Junior Motocross World Championship Entry List
Horsham, Victoria – 25-26 August
The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship event is recognised as one of the most important on the international motocross calendar, with the 125cc and 85cc categories featuring official world championship status and the 65cc category ranking as a world cup. A national teams title will also be on the line, combining results of riders from within the 125cc, 85cc and 65cc classes.
With a wide range of international racers due to travel down under for the occasion, KTM Australia is proud to offer its trackside technical support throughout the event, as well as providing in excess of 25 bikes for the overseas entrants to compete upon in a unique lease program implemented for the event.
Tam Paul – Brand Manager, KTM Australia
“All five riders within the official factory junior team have made it in and this is possibly a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Australia in their home country. It is a really important event for the KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team riders, each who have certainly aspired to make the team along with the support of their families. The state and national championships are obviously extremely important to us, but with such a rare opportunity to compete in the World Championship at home we have all embraced it and are really looking forward to it. KTM Australia will have a race truck and infrastructure at Horsham to support the team, plus we will be supporting our international guests and also offering technical services for the event. It will also be great to see a large number of our satellite riders competing as well and we are positive each of the juniors will represent Australia and KTM really well.”
All five KTM Junior Motocross Racing Team members will take centre-stage in the 2018 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship at Horsham, Victoria, competing alongside a host of top-level international talent between 25-26 August.
KTM Australia’s official line-up of Regan Duffy, Blake Fox, Jett Burgess-Stevens, Deegan Mancinelli and Jet Alsop have all been selected to contest the high-profile world championship event, which will be hosted in Australia for the first time in history.
Current Australian 125cc 13-U15 Years champion Duffy will be one to watch in the 125cc class joined in the field by teammate Fox and both aboard the class-leading KTM 125 SX model. In the 85cc class, it will be national champion Burgess-Stevens and Mancinelli in the mix riding their KTM 85 SX machinery, while another Australian champion in Alsop will be a 65cc starter on his KTM 65 SX.
|65cc Entry List
|No
|SURNAME
|NAME
|NAT
|FMN
|BIKE
|2
|BOUGHEN
|Ashton
|GBR
|ACU
|YAMAHA
|3
|FISHER
|Heath
|AUS
|MA
|HUSQVARNA
|7
|JOHNSON
|Kade
|USA
|AMA
|YAMAHA
|8
|BEST
|Logan
|USA
|AMA
|YAMAHA
|11
|MAHONEY
|Shaun
|GBR
|ACU
|HUSQVARNA
|17
|DAVIES
|Cole
|NZL
|MNZ
|KTM
|19
|IKUSHIMA
|Ryuki
|JPN
|MFJ
|KTM
|20
|KINGSFORD
|Kayd
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|24
|ALSOP
|Jet
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|27
|BURCHELL
|Seth
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|28
|SAKATA
|Yamato
|JPN
|MFJ
|KTM
|37
|SHARP
|Ty
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|43
|WOOD
|Thomas
|AUS
|MA
|HUSQVARNA
|47
|WEST
|Jason
|AUS
|MA
|HUSQVARNA
|52
|BARR
|Lachlan
|NZL
|MNZ
|YAMAHA
|61
|PAICE
|Deacon
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|65
|SHACKLETON
|Seth
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|66
|MINEAR
|Kayden
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|67
|PHAIRUENGSOME
|Chalasin
|THA
|FMSCT
|HUSQVARNA
|71
|FINDLAY
|Harrison
|NZL
|MNZ
|HUSQVARNA
|75
|MESTERS
|Bradley
|NED
|KNMV
|HUSQVARNA
|76
|McINNES
|Hixon
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|94
|HANTIS
|Koby
|AUS
|MA
|COBRA
|101
|VAN DRUNEN
|Lotte
|NED
|KNMV
|HUSQVARNA
|111
|LEYRAUD
|Matt
|FRA
|FFM
|KTM
|122
|HARVEY
|William
|NZL
|MNZ
|YAMAHA
|123
|PEKLAJ
|Jaka
|SLO
|AMZS
|KTM
|204
|OWENS
|Liam
|AUS
|MA
|HUSQVARNA
|217
|RISPOLI
|Brando
|ITA
|FMI
|KTM
|254
|DEVESON
|Jack
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|262
|WOODS
|Ky
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|410
|CANNON
|Jake
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|411
|KNUIMAN
|Damien
|NED
|KNMV
|KTM
|428
|PLATH
|Braden
|AUS
|MA
|HUSQVARNA
|447
|MADSEN
|Jacob
|DEN
|DMU
|KTM
|479
|MAREK
|Vitezslav
|CZE
|ACCR
|KTM
|655
|PIKAND
|Romeo
|EST
|EMF
|714
|OZOLINS
|Markuss
|LAT
|LaMSF
|HUSQVARNA
|727
|PETERSON
|Mark
|EST
|EMF
|751
|PEARCE
|Angus
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|85cc Entry List
|No
|SURNAME
|NAME
|NAT
|FMN
|BIKE
|4
|JILLINGS
|Rhys
|NZL
|MNZ
|KTM
|5
|DIFRANCESCO
|Ryder
|USA
|AMA
|KAWASAKI
|6
|BRASWELL
|Caden
|USA
|AMA
|KTM
|8
|VIANO
|Andrea
|ITA
|FMI
|KTM
|11
|KIPPS
|Jett
|AUS
|MA
|HUSQVARNA
|14
|BOURKE
|Cobie
|NZL
|MNZ
|KTM
|17
|EVERTS
|Liam
|BEL
|FMB
|KTM
|21
|KINGSFORD
|Ryder
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|22
|KARSSEMAKERS
|Kay
|NED
|KNMV
|KTM
|27
|COLSON
|Arnaud
|FRA
|FFM
|KTM
|33
|KONDEDESHMUCK
|Yuvrajsinh
|IND
|FMSCI
|KTM
|38
|KEAN
|Ty
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|42
|HILLS
|Mason
|AUS
|MA
|HUSQVARNA
|44
|WATSON
|Zac
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|45
|WEST
|Brad
|AUS
|MA
|KAWASAKI
|47
|ALEXANDERSON
|Ryan
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|48
|MANCINELLI
|Deegan
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|49
|YONEDA
|Kaito
|JPN
|MFJ
|KTM
|72
|SATAKE
|Ryouga
|JPN
|MFJ
|KTM
|75
|MASSURY
|Carl
|GER
|AMF
|KTM
|77
|DEWARAJA MALAWEERAGE
|Dilitha Kalhara
|SRI
|FMSSL
|KTM
|83
|WIREMU
|Tyler
|NZL
|MNZ
|KTM
|114
|HENSON
|Seth
|NZL
|MNZ
|KTM
|122
|TAYLOR
|Jak
|GBR
|ACU
|KTM
|140
|CAMILLERI
|Jackson
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|213
|MOON
|Jasper
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|225
|TOWILL
|Connor
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|252
|SANCHEZ
|Raul
|ESP
|RFME
|KTM
|288
|WILLIAMS
|Cambell
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|422
|Mc LELLAN
|Camden
|RSA
|DMSB
|KTM
|431
|PIKART
|Tomáš
|CZE
|ACCR
|KTM
|434
|MATHER
|Jack
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|483
|LANE
|Ethan
|GBR
|ACU
|KTM
|484
|KOOIKER
|Dave
|NED
|KNMV
|YAMAHA
|494
|CANNON
|Charli
|AUS
|MA
|HUSQVARNA
|514
|DE WOLF
|Kay
|NED
|KNMV
|KTM
|598
|LEPIGEON
|Ethan
|FRA
|FFM
|KTM
|715
|KARU
|Romeo
|EST
|EMF
|KTM
|731
|JONES
|Alfie
|GBR
|ACU
|KTM
|757
|BURGESSSTEVENS
|Jett
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|125cc Entry List
|No
|SURNAME
|NAME
|NAT
|FMN
|BIKE
|2
|FERGUSON
|Noah
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|3
|TIJERO
|Aiden
|USA
|AMA
|KTM
|4
|MILLER
|Max
|USA
|AMA
|KTM
|5
|LARWOOD
|Alex
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|8
|JILLINGS
|Zac
|NZL
|MNZ
|KTM
|10
|DANKERS
|Raivo
|NED
|KNMV
|KTM
|20
|DORMEHL
|Cayle
|RSA
|MSA
|KTM
|22
|HO
|Hailey
|FRA
|FFM
|YAMAHA
|25
|FOX
|Blake
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|26
|CHEDORGE
|Kerian
|FRA
|FFM
|KTM
|28
|CHALMERS
|Ricky
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|32
|ANDREWS
|Liam
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|38
|KOVACS
|Ádám Zsolt
|HUN
|MAMS
|YAMAHA
|44
|ELZINGA
|Rick
|NED
|KNMV
|YAMAHA
|45
|KUKAS
|Jack
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|47
|MALKIEWICZ
|Bailey
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|57
|McNICOL
|Kyle
|GBR
|ACU
|HUSQVARNA
|58
|DUROW
|Cameron
|RSA
|KNMV
|KTM
|61
|DUFFY
|Regan
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|81
|MEUWISSEN
|Raf
|NED
|KNMV
|KTM
|84
|CLIFTON
|Caleb
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|88
|CONNOLLY
|Brodie
|NZL
|MNZ
|KTM
|92
|HYAM
|Dante
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|98
|BENISTANT
|Thibaut
|FRA
|FFM
|YAMAHA
|101
|GUADAGNINI
|Mattia
|ITA
|FMI
|HUSVARNA
|105
|SMITH
|Hayden
|NZL
|MNZ
|HUSVARNA
|108
|SCOTT
|James
|NZL
|MNZ
|KTM
|153
|MCMAHON
|Korey
|AUS
|MA
|KTM
|180
|AMBJÖRNSON
|Leopold
|SWE
|SVEMO
|HUSVARNA
|201
|FABRY
|Mathew
|AUS
|MA
|YAMAHA
|215
|NAKAJIMA
|Souya
|JPN
|MFJ
|KTM
|217
|WADE
|Eddie Jay
|GBR
|RFME
|KTM
|313
|POLÁK
|Petr
|CZE
|ACCR
|KTM
|325
|ALFARIZI
|Muhammad
|INA
|IMI
|HUSQVARNA
|365
|NUNN
|Sam
|GBR
|ACU
|YAMAHA
|377
|WILLIAMS
|Preston
|GBR
|ACU
|HUSQVARNA
|731
|MAUSSER
|Maks
|SLO
|AMZS
|HUSQVARNA
|912
|RIZZI
|Joel
|GBR
|ACU
|YAMAHA
|927
|JONES
|Ty
|AUS
|MA
|HUSQVARNA
