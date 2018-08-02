Junior Motocross World Championship Entry List

Horsham, Victoria – 25-26 August

The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship event is recognised as one of the most important on the international motocross calendar, with the 125cc and 85cc categories featuring official world championship status and the 65cc category ranking as a world cup. A national teams title will also be on the line, combining results of riders from within the 125cc, 85cc and 65cc classes.

With a wide range of international racers due to travel down under for the occasion, KTM Australia is proud to offer its trackside technical support throughout the event, as well as providing in excess of 25 bikes for the overseas entrants to compete upon in a unique lease program implemented for the event.

Tam Paul – Brand Manager, KTM Australia

“All five riders within the official factory junior team have made it in and this is possibly a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Australia in their home country. It is a really important event for the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team riders, each who have certainly aspired to make the team along with the support of their families. The state and national championships are obviously extremely important to us, but with such a rare opportunity to compete in the World Championship at home we have all embraced it and are really looking forward to it. KTM Australia will have a race truck and infrastructure at Horsham to support the team, plus we will be supporting our international guests and also offering technical services for the event. It will also be great to see a large number of our satellite riders competing as well and we are positive each of the juniors will represent Australia and KTM really well.”

All five KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team members will take centre-stage in the 2018 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship at Horsham, Victoria, competing alongside a host of top-level international talent between 25-26 August.

Regan Duffy

KTM Australia’s official line-up of Regan Duffy, Blake Fox, Jett Burgess-Stevens, Deegan Mancinelli and Jet Alsop have all been selected to contest the high-profile world championship event, which will be hosted in Australia for the first time in history.

Current Australian 125cc 13-U15 Years champion Duffy will be one to watch in the 125cc class joined in the field by teammate Fox and both aboard the class-leading KTM 125 SX model. In the 85cc class, it will be national champion Burgess-Stevens and Mancinelli in the mix riding their KTM 85 SX machinery, while another Australian champion in Alsop will be a 65cc starter on his KTM 65 SX.

Yamaha Rising Star Rookies - Points - Appin MX Nationals 2018 Regan Duffy 70 Dante Hyam 62 Blake Fox 60
Yamaha Rising Star Rookies – Points – Appin MX Nationals 2018
Regan Duffy
Dante Hyam
Blake Fox
65cc Entry List
NoSURNAMENAME NATFMNBIKE
2BOUGHENAshtonGBRACUYAMAHA
3FISHERHeathAUSMAHUSQVARNA
7JOHNSONKadeUSAAMAYAMAHA
8BESTLoganUSAAMAYAMAHA
11MAHONEYShaunGBRACUHUSQVARNA
17DAVIESColeNZLMNZKTM
19IKUSHIMARyukiJPNMFJKTM
20KINGSFORDKaydAUSMAYAMAHA
24ALSOPJetAUSMAKTM
27BURCHELLSethAUSMAYAMAHA
28SAKATAYamatoJPNMFJKTM
37SHARPTyAUSMAYAMAHA
43WOODThomasAUSMAHUSQVARNA
47WESTJasonAUSMAHUSQVARNA
52BARRLachlanNZLMNZYAMAHA
61PAICEDeaconAUSMAKTM
65SHACKLETONSethAUSMAKTM
66MINEARKaydenAUSMAKTM
67PHAIRUENGSOMEChalasinTHAFMSCTHUSQVARNA
71FINDLAYHarrisonNZLMNZHUSQVARNA
75MESTERSBradleyNEDKNMVHUSQVARNA
76McINNESHixonAUSMAKTM
94HANTISKobyAUSMACOBRA
101VAN DRUNENLotteNEDKNMVHUSQVARNA
111LEYRAUDMattFRAFFMKTM
122HARVEYWilliamNZLMNZYAMAHA
123PEKLAJJakaSLOAMZSKTM
204OWENSLiamAUSMAHUSQVARNA
217RISPOLIBrandoITAFMIKTM
254DEVESONJackAUSMAKTM
262WOODSKyAUSMAKTM
410CANNONJakeAUSMAYAMAHA
411KNUIMANDamienNEDKNMVKTM
428PLATHBradenAUSMAHUSQVARNA
447MADSENJacobDENDMUKTM
479MAREKVitezslavCZEACCRKTM
655PIKANDRomeoESTEMF
714OZOLINSMarkussLATLaMSFHUSQVARNA
727PETERSONMarkESTEMF
751PEARCEAngusAUSMAYAMAHA

 

85cc Entry List
NoSURNAME NAMENATFMNBIKE
4JILLINGSRhysNZLMNZKTM
5DIFRANCESCORyderUSAAMAKAWASAKI
6BRASWELLCadenUSAAMAKTM
8VIANOAndreaITAFMIKTM
11KIPPSJettAUSMAHUSQVARNA
14BOURKECobieNZLMNZKTM
17EVERTSLiamBELFMBKTM
21KINGSFORDRyderAUSMAYAMAHA
22KARSSEMAKERSKayNEDKNMVKTM
27COLSONArnaudFRAFFMKTM
33KONDEDESHMUCKYuvrajsinhINDFMSCIKTM
38KEANTyAUSMAKTM
42HILLSMasonAUSMAHUSQVARNA
44WATSONZacAUSMAYAMAHA
45WESTBradAUSMAKAWASAKI
47ALEXANDERSONRyanAUSMAKTM
48MANCINELLIDeeganAUSMAKTM
49YONEDAKaitoJPNMFJKTM
72SATAKERyougaJPNMFJKTM
75MASSURYCarlGERAMFKTM
77DEWARAJA MALAWEERAGEDilitha KalharaSRIFMSSLKTM
83WIREMUTylerNZLMNZKTM
114HENSONSethNZLMNZKTM
122TAYLORJakGBRACUKTM
140CAMILLERIJacksonAUSMAKTM
213MOONJasperAUSMAKTM
225TOWILLConnorAUSMAKTM
252SANCHEZRaulESPRFMEKTM
288WILLIAMSCambellAUSMAKTM
422Mc LELLANCamdenRSADMSBKTM
431PIKARTTomášCZEACCRKTM
434MATHERJackAUSMAKTM
483LANEEthanGBRACUKTM
484KOOIKERDaveNEDKNMVYAMAHA
494CANNONCharliAUSMAHUSQVARNA
514DE WOLFKayNEDKNMVKTM
598LEPIGEONEthanFRAFFMKTM
715KARURomeoESTEMFKTM
731JONESAlfieGBRACUKTM
757BURGESSSTEVENSJettAUSMAKTM

 

125cc Entry List
NoSURNAME NAMENATFMNBIKE
2FERGUSONNoahAUSMAKTM
3TIJEROAidenUSAAMAKTM
4MILLERMaxUSAAMAKTM
5LARWOODAlexAUSMAYAMAHA
8JILLINGSZacNZLMNZKTM
10DANKERSRaivoNEDKNMVKTM
20DORMEHLCayleRSAMSAKTM
22HOHaileyFRAFFMYAMAHA
25FOXBlakeAUSMAKTM
26CHEDORGEKerianFRAFFMKTM
28CHALMERSRickyAUSMAKTM
32ANDREWSLiamAUSMAYAMAHA
38KOVACSÁdám ZsoltHUNMAMSYAMAHA
44ELZINGARickNEDKNMVYAMAHA
45KUKASJackAUSMAYAMAHA
47MALKIEWICZBaileyAUSMAYAMAHA
57McNICOLKyleGBRACUHUSQVARNA
58DUROWCameronRSAKNMVKTM
61DUFFYReganAUSMAKTM
81MEUWISSENRafNEDKNMVKTM
84CLIFTONCalebAUSMAKTM
88CONNOLLYBrodieNZLMNZKTM
92HYAMDanteAUSMAKTM
98BENISTANTThibautFRAFFMYAMAHA
101GUADAGNINIMattiaITAFMIHUSVARNA
105SMITHHaydenNZLMNZHUSVARNA
108SCOTTJamesNZLMNZKTM
153MCMAHONKoreyAUSMAKTM
180AMBJÖRNSONLeopoldSWESVEMOHUSVARNA
201FABRYMathewAUSMAYAMAHA
215NAKAJIMASouyaJPNMFJKTM
217WADEEddie JayGBRRFMEKTM
313POLÁKPetrCZEACCRKTM
325ALFARIZIMuhammadINAIMIHUSQVARNA
365NUNNSamGBRACUYAMAHA
377WILLIAMSPrestonGBRACUHUSQVARNA
731MAUSSERMaksSLOAMZSHUSQVARNA
912RIZZIJoelGBRACUYAMAHA
927JONESTyAUSMAHUSQVARNA

 

65cc Entry List
NoSURNAMENAME NATFMNBIKE
2BOUGHENAshtonGBRACUYAMAHA
3FISHERHeathAUSMAHUSQVARNA
7JOHNSONKadeUSAAMAYAMAHA
8BESTLoganUSAAMAYAMAHA
11MAHONEYShaunGBRACUHUSQVARNA
17DAVIESColeNZLMNZKTM
19IKUSHIMARyukiJPNMFJKTM
20KINGSFORDKaydAUSMAYAMAHA
24ALSOPJetAUSMAKTM
27BURCHELLSethAUSMAYAMAHA
28SAKATAYamatoJPNMFJKTM
37SHARPTyAUSMAYAMAHA
43WOODThomasAUSMAHUSQVARNA
47WESTJasonAUSMAHUSQVARNA
52BARRLachlanNZLMNZYAMAHA
61PAICEDeaconAUSMAKTM
65SHACKLETONSethAUSMAKTM
66MINEARKaydenAUSMAKTM
67PHAIRUENGSOMEChalasinTHAFMSCTHUSQVARNA
71FINDLAYHarrisonNZLMNZHUSQVARNA
75MESTERSBradleyNEDKNMVHUSQVARNA
76McINNESHixonAUSMAKTM
94HANTISKobyAUSMACOBRA
101VAN DRUNENLotteNEDKNMVHUSQVARNA
111LEYRAUDMattFRAFFMKTM
122HARVEYWilliamNZLMNZYAMAHA
123PEKLAJJakaSLOAMZSKTM
204OWENSLiamAUSMAHUSQVARNA
217RISPOLIBrandoITAFMIKTM
254DEVESONJackAUSMAKTM
262WOODSKyAUSMAKTM
410CANNONJakeAUSMAYAMAHA
411KNUIMANDamienNEDKNMVKTM
428PLATHBradenAUSMAHUSQVARNA
447MADSENJacobDENDMUKTM
479MAREKVitezslavCZEACCRKTM
655PIKANDRomeoESTEMF
714OZOLINSMarkussLATLaMSFHUSQVARNA
727PETERSONMarkESTEMF
751PEARCEAngusAUSMAYAMAHA

 

85cc Entry List
NoSURNAME NAMENATFMNBIKE
4JILLINGSRhysNZLMNZKTM
5DIFRANCESCORyderUSAAMAKAWASAKI
6BRASWELLCadenUSAAMAKTM
8VIANOAndreaITAFMIKTM
11KIPPSJettAUSMAHUSQVARNA
14BOURKECobieNZLMNZKTM
17EVERTSLiamBELFMBKTM
21KINGSFORDRyderAUSMAYAMAHA
22KARSSEMAKERSKayNEDKNMVKTM
27COLSONArnaudFRAFFMKTM
33KONDEDESHMUCKYuvrajsinhINDFMSCIKTM
38KEANTyAUSMAKTM
42HILLSMasonAUSMAHUSQVARNA
44WATSONZacAUSMAYAMAHA
45WESTBradAUSMAKAWASAKI
47ALEXANDERSONRyanAUSMAKTM
48MANCINELLIDeeganAUSMAKTM
49YONEDAKaitoJPNMFJKTM
72SATAKERyougaJPNMFJKTM
75MASSURYCarlGERAMFKTM
77DEWARAJA MALAWEERAGEDilitha KalharaSRIFMSSLKTM
83WIREMUTylerNZLMNZKTM
114HENSONSethNZLMNZKTM
122TAYLORJakGBRACUKTM
140CAMILLERIJacksonAUSMAKTM
213MOONJasperAUSMAKTM
225TOWILLConnorAUSMAKTM
252SANCHEZRaulESPRFMEKTM
288WILLIAMSCambellAUSMAKTM
422Mc LELLANCamdenRSADMSBKTM
431PIKARTTomášCZEACCRKTM
434MATHERJackAUSMAKTM
483LANEEthanGBRACUKTM
484KOOIKERDaveNEDKNMVYAMAHA
494CANNONCharliAUSMAHUSQVARNA
514DE WOLFKayNEDKNMVKTM
598LEPIGEONEthanFRAFFMKTM
715KARURomeoESTEMFKTM
731JONESAlfieGBRACUKTM
757BURGESSSTEVENSJettAUSMAKTM

 

125cc Entry List
NoSURNAME NAMENATFMNBIKE
2FERGUSONNoahAUSMAKTM
3TIJEROAidenUSAAMAKTM
4MILLERMaxUSAAMAKTM
5LARWOODAlexAUSMAYAMAHA
8JILLINGSZacNZLMNZKTM
10DANKERSRaivoNEDKNMVKTM
20DORMEHLCayleRSAMSAKTM
22HOHaileyFRAFFMYAMAHA
25FOXBlakeAUSMAKTM
26CHEDORGEKerianFRAFFMKTM
28CHALMERSRickyAUSMAKTM
32ANDREWSLiamAUSMAYAMAHA
38KOVACSÁdám ZsoltHUNMAMSYAMAHA
44ELZINGARickNEDKNMVYAMAHA
45KUKASJackAUSMAYAMAHA
47MALKIEWICZBaileyAUSMAYAMAHA
57McNICOLKyleGBRACUHUSQVARNA
58DUROWCameronRSAKNMVKTM
61DUFFYReganAUSMAKTM
81MEUWISSENRafNEDKNMVKTM
84CLIFTONCalebAUSMAKTM
88CONNOLLYBrodieNZLMNZKTM
92HYAMDanteAUSMAKTM
98BENISTANTThibautFRAFFMYAMAHA
101GUADAGNINIMattiaITAFMIHUSVARNA
105SMITHHaydenNZLMNZHUSVARNA
108SCOTTJamesNZLMNZKTM
153MCMAHONKoreyAUSMAKTM
180AMBJÖRNSONLeopoldSWESVEMOHUSVARNA
201FABRYMathewAUSMAYAMAHA
215NAKAJIMASouyaJPNMFJKTM
217WADEEddie JayGBRRFMEKTM
313POLÁKPetrCZEACCRKTM
325ALFARIZIMuhammadINAIMIHUSQVARNA
365NUNNSamGBRACUYAMAHA
377WILLIAMSPrestonGBRACUHUSQVARNA
731MAUSSERMaksSLOAMZSHUSQVARNA
912RIZZIJoelGBRACUYAMAHA
927JONESTyAUSMAHUSQVARNA

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of