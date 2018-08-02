Junior Motocross World Championship Entry List

Horsham, Victoria – 25-26 August

The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship event is recognised as one of the most important on the international motocross calendar, with the 125cc and 85cc categories featuring official world championship status and the 65cc category ranking as a world cup. A national teams title will also be on the line, combining results of riders from within the 125cc, 85cc and 65cc classes.

With a wide range of international racers due to travel down under for the occasion, KTM Australia is proud to offer its trackside technical support throughout the event, as well as providing in excess of 25 bikes for the overseas entrants to compete upon in a unique lease program implemented for the event.

Tam Paul – Brand Manager, KTM Australia

“All five riders within the official factory junior team have made it in and this is possibly a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Australia in their home country. It is a really important event for the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team riders, each who have certainly aspired to make the team along with the support of their families. The state and national championships are obviously extremely important to us, but with such a rare opportunity to compete in the World Championship at home we have all embraced it and are really looking forward to it. KTM Australia will have a race truck and infrastructure at Horsham to support the team, plus we will be supporting our international guests and also offering technical services for the event. It will also be great to see a large number of our satellite riders competing as well and we are positive each of the juniors will represent Australia and KTM really well.”

All five KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team members will take centre-stage in the 2018 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship at Horsham, Victoria, competing alongside a host of top-level international talent between 25-26 August.

KTM Australia’s official line-up of Regan Duffy, Blake Fox, Jett Burgess-Stevens, Deegan Mancinelli and Jet Alsop have all been selected to contest the high-profile world championship event, which will be hosted in Australia for the first time in history.

Current Australian 125cc 13-U15 Years champion Duffy will be one to watch in the 125cc class joined in the field by teammate Fox and both aboard the class-leading KTM 125 SX model. In the 85cc class, it will be national champion Burgess-Stevens and Mancinelli in the mix riding their KTM 85 SX machinery, while another Australian champion in Alsop will be a 65cc starter on his KTM 65 SX.

65cc Entry List No SURNAME NAME NAT FMN BIKE 2 BOUGHEN Ashton GBR ACU YAMAHA 3 FISHER Heath AUS MA HUSQVARNA 7 JOHNSON Kade USA AMA YAMAHA 8 BEST Logan USA AMA YAMAHA 11 MAHONEY Shaun GBR ACU HUSQVARNA 17 DAVIES Cole NZL MNZ KTM 19 IKUSHIMA Ryuki JPN MFJ KTM 20 KINGSFORD Kayd AUS MA YAMAHA 24 ALSOP Jet AUS MA KTM 27 BURCHELL Seth AUS MA YAMAHA 28 SAKATA Yamato JPN MFJ KTM 37 SHARP Ty AUS MA YAMAHA 43 WOOD Thomas AUS MA HUSQVARNA 47 WEST Jason AUS MA HUSQVARNA 52 BARR Lachlan NZL MNZ YAMAHA 61 PAICE Deacon AUS MA KTM 65 SHACKLETON Seth AUS MA KTM 66 MINEAR Kayden AUS MA KTM 67 PHAIRUENGSOME Chalasin THA FMSCT HUSQVARNA 71 FINDLAY Harrison NZL MNZ HUSQVARNA 75 MESTERS Bradley NED KNMV HUSQVARNA 76 McINNES Hixon AUS MA KTM 94 HANTIS Koby AUS MA COBRA 101 VAN DRUNEN Lotte NED KNMV HUSQVARNA 111 LEYRAUD Matt FRA FFM KTM 122 HARVEY William NZL MNZ YAMAHA 123 PEKLAJ Jaka SLO AMZS KTM 204 OWENS Liam AUS MA HUSQVARNA 217 RISPOLI Brando ITA FMI KTM 254 DEVESON Jack AUS MA KTM 262 WOODS Ky AUS MA KTM 410 CANNON Jake AUS MA YAMAHA 411 KNUIMAN Damien NED KNMV KTM 428 PLATH Braden AUS MA HUSQVARNA 447 MADSEN Jacob DEN DMU KTM 479 MAREK Vitezslav CZE ACCR KTM 655 PIKAND Romeo EST EMF 714 OZOLINS Markuss LAT LaMSF HUSQVARNA 727 PETERSON Mark EST EMF 751 PEARCE Angus AUS MA YAMAHA

85cc Entry List No SURNAME NAME NAT FMN BIKE 4 JILLINGS Rhys NZL MNZ KTM 5 DIFRANCESCO Ryder USA AMA KAWASAKI 6 BRASWELL Caden USA AMA KTM 8 VIANO Andrea ITA FMI KTM 11 KIPPS Jett AUS MA HUSQVARNA 14 BOURKE Cobie NZL MNZ KTM 17 EVERTS Liam BEL FMB KTM 21 KINGSFORD Ryder AUS MA YAMAHA 22 KARSSEMAKERS Kay NED KNMV KTM 27 COLSON Arnaud FRA FFM KTM 33 KONDEDESHMUCK Yuvrajsinh IND FMSCI KTM 38 KEAN Ty AUS MA KTM 42 HILLS Mason AUS MA HUSQVARNA 44 WATSON Zac AUS MA YAMAHA 45 WEST Brad AUS MA KAWASAKI 47 ALEXANDERSON Ryan AUS MA KTM 48 MANCINELLI Deegan AUS MA KTM 49 YONEDA Kaito JPN MFJ KTM 72 SATAKE Ryouga JPN MFJ KTM 75 MASSURY Carl GER AMF KTM 77 DEWARAJA MALAWEERAGE Dilitha Kalhara SRI FMSSL KTM 83 WIREMU Tyler NZL MNZ KTM 114 HENSON Seth NZL MNZ KTM 122 TAYLOR Jak GBR ACU KTM 140 CAMILLERI Jackson AUS MA KTM 213 MOON Jasper AUS MA KTM 225 TOWILL Connor AUS MA KTM 252 SANCHEZ Raul ESP RFME KTM 288 WILLIAMS Cambell AUS MA KTM 422 Mc LELLAN Camden RSA DMSB KTM 431 PIKART Tomáš CZE ACCR KTM 434 MATHER Jack AUS MA KTM 483 LANE Ethan GBR ACU KTM 484 KOOIKER Dave NED KNMV YAMAHA 494 CANNON Charli AUS MA HUSQVARNA 514 DE WOLF Kay NED KNMV KTM 598 LEPIGEON Ethan FRA FFM KTM 715 KARU Romeo EST EMF KTM 731 JONES Alfie GBR ACU KTM 757 BURGESSSTEVENS Jett AUS MA KTM