to get a good session in for their FP2 stoush (Link), and the rain just managed to hold off for the majority of the Supersport 300 qualifying session, precipitation started just before Australian Superbike competitors joined the circuit for their one and only 20-minute qualifying session at 1340 this afternoon. Not a lot, but enough to make things precarious enough to suggest that caution would be the order of the day.
Riders had a choice to make, go hard from the start in case the rain started to get serious. Or take things very carefully and hope for the track to dry off in the dying minutes of the session, but with only 20-minutes to play with, any game plan was going to be a gamble.
First to throw the dice hard were the YRT pairing of Daniel Falzon and Wayne Maxwell. The pair, already with plenty of laps under their belts due to their cross-entry in the World Superbike ranks this weekend, got straight down to business, a 1m45.76 for Maxwell and 1m46.93 for Falzon.
Another issue competitors faced that was certainly compounded by the massive entry list for this opening round of the 2018 ASBK Championship. Finding clear track was always going to be an issue, another reason that going hard from the start might have been the wise option. Unless it turned out not wise that is…
Aaron Morris, Troy Bayliss, Josh Waters, and Michael Blair were the only other riders under the 1min50-sec at the halfway mark of the 20-minute session.
As the rain, which was still not by any means strong, had picked up a little more, suggesting that throwing that early dice had indeed turned out to be the right decision.
Just as it looked as though Troy Herfoss and Penrite Honda were going to be left languishing outside the top 20, Herfoss came from nowhere to bang in a 1m48.737 to move himself up to seventh quickest.
In the dying minutes of the session many rider decided it was now or never. Josh Waters punting the GSX-R1000 to the top of the timesheets to displace Maxwell.
The YRT pair were back on track, Herfoss had now improved to fourth and the leading trio were all setting a fastest split here and there, but struggling to link all those splits together into a pole winning lap…
Then it was Bayliss!
Troy Bayliss shot to the top with a 1m45.090 with 30-seconds left on the clock.
Then it was Waters again!
The dream headline of Bayliss takes pole in ASBK return was then put on hold with Waters back on top, the first man in the 1m44s, a 1m44.192 to be exact.
Chequered flag out but Maxwell on a flyer!
Maxwell was fastest at all three splits but then lost some ground on the run to the line to cross the stripe and clock a 44.604.
Waters does it!
Josh Waters then went quicker again on his final lap, seconds after which the heaviest rain of the day started to fall. The pole lap a 1m43.676.
ASBK Final Qualifying Results
- Waters 1m43.676
- Maxwell 1m44.604
- Bayliss 1m45.093
- Falzon 1m45.411
- Herfoss 1m45.987
- Blair 1m46.509
- Allerton 1m46.932
- Rees 1m48.359
- Morris 1m49.150
- Walters 1m49.192
- Buckley 1m49.248
- Jones 1m49.470
- Staring 1m49.549
- Chiodo 1m50.737
- Barker 1m50.793
- Tooley 1m51.633
- Swallow 1m51.820
- Spriggs 1m52.225
- Strugnell 1m52.555
- Phillis 1m52.566
- Senior 1m52.626
- Turner 1m52.695
- Collins 1m52.829
- Coote M 1m52.860
- Faulkhead 1m53.335
- Sissis 1m53.339
- Vitale 1m53.741
- Travers 1m53.952
- Coote A 1m54.157
- Czaj 1m54.293
- Kokkoris 1m54.308
- McGregor 1m54.369
- Griffin 1m54.540
- Harding 1m55.928
- Levy 1m57.019
- Manuel 1m57.473
- Spiteri 1m57.566
- Smith 1m57.744
- Limanis 1m57.843
- Li 1m57.994
- McIntyre 1m58.136 DNQ
- Rhodes 1m58.420 DNQ
- Kozan 1m58.993 DNQ
- Gibson 1m59.513 DNQ
- McMurray 2m00.453 DNQ
- Vella 2m01.093 DNQ
- Drew 2m09.787 DNQ
- Davies 2m39.986 DNQ
Australian Superbike competitors will not take to the track again until 1640 on Saturday when the first of their three 12-lap races get underway. The final two bouts will be staged on Sunday, the first of which is schedule for 1055 while the third is slated to run at 1630, after Sunday’s World Superbike race.
Supersport 600 Final Qualifying
- Pearson 1m50.261
- Halliday 1m50.306
- Clarke 1m51.218
- Scarcella 1m51.311
- Toparis 1m51.686
- Rees 1m51.853
- Liminton 1m52.111
- Hayes 1m52.227
- Lynch 1m53.312
- Barton 1m53.686
- Nicholson 1m54.558
- Croker 1m54.954
- Skeer 1m55.978
- Johnson 1m55.986
- Belling 1m56.534
- Bryden 1m56.740
- Mitchell 1m59.394
Supersport 300 Final Qualifying
- Khouri 1m50.907
- Bramich T 1m51.007
- Ford 1m51.846
- Crump 1m52.152
- Levy 1m52.211
- Taylor 1m52.476
- Bayliss 1m52.829
- Stauffer 1m53.020
- Bramich B 1m53.375
- Baker 1m53.830
- O’Brien 1m53.936
- Brown 1m54.262
- Whiteside 1m54.487
- Power 1m54.551
- Briffa 1m54.743
- Nerlich 1m54.811
- Hall 1m54.864
- Relph 1m55.763
- Edser 1m56.132
- Pickett 1m56.816
- Ryan 1m57.220
- Brook 1m57.740
- Kuhne 1m58.102
- Hocking 1m58.413
- Beames 1m58.654
- Hazeldene 1m59.337
- Brett 1m59.782
- Bunting 1m59.910
- Hynd 2m00.615
- Barnes 2m01.198
- Penhallurick 2m02.040
- Lytras 2m02.282
- Dadd 2m03.001
- Pickering 2m04.014
- Wensemius 2m04.980
- Ford 2m05.425
- Bottomley 2m05.761
- Kapilawi-James 2m07.159